Once the playoff brackets are revealed each year, St. Thomas More girls soccer coach Daniel Underwood is often quick to remind his team of what the Lady Cougars have accomplished to that point.
That’s especially the case when STM has garnered the No. 1 seed, which it accomplished Tuesday for the fourth year in a row with a 16-4-5 record. After a bye, the Lady Cougars will play the winner of No. 16 Bonnabel and No. 17 Academy of Our Lady in the second round.
“We kind of take (Tuesday) to appreciate that fact,” Underwood said of his team's top seeding. “I think it’s somewhat sad that everybody just focuses on (the four possible playoff games). You could have a lucky day. They kind of disregard what these girls just accomplished over the course of 25 games. So today we kind of just sit back and appreciate that and take a minute to reflect on what’s been another stellar season.”
Underwood, now in his sixth year as the Lady Cougars’ coach, is as much responsible for the expectations heaped onto STM. They’ve won the Division II championship two years in a row and have reached at least the semifinals every year of his tenure.
But the Lady Cougars exceeded even Underwood’s expectations this season. The schedule was intentionally more difficult than normal, but a less-experienced STM team still managed to thrive.
“I didn’t think we would click as early on as we did,” Underwood said. “They came together. We grinded out some tough games. I’m definitely impressed with how we navigated the regular season.”
The Lady Cougars are a clear frontrunner to hoist the Division II trophy once again, but, especially this season, Underwood realizes pedigree won’t get them far. The two finalists in Division III last year, champion Teurlings Catholic and runner-up Vandebilt Catholic, now compete in Division II.
And the Lady Rebels’ No. 13 seeding is not indicative of their returning talent. Teurlings (5-13-3) was forced to forfeit 12 games because of an inadvertent LHSAA rules violation, meaning it will play in the first round against No. 20 East Jefferson.
The Lady Rebels’ road back to the final isn’t a kind one, either. No. 4 Lakeshore, which STM beat 2-0 in last year’s title game, will be coming off of a bye in the second round, and No. 5 Vandebilt would likely be the quarterfinal opponent.
No. 23 Opelousas, which will travel to No. 10 West Ouachita, is the lone other local team in the Division II bracket.
“My honest opinion is the the top four teams all got put on one side of the bracket,” Underwood said. “Obviously, Teurlings had the unfortunate forfeiture of some games. In my honest opinion, they would probably be the (Nos.) 2 or 3 seed behind us. They’re a defending state champion for a reason. They’ve got a championship culture. They’ve got a great coach and great players, so it is unfortunate that they’re sitting down there looking at Lakeshore and then Vandebilt and then St. Thomas More just for their path to the championship game.
“But like I said, that’s a championship team. That’s a championship culture. I’m sure they’re welcoming that challenge this morning, just as we are.”
Although St. Thomas More and Teurlings are the headliners as defending champions, the Acadiana area is represented in each of the other three 24-team brackets. In total, 15 local teams punched tickets to the postseason, including four that received first-round byes.
A new twist to the soccer playoffs this year are the finals have been moved from UL to Southeastern Louisiana’s Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
In Division I, Lafayette High is the highest seeded local team at No. 8. The Lady Lions, which won District 2-I championship and finished the year 10-3-8, will have a bye in the first round and then play the winner of No. 24 H.L. Bourgeois and No. 9 Dutchtown.
The possible second-round matchup against Dutchtown is an intriguing one considering both of Lafayette’s games against the Lady Griffins ended in draws, including the regular season finale. Lady Lions coach Julio Paiz isn’t even thinking about a potential quarterfinal matchup against No. 1 Northshore, last year’s runner-up, because of that.
“I have to be sincere and tell you that we are a thousand percent right now focused on Dutchtown, which is the higher seed of the first round that we would match up against,” Paiz said. “No disrespect to the other school, but we feel Dutchtown will go through. So that’s the first game that we would have in the second round, and then obviously after comes Northshore, which is a powerhouse and undefeated this year. That game would take all of the effort we could bring to the table plus some luck.”
Three of Lady Lions’ district rivals, Acadiana, Comeaux and Southside, also qualified for the Division I playoffs, but all will be on the road in the first round. The No. 17 Lady Rams (10-9-2) will travel to No. 16 Captain Shreve. The No. 20 Lady Spartans (7-9-5) will head to No. 13 Fontainebleau. The No. 19 Lady Sharks (9-8-4) will go to No. 14 St. Scholastica.
In Division III, although no area team received a bye, three of the four area teams will host their first postseason game. No. 10 North Vermilion (15-9-1) will welcome No. 23 Pearl River. No. 13 David Thibodaux (10-6-1) will entertain No. 20 Lusher Charter. No. 14 Cecilia (9-9-4) will greet No. 19 Leesville.
No. 17 Erath (8-7-1) just missed the cut of hosting a first-round game, as they will travel to No. 16 Lutcher.
In Division IV, No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia is the highest-seeded area team and one of two local teams that received a bye, the other being No. 8 Episcopal of Acadiana. The Lady Falcons, which will await the winner of No. 9 Louise McGehee and No. 24 Runnels, have reached the Division IV finals the last two years.
There’s also an all-area first-round matchup in Division IV between No. 12 Ascension Episcopal and No. 21 Highland Baptist.