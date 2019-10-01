ACA.ComeauxLafayetteHigh014.092719.jpg
Buy Now

The Lions take the field as Lafayette High football hosts The Comeaux Spartans on Friday, 27, 2019, in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

District 3-5A

Overall, District   

Acadiana 4-0, 1-0

Barbe 3-1, 1-0

Sam Houston 3-1, 1-0

Comeaux 2-2, 1-0

Lafayette 3-1, 0-1

Southside 3-1, 0-1

Sulphur 1-3, 0-1

New Iberia 0-4, 0-1

Friday's games

Acadiana at Southside

New Iberia at Barbe

Sam Houston at Comeaux

Sulphur at Lafayette

District 4-4A

Overall, District   

Eunice 3-1, 0-0

North Vermilion 3-1, 0-0

Rayne 3-1, 0-0

LaGrange 1-3, 0-0

Washington-Marion 1-3, 0-0

Friday's games

Abbeville at Eunice

Opelousas at LaGrange

Iota at North Vermilion

Dutchtown at Rayne

Jennings at Washington-Marion

District 5-4A

Overall, District

St. Thomas More 4-0, 0-0

Carencro 3-1, 0-0

Teurlings Catholic 3-1, 0-0

Westgate 3-1, 0-0

Northside 0-4, 0-0

Friday's games

Catholic-Baton Rouge at St. Thomas More

Carencro at St. Martinville

Teurlings Catholic at Breaux Bridge

Westgate at Denham Spring

Beau Chene at Northside

District 6-4A

Overall, District

Breaux Bridge 4-0, 0-0

Livonia 3-1, 0-0

Cecilia 1-3, 0-0

Beau Chene 1-3, 0-0

Opelousas 0-4, 0-0

Friday's games

Teurlings Catholic at Breaux Bridge

Livonia at St. Helena

Cecilia at Northwest

Beau Chene at Northside

Opelousas at LaGrange

District 5-3A

Overall, District

Iota 4-0, 0-0

Church Point 2-2, 0-0

Ville Platte 2-2, 0-0

Mamou 2-2, 0-0

Northwest 1-3, 0-0

Pine Prairie 0-4, 0-0

Friday's games

Iota at North Vermilion

Church Point at St. Louis

Ville Platte at St. Edmund

Sacred Heart at Mamou

Cecilia at Northwest

Pine Prairie at Port Barre

District 6-3A

Overall, District

Kaplan 2-2, 0-0

St. Martinville 2-2, 0-0

Crowley 2-2, 0-0

Erath 2-2, 0-0

Abbeville 1-3, 0-0

Friday's games

Kaplan at Notre Dame

Carencro at St. Martinville 

Crowley at Marksville

Erath at Vermilion Catholic

Abbeville at Eunice

District 6-2A

Overall, District

Notre Dame 4-0, 0-0

Lafayette Christian 3-1, 0-0

Lake Arthur 2-2, 0-0

Port Barre 2-2, 0-0

Welsh 1-3, 0-0

Friday's games

Kaplan at Notre Dame

Lafayette Christian at Evangel Christian

Lake Arthur at Pickering

Pine Prairie at Port Barre

Welsh at Vandebilt Catholic

District 7-2A

Overall, District

Ascension Episcopal 3-1, 1-0

Catholic-New Iberia 1-3, 1-0

Franklin 1-3, 1-0

West St. Mary 1-3, 1-0

Loreauville 2-2, 0-1

Jeanerette 2-2, 0-1

Delcambre 1-3, 0-1

Houma Christian 0-4, 0-1

Friday's games

Catholic-New Iberia at Ascension Episcopal

Delcambre at Franklin

West St. Mary at Jeanerette

Houma Christian at Loreauville

District 4-1A

Overall, District

Oberlin 4-0, 1-0

Grand Lake 4-0, 1-0

Hamilton Christian 2-1, 1-0

Basile 2-2, 1-0

East Beauregard 1-3, 1-0

Gueydan 1-3, 0-1

Merryville 1-3, 0-1

Elton 0-4, 0-1

Friday's games

Oberlin at Hamilton Christian

Basile at Grand Lake

Gueydan at East Beauregard

Elton at Merryville

District 5-1A

Overall, District

Opelousas Catholic 4-0, 0-0

Westminster Christian 4-0, 0-0

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3-1, 0-0

Sacred Heart 2-2, 0-0

St. Edmund 2-2, 0-0

North Central 1-3, 0-0

Friday's games

Opelousas Catholic at Port Allen

Highland Baptist at Westminster Christian

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Episcopal

Sacred Heart at Mamou

Ville Platte at St. Edmund

North Central at Springfield

District 8-1A

Overall, District

Centerville 4-0, 0-0

Vermilion Catholic 3-1, 0-0

Central Catholic 1-2, 0-0

Covenant Christian 1-2, 0-0

Hanson Memorial 1-2, 0-0

Highland Baptist 1-3, 0-0

Friday's games

St. Martin's Episcopal at Centerville

Erath at Vermilion Catholic

Central Catholic at Ascension Catholic

St. John at Covenant Christian 

Hanson Memorial at Thrive Academy

Highland Baptist at Westminster Christian

View comments