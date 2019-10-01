District 3-5A
Overall, District
Acadiana 4-0, 1-0
Barbe 3-1, 1-0
Sam Houston 3-1, 1-0
Comeaux 2-2, 1-0
Lafayette 3-1, 0-1
Southside 3-1, 0-1
Sulphur 1-3, 0-1
New Iberia 0-4, 0-1
Friday's games
Acadiana at Southside
New Iberia at Barbe
Sam Houston at Comeaux
Sulphur at Lafayette
District 4-4A
Overall, District
Eunice 3-1, 0-0
North Vermilion 3-1, 0-0
Rayne 3-1, 0-0
LaGrange 1-3, 0-0
Washington-Marion 1-3, 0-0
Friday's games
Abbeville at Eunice
Opelousas at LaGrange
Iota at North Vermilion
Dutchtown at Rayne
Jennings at Washington-Marion
District 5-4A
Overall, District
St. Thomas More 4-0, 0-0
Carencro 3-1, 0-0
Teurlings Catholic 3-1, 0-0
Westgate 3-1, 0-0
Northside 0-4, 0-0
Friday's games
Catholic-Baton Rouge at St. Thomas More
Carencro at St. Martinville
Teurlings Catholic at Breaux Bridge
Westgate at Denham Spring
Beau Chene at Northside
District 6-4A
Overall, District
Breaux Bridge 4-0, 0-0
Livonia 3-1, 0-0
Cecilia 1-3, 0-0
Beau Chene 1-3, 0-0
Opelousas 0-4, 0-0
Friday's games
Teurlings Catholic at Breaux Bridge
Livonia at St. Helena
Cecilia at Northwest
Beau Chene at Northside
Opelousas at LaGrange
District 5-3A
Overall, District
Iota 4-0, 0-0
Church Point 2-2, 0-0
Ville Platte 2-2, 0-0
Mamou 2-2, 0-0
Northwest 1-3, 0-0
Pine Prairie 0-4, 0-0
Friday's games
Iota at North Vermilion
Church Point at St. Louis
Ville Platte at St. Edmund
Sacred Heart at Mamou
Cecilia at Northwest
Pine Prairie at Port Barre
District 6-3A
Overall, District
Kaplan 2-2, 0-0
St. Martinville 2-2, 0-0
Crowley 2-2, 0-0
Erath 2-2, 0-0
Abbeville 1-3, 0-0
Friday's games
Kaplan at Notre Dame
Carencro at St. Martinville
Crowley at Marksville
Erath at Vermilion Catholic
Abbeville at Eunice
District 6-2A
Overall, District
Notre Dame 4-0, 0-0
Lafayette Christian 3-1, 0-0
Lake Arthur 2-2, 0-0
Port Barre 2-2, 0-0
Welsh 1-3, 0-0
Friday's games
Kaplan at Notre Dame
Lafayette Christian at Evangel Christian
Lake Arthur at Pickering
Pine Prairie at Port Barre
Welsh at Vandebilt Catholic
District 7-2A
Overall, District
Ascension Episcopal 3-1, 1-0
Catholic-New Iberia 1-3, 1-0
Franklin 1-3, 1-0
West St. Mary 1-3, 1-0
Loreauville 2-2, 0-1
Jeanerette 2-2, 0-1
Delcambre 1-3, 0-1
Houma Christian 0-4, 0-1
Friday's games
Catholic-New Iberia at Ascension Episcopal
Delcambre at Franklin
West St. Mary at Jeanerette
Houma Christian at Loreauville
District 4-1A
Overall, District
Oberlin 4-0, 1-0
Grand Lake 4-0, 1-0
Hamilton Christian 2-1, 1-0
Basile 2-2, 1-0
East Beauregard 1-3, 1-0
Gueydan 1-3, 0-1
Merryville 1-3, 0-1
Elton 0-4, 0-1
Friday's games
Oberlin at Hamilton Christian
Basile at Grand Lake
Gueydan at East Beauregard
Elton at Merryville
District 5-1A
Overall, District
Opelousas Catholic 4-0, 0-0
Westminster Christian 4-0, 0-0
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3-1, 0-0
Sacred Heart 2-2, 0-0
St. Edmund 2-2, 0-0
North Central 1-3, 0-0
Friday's games
Opelousas Catholic at Port Allen
Highland Baptist at Westminster Christian
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Episcopal
Sacred Heart at Mamou
Ville Platte at St. Edmund
North Central at Springfield
District 8-1A
Overall, District
Centerville 4-0, 0-0
Vermilion Catholic 3-1, 0-0
Central Catholic 1-2, 0-0
Covenant Christian 1-2, 0-0
Hanson Memorial 1-2, 0-0
Highland Baptist 1-3, 0-0
Friday's games
St. Martin's Episcopal at Centerville
Erath at Vermilion Catholic
Central Catholic at Ascension Catholic
St. John at Covenant Christian
Hanson Memorial at Thrive Academy
Highland Baptist at Westminster Christian