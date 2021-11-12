Since the final ball dropped in last year’s Division II volleyball state finals after Teurlings Catholic defeated St. Thomas More in four games, it has appeared the two programs have been on a collision course to get back to the final this year.
The two finished that mission as they will meet again for the state championship at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cajundome after the Rebels and the Cougars won their state tournament semifinals match on Friday. The Rebels (31-11) swept Ben Franklin 25-23, 25-21 and 25-17, while the Cougars (37-3) ousted Belle Chasse in three games 25-11, 25-9 and 25-16.
“It’s very exciting,” Cougars coach Jessica Burke said. “To be back in the finals is just an awesome feeling. I am excited for the city of Lafayette, because they will get to see a very exciting match between two Lafayette schools.”
“I knew AC (Froehlich) and those younger kids were only going to get better,” Rebels coach Terry Hebert said. “Jessica does a great job of coaching, so we knew they were only going to come back stronger this year.”
The Rebels, who have won eight consecutive state championships across two divisions, have proven to be a thorn in the Cougars’ side since moving up to Division II in 2017. Of Teurlings’ eight state championships, four have been in Division II.
“I’ve been really blessed to have some good athletes, who only play volleyball,” Hebert said. “There are a lot of things those players miss out on and a lot of things they sacrifice to play club volleyball. They are the ones who have been putting in the extra effort, so by the time I get them in June, we’re not having to start from scratch. All of the credit for our success goes to them.”
Before the Rebels joined Division II, it was the Cougars who had established themselves as the top dog in the division, winning five consecutive state championships from 2012-16.
In the lone meeting this season, during district play, the Cougars, who are in the midst of a 10-match winning streak, defeated Teurlings 3-1. That win marked STM’s first victory over the Rebels since Oct. 8, 2016, snapping a 13-game win streak by the Rebels in the series.
“Teurlings has been stacked with a lot of talented players for a long time,” Burke said. “So, when they graduate the type of class, they just graduated it provides you with an opportunity to come in and compete. That’s all we ever want to do is have a chance to compete.”
“I didn’t know that,” said Hebert regarding the amount of success they’ve enjoyed against STM. “I’ve had someone ask me if it is just another game whenever we play against STM and I told them ‘heck no.’ It is definitely not just another game, and we don’t ever approach it like it is just any other game.
“We’re talking about the streak we had against them, but I can tell you I’ve been on the receiving end of a streak like that against STM when I first started at Teurlings. When you walked into the gym and saw those three letters ‘STM’ you just felt like you couldn’t beat them.”
With both teams champing at the bit, Rebels senior setter Emma Cother expects the atmosphere to be electric Saturday.
“It’s going to be so exciting,” Cother said. “It’s going to be an opportunity for us to get redemption after losing in district.”
Southside swept by Dominican
One day after securing its first state tournament victory, Southside's season came to an end after being swept by No. 1 seed Dominican 25-9, 25-10 and 25-12 on Friday.
The Lady Sharks' top performers were Ava Dupre (seven kills), Charlotte Hawkins (two blocks), Celia Vallot (13 assists) and Riley Foster (15 digs).