It would have been understandable if Beau Chene guard De'vondrake Arvie was rusty in his team's District 6-4A game at Breaux Bridge on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2 senior hadn't played the last four games, but he was sharp as a tack in the Gators' 63-41 win.
Arvie scored 26 points with seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals for Beau Chene (20-5, 3-0), which has won nine straight games.
"De'vondrake is a seasoned vet," Gators coach Christopher Charlot said. "He's a gym rat who loves to stay in the gym. He missed about two weeks with a stomach issue, but he came into practice Sunday and looked like he hadn't missed a beat."
Arvie, who was averaging more than 20 points per game, shot 12 of 17 from the floor and made his last nine shots.
"From the jump, I had it on my mind that I had to set that tone," Arvie said. "I had to keep that momentum going and keep the winning streak going."
Arvie got plenty of help, too. Titus Thomas scored 11 points with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. The 6-foot-3 senior was also 5 of 5 from the free throw line.
"I've been working on defense since middle school," Thomas said. "Coach always told me that if I want to be on the court, I have to play good defense. For me to do what I want, I had to learn how to play good defense and play through adversity."
"Titus is just that guy," Charlot said. "When he gets it going, it could mean problems for the other team. You can see with his size that he affects the game in different ways. Tonight, they came out and doubled him, so we made him a passer, and he was a willing passer."
When Arvie and Thomas weren't scoring, junior Jhykai Sharp and sophomore Camron Pierre were knocking down 3-pointers from the wing and corner. Each finished with 10 points with Pierre making 3 of 4 field goals and Sharp hitting four of his last six shots.
"When Pierre and Sharp have space and can shoot it from the outside, that makes us tough to guard." said Charlot, whose team is ranked No. 9 in the LHSAA's Class 4A power ratings with six games remaining in the regular season.
"We've been hungry. Early on, we had a couple injuries and a couple COVID issues and lost a couple games. We still have salty tastes in our mouths because of it. Now that we're getting to the stride that we want, it's showing that our hard work and health are a good thing."
Kialen Phillips scored 19 points and Kevin Wiltz II added 15 points for Breaux Bridge (10-10, 1-1).