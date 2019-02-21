Perhaps you can just blame it on his taste in sports.
“I’ve always been a football and basketball guy,” said Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau, whose Tigers basketball team hosts Lutcher at 7 p.m. Friday to open the state playoffs. “It just stinks that my two favorite sports overlap.”
So while that convergence of passions is nothing new for Pourciau, the special collision of his personal and professional lives since mid-July has made this 2018-19 school year one his family won’t soon forget.
On July 13, Pourciau’s normal busy life hit a new level when he was named the football coach at Breaux Bridge.
That sudden development came three days after Terry Martin abruptly resigned as the Tigers’ coach to take the Loreauville job.
“It was a whirlwind,” said Pourciau, who initially was hoping baseball coach Kyle Cormier would fill in as the interim coach.
“But (Cormier) wanted me to do it, so we decided as a staff that I would do it.”
That meant Pourciau was now the rare combination of head coach of football and boys basketball at a top-notch Class 4A athletic department at the age of 30.
And that only begins to paint the picture of how cluttered his mind must now be seven months since this voyage began.
In October, his twin sons — Ezekiel and Ezra — turned 1.
Add that to a 4-year-old daughter, Cora, and “an incredibly supportive” wife named Molly, and one can only imagine how hectic Pourciau’s life has been since July.
“It’s been,” he laughed, “quite an experience. I’m not going to lie, there were some rough nights.”
It’s not like Pourciau was on the lazy side before. Even before Martin left, the 2005 New Iberia Senior High graduate served as the defensive coordinator and boys basketball coach for the previous three seasons.
“When I first took over, I was 26 years old,” Pourciau said. “I was young. My energy level is still high, but it was extremely high back then. I had one kid at the time, so my family life wasn’t as settled.”
It’s not like that these days.
“My little girl was so easy,” Pourciau said. “Now we’ve got these boys. My little girl would sit and play. Their definition of playing is going from one room to another and grabbing whatever they can and climbing on whatever they can. So it’s been … woof!”
It’s not that Pourciau is complaining. In fact, he and his wife knew what they were signing up for when they agreed to become the interim head football coach in July.
“My wife is great,” Pourciau said. “She handles all the home life and she’s so supportive of what I do. I went to school for this. All I know is sports. If I’m home, sports is on the TV. That’s all I know how to do and my wife is supportive of that.
“When this came up, I was like, ‘Man, it’s going to be a lot.’ She was like, ‘Take it, how many other people get this opportunity. Take it and after the year, we’ll sit down and figure things out.’ ”
It was that family support that allowed Breaux Bridge principal Louis Blanchard to sign off on Pourciau adding football coach to his growing list of duties.
“I wasn’t really worried because I know how dedicated Chad is to his profession,” Blanchard said. “Sure, I was a little concerned, but he said he had the support of his family.”
The reality, however, this perfect storm of a school year has forced Pourciau to think big picture much quicker than success-driven coaches like him tend to do in his profession.
“This profession is rewarding and then there are times when you feel like you’re shorting your family life, your kids at home,” Pourciau said. “This is what I want to do, but the timing just hasn’t been great.
“It’s just makes you second-guess when you go home and you’re kids are sleeping day after day after day.”
The plan is to complete the basketball season and then sit down and ponder the future.
“When it’s all done, we’ll figure it all out,” Pourciau said. “I might have to scale back a little bit.”
Officially, there’s no update on who the full-time football coach will be next fall, or the boys basketball coach for that matter.
Blanchard said Pourciau “definitely” proved he was capable being the future football coach at Breaux Bridge, leading the Tigers to an 8-3 season, just one play away from a district championship.
As of today, if not Pourciau, it’ll need to be a colleague currently on the staff.
“There are no openings right now,” Blanchard said. “I’m not just going to fire someone. Unless someone quits, it’s going to have to be someone in-house.”
It’s not like Pourciau didn’t relish and appreciate the experience of being a head football coach so early in his career.
“I think it was enjoyable because one, we had some success, and two, I got an opportunity that most coaches don’t get,” Pourciau said. “I got to try it and see what it was like, with no strings attached. It was a one-year deal and we’ll see what happens.
“It was cool to get a chance to sample before you dive in all if you’re going to do that.”
But again, Pourciau’s focus these days isn’t on his future. It’s solely on his basketball team’s quest to win a 4A state championship.
The Tigers are in position to make a run at it with a 28-5 record and No. 3 playoff seed.
Even though, he’s “always been a football-first guy,” he said dropping his basketball duties for this season never entered his mind.
“Coach Terry left in July and I didn’t feel like me taking his spot in football and just leaving the basketball guys was the right thing to do,” Pourciau said. “If I was going to give up basketball, I would have wanted it to be on my terms, not on someone else’s discussion that was thrown on me.”
Plus, he had “one senior who’s been with me all four years coming back.”
That player is senior guard Seth Alexander.
“We’re super close,” Alexander said. “We text regularly. We try to make sure everything is going smoothly. I update him on what we’re doing. We’re definitely on the same page. I’m like a coach on the floor.”
Pourciau made an immediate impression on Alexander his freshman season and it’s been a uphill climb for the two since then.
“He was the first coach that really taught me the basics of playing man-to-man (defense),” Alexander said. “It’s fun to play for a coach who’s up-tempo, especially when we’re clicking.”
Alexander said he noticed Pourciau “lighten up on us a little bit” this season, but that the busy coach remained tough on his team.
Understanding his family situation, though, Alexander and other team leaders organized Sunday afternoon practices, especially early in the season, “because we knew he couldn’t be there.”
Pourciau said the transition into basketball season went pretty smoothly, but then it caught up to him.
“When I got home after winning the St. Martinville tournament for the first time ever, we took a three or four-day break right there,” Pourciau said. “It was relieving, but I didn’t realize how drained I was. I definitely hit a wall after that December tournament stretch for sure.”
So the team got a few more days off than normal.
“My first three years,” Pourciau said, “I very rarely gave them a day off. I gave them more days off this year than in previous years. I don’t know it might be a good thing to rest up their legs.
“They probably think it was for them, but little did they know, it was really for me.”
After losing in the regional round on a tip-in at the buzzer last season and also in the second round in football in the fall, Pourciau is hoping the Tigers can win at least two playoff games.
“That second-round hurdle is really weighing heavy, not just on our kids, but on me,” he said. “As a coach, I’ve never been able to get out of the second round as a player or a coach in either football or basketball. To me, success is going to be getting out of the second round.”
Whenever this basketball season ends, Pourciau looks forward to some much-needed rest.
Then, decision time's just around the corner.
“I’m just kind of in limbo right now,” he said. “I’m going to need some time to think (about duties for future). I’m kind of burned out right now. It’s just been a lot.”