In his first season as Teurlings Catholic baseball coach, Brooks Badeaux has the Rebels one step away from the Division II state tournament, which will be held next week in Sulphur.
First, however, the No. 5 Rebels will have to get past No. 4 University Lab in a quarterfinals series that begins Friday in Baton Rouge.
Last week, Teurlings (18-14) swept No. 12 Lusher Charter 9-0 and 15-4.
"I felt like we played well," Badeaux said. "There were good lessons to be learned. We never play against our opponent. We play against the standard set for ourselves."
Ben Tate was 4-for-8 in last week's series with four RBIs, a double, a triple and a stolen base.
Conner Kleinpeter was 4-for-7 with a double and four runs scored, and Kaden Boulet was 2-for-3 in Game 2 with four RBIs and a home run.
"We hit the ball well with timely hits as a whole," Badeaux said. "In Game 2, we made some errors in the first inning, but we bounced back and answered the very next inning."
Kyle Breaux pitched a one-hitter over six innings with six strikeouts in Game 1, while Ian Johnson got the win in Game 2 with 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.
On March 31, Teurlings defeated U-High 9-8 in Lafayette. The Rebels held a 9-4 lead until the Cubs scored four runs in the sixth.
Ryan Richard was able to put out the fire, however, by pitching the final 1.1 innings to get the save.
"I don't think that game was a very indicator of what's going to happen this weekend," Badeaux said. "It was a mid-week game. We didn't necessarily see their best pitchers."
Johnson had a three-run homer in that game. Jackson Andrepont was 2-for-3 with a double, and leadoff hitter Oakley Bourque was 2-for-4 with a double.
"They came out and took a 4-1 lead," Badeaux said. "They made a few errors and we got the lead, then we turned around and made some errors to let them back in."
The two clubs combined for eight errors.
"That game wasn't a good measuring stick," Badeaux said. "We're going to have to play flawless baseball to have a chance to win. U-High hits the ball well. They have some power, and they capitalized on our mistakes.
"They put pressure on us. We're going to have to throw strikes, make plays and eliminate extra baserunners. Walks have been an issue for us at times. In baseball in general, everybody tries to win the 'freebie war' with getting runners on base."
In its opening-round series, the Cubs (17-14) defeated No. 13 De La Salle15-1 and 13-2.
"U-High's four-hole hitter, (Brock) Slaton, had a homer against us," Badeaux said. "They had another player, (Mikey) Smith, who hit the ball hard. I'm not sure who we're going to throw yet. We're still a little banged up."
The Rebels have won seven of their last eight games.
"We're playing well as a whole," Badeaux said. "We're trying to keep the energy up, keep the tempo up.
"It's that time of year when the seniors are getting out of school. We're trying to stay focused and let the guys know what's at stake."