LAKE CHARLES — Here's something you don't see very often: Lafayette High's girls track teams sweating out a final team total.
Coach Ron Baillargeon's squad has dominated south Louisiana track and field for the past decade, but it had to dig deep Wednesday to hold off Barbe.
LHS was shut out in two of its best events, surrendering 20 almost-certain points, but hustled down the stretch for a 188-155 victory and its 11th 3-5A crown under Baillargeon.
“Well, we made Ron sweat a little bit today,” said BHS coach Steven Richard, whose program rose from the trials of Hurricane Laura and the pandemic to pose a serious title threat.
“We had several big personal bests today, and that's what it's about — to perform your best at the right time.”
The Lions opened the door with two unexpected mishaps. Hurdler Courtney Wiltz slipped, fell and was disqualified in the 100 hurdles, and the likewise favored 4x100 relay missed connections on the third exchange and was DQ'd.
“I'm sad today,” Baillargeon said. “Those were two of our best events, and now we won't get to see them at regionals.”
Happily enough, both Wiltz and 4x100 anchor Johanna Duplantis had other shining moments. Wiltz won the long jump (18-3.75) and 300 hurdles (47.80) and Duplantis won the pole vault (11-6) as always and placed a qualifying third in the 200 (25.84).
Co-outstanding field performer Reese Grossie won the shot put (36-9) and discus (112-1), while other LHS victors were Breyionce George (100), Daija Bickham (1:01.81 400), Chrysta Narcisse (2:33.49 800), Emily Landry (3200), and the 4x400 (4:15.35) and 4x800 (11:14.07) relays.
Something else you don't see every day: One athlete winning both outstanding track and outstanding field honors in the same meet and scoring 40 points with four wins.
But that's what New Iberia junior Amire Ledet achieved, winning the long jump (20-2.5) and triple jump (43-10.5), the 110 hurdles (15.69) and 300 hurdles (44.22).
“The triple jump is my favorite event,” Ledet said. “I started it in eighth grade. I was jumping at a middle school meet, and the (NISH) coaches saw me and wanted to talk to me.
“The first phase is the most important phase, because that starts you off. Then you maintain your form with your second phase and finish it off. I've been feeling in practice like I would perform well, but I haven't peaked yet. That will come at regionals and state, where I hope for a PR of 46 feet.
“I keep focusing on getting better, and keep my eye out for how other jumpers are doing.”
NISH scored 54 points on the day. Ledet had 40 of them.
Wednesday's boys team title went to the host Barbe 160-97 over Lafayette High behind Payton Todd (discus winner, second in shot put), Kaleb Goodley (6-0 high jump), Noah Nelson (45-8 shot put) and the 1-2 pole vault punch of Kolby Reed (12-6) and Amiri Flugence (12-0).
Shining for the Lions were Tyler Sonnier (51.35 400), Jacob Gondron (3200), the 4x200 relay (1:30.11) and the Sonnier-anchored 4x400 exchange (3:39.77).
Qualifiers now head for the Region I-5A Meet on Wednesday at Northwestern State.