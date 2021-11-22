ABBEVILLE - For Class 3A No. 2-seeded Abbeville and No. 7 Union Parish, the blueprint for football success has been straightforward through 12 games.
The offenses of the Wildcats and Farmers - who collide in a quarterfinals playoff game Friday at Wildcat Stadium - almost exclusively rely on the running game with I-formations and talented tailbacks.
In most games, the two programs have been able to dominate the time of possession and keep their defenses off the field. Forward passes have been few and far between.
"I love it that it's two programs that run the ball almost every down," said Abbeville coach Roderick Moy, who has the Wildcats in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2001. "We're two teams of a dying breed that line up with a fullback every play."
Trey Holly has been Union's starting tailback since his freshman season. In his first two years, Holly accumulated over 5,000 all-purpose yards with 98 TDs. Last week, Holly rushed for 156 yards with two TDs in his team's 22-0 win over No. 10 Jena. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound junior is ranked as the No. 3 running back in the nation by Rivals.
"Union has a very traditional offense with a big offensive line," Moy said. "Their line averages 290 lbs. if not bigger, and Trey Holly is one of the best backs in the state.
"He is very tough to bring down. When he gets out in the open, he's hard to catch. They use a traditional fullback and I'll tell you what: Their big guys on the line pull well on counter plays, which makes it difficult to scheme defensively because you have to do more than stop the inside run."
Abbeville (11-1) will answer with Blake Saddler, who topped the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the season in last week's 28-20 win at No. 18 Wossman. In Week 3, Saddler's 13-carry, 324-yard, five-TD effort helped the Wildcats notch their first-ever win against crosstown rival Vermilion Catholic.
Moy has kept the 5-foot-6, 170-pound Saddler fresh by carefully managing his carries.
"Blake hasn't carried 20 times in one game. That has helped his endurance, and the cooler weather has also helped," said Moy, who praised his offensive line, as well as fullbacks Tresean Greene and Adam Nicholls.
"I can't say enough about our offensive line. Sometimes it takes them a little while to get going, but they always find a way. We will use two fullbacks at times, and they have done a good job opening holes. Last week, Greene made what I call 'The play of the game.' We had a 21-20 lead and Greene had a big run to stretch it out (to 28-20)."
Union (9-3), which finished as Class 3A runner-up to Madison Prep last year, reached the quarterfinals in 2019-20. The Farmers' losses were to Class 5A No. 2 Captain Shreve 22-21, 3A No. 1 Sterlington and Ouachita Parish, a 5A quarterfinals team. In Week 1, Union handed 2A No. 1 Many its only loss.
"Joey Spatafora does a great job," Moy said of the Farmers coach. "They're a perennial quarterfinals team. They're always well prepared. But we're excited to figure out a way to keep it going."
When it comes to stopping a Union offense that is scoring more than 38 points per game, Moy will lean on outside linebackers Nalen St. Julien and Jason Alverez and cornerbacks Chad Nolan and McKinsey Nicholas.
"Alverez is a three-year starter who is the epitome of toughness," Moy said of the 5-foot-8, 170-pound senior. "He puts on his hard hat and comes to work every day. He's going to be the toughest senior to replace on our defense. If we didn't have him, we'd be in a lot of trouble."
Moy is excited about playing in front of the home fans after Abbeville was forced to travel last week when Wossman upset No. 15 Erath in the first round.
"This was one of our goals," he said. "We put our schedule together with the hope that we would get a No. 2 seed where our kids can play in front of our crowd. I'm so excited for the City of Abbeville."
The Abbeville/Union winner will face the winner of No. 6 Lutcher (9-1) at No. 3 St. Martinville (10-2) in the semifinals next week. If Abbeville wins Friday, the Wildcats will host in the semis. Abbeville's only loss was at St. Martinville 27-24 in Week 6.