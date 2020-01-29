Scott Wattigny, who served as Archbishop Hannan's football coach for the past five seasons and tallied 39-17 record, has stepped down to take the same position at Catholic-New Iberia, both schools announced Wednesday.
Wattigny, 32, will also serve as the Panthers' athletic director.
"Scott certainly has a lot of strengths," said Catholic-NI principal Stella Arabie. "His experience, not only in working with young people in the classroom and on the field, specifically in Catholic schools, is really what set him apart."
Wattigny will be tasked with replacing a state coaching legend. Brent Indest retired in December after seven stellar years at Catholic-New Iberia and three highly successful decades in the profession.
At Catholic-NI, his alma mater, Indest posted a 72-13 record with three trips to the state finals, including winning it all in 2017. The 2017 state championship in Division III was the program's first since 1962.
Overall, Indest won 70% of his games as a high school football coach and reached the final four times (once at Carencro in 2011). He's the only coach in Louisiana high school football history to be named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Coach of the Year at three different schools.
Wattigny has a previous working relationship with Indest. In fact, Wattigny said Indest tried to hire him to be an assistant coach at Catholic-NI before he ultimately accepted the Hannan head coaching job in 2015.
"We actually spoke just two days ago, and he's a phone call away for me," Wattigny said of Indest.
Although aware of Indest's accomplishments, Wattigny said he doesn't necessarily feel any pressure.
"I don't know that I feel pressure simply because I'm replacing him," Wattigny said. "I think more than anything, I'm just excited for the challenge to be at Catholic High and to do my job to the best of my ability, both as an AD and as a head football coach."
Wattigny's tenure at Hannan was a historic one, and he's also familiar with the Acadiana area. The Holy Cross alum previously served as an offensive and defensive line coach at Vermilion Catholic for two seasons, including when the Screamin' Eagles went undefeated and won the Division IV title in 2013, and his wife, Katie, is a New Iberia native.
VC played Catholic-NI in the season opener both years Wattigny was on the Eagles' coaching staff.
"I've seen it from the outside, but when I finally got on campus and I was greeted by students and colleagues and administration and alumni, you just get a sense of welcoming," Wattigny said. "A genuine, authentic community that I want to be a part of, which is why I said yes to the job."
The Hawks qualified for the playoffs in four of Wattigny's five seasons, including winning first-round games in 2017 and 2018. His 2018 team went undefeated in the regular season, winning the program's first outright district championship since 1996.
This past season, after starting the year 0-4, Hannan won four of its next six games to earn the No. 6 seed in the Division II playoffs. The Hawks lost in the first round to No. 11 Vandebilt Catholic 21-14.
"The hardest part, obviously, is leaving Archbishop Hannan and the players and the parents and the coaches that have been with me and the undoubted support that they've had throughout my five years," said Wattigny, who played collegiately at Northwestern State, where he was teammates with Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier.
"It's never easy to walk away. If you really love what you do and do it for the right reasons, it's hard to walk away from people you care about and that you spend the amount of time that I've spent with them. But at the same time, the eagerness to get to Catholic High and get started and get this thing moving along is exciting to say the least."
Though he'll ultimately base his offense off personnel, Wattigny said he plans to keep some of Indest's Wing-T elements in the Panthers' offense. To him, all successful high school teams run the ball efficiently and effectively, and the Wing-T offers that. He's coached against the Wing-T while an assistant at both VC and Brother Martin, including against Indest.
"I'm not trying to reinvent the wheel," Wattigny said. "I'm going to come in, and we're going to keep a lot of the Wing-T concepts in place. As I said to coach Indest, we're going to expand upon it.
"The roux has already been established. The roux is good. I'm trying to throw some flavor in the gumbo."