YOUNGSVILLE — For the second consecutive year, a non-district contest between the North Vermilion Patriots and the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators came down to a two-point conversion late in the game.
In the 2018 game, the decision by Blue Gators head coach Matt Desormeaux to go for two provided the Blue Gators with a one-point road win.
On Friday night, Desormeaux decided to go for the two-point conversion and the win once again, this time in overtime. The North Vermilion defense was up for the challenge, stopping Ascension quarterback Cole Simon short of the goal line to preserve a 23-22 win in overtime.
Regulation ended in a 16-16 deadlock, and as the teams went into the first overtime period, North Vermilion had the football first. On the first play from scrimmage in overtime, Patriots quarterback Darius Giliam dropped back to pass, was pressured out of the pocket and scored on a 10-yard run around the right side.
Following the successful extra point attempt by Patrick Chapman, the Patriots (2-1) led 23-16. Ascension’s possession in overtime came down to a fourth-and-goal from the five yard line, as Blue Gator quarterback Cole Simon’s pass into the right corner of the end zone was complete to Ascension tight end Matt Remondet.
Remondet came down with a brilliant one-handed catch in traffic to cut the Patriot lead to 23-22. The Blue Gators (2-1) decided to go for the two-point conversion and the win, and the Patriots defense came up with the big stop to come away with the 23-22 win.
Both head coaches recognized the efforts of both of their teams and their opponents in a game that a saw total of 21 penalties.
“Extremely proud of the grit that our kids showed tonight,” said Patriots coach Brett Blakey. “Adversity hit us at the end of regulation and in overtime, and we responded each time. Hell of game. Both teams played really hard. What high school football is all about."
For Blue Gators head coach Matt Desormeaux, it was about missed opportunities, penalties and poor tackling on defense that made the difference in a hard-fought contest for both teams.
“North Vermilion came to play and fought throughout the game, as did our kids," Desormeaux said. "We missed out on some opportunities on offense, and we did a poor job of tackling on defense. We also had way too many penalties, which really came back to haunt us in the end. Really proud of our kids for the way they competed throughout the game.”
Ascension Episcopal led 16-7 at the half before being outscored 9-0 in the second half to send the game into overtime.
Cole Simon’s six-yard run with 4:06 to play in the first quarter gave the Blue Gators a 7-0 lead after freshman kicker Peyton Woodring’s extra point. North Vermilion tied the game at seven with 5:48 to play before halftime as Giliam scored on a 2-yard run and Chapman added the extra point.
Jaime Cordova gave the Blue Gators the lead once again at the 3:15 mark of the second quarter on a 22-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion failed, and Ascension led 13-7. On the final play of the first half, Woodring added a 33-yard field goal, the Blue Gators took a 16-7 lead into the locker room at half.
North Vermilion would add nine third-quarter points. Giliam hit Zack Necaise on a 38-yard touchdown pass, and Chapman kicked a 28-yard field goal to tie the game at 16-16. Ascension let a golden opportunity slip by as a fumble near the goal line went into the end zone for a touchback, which would have given the Blue Gators the lead.
Patriots quarterback Darius Giliam had an outstanding night, running for 143 yards and two touchdown and throwing for another 130 yards and a score. Giliam ran for two touchdowns and had one passing TD.