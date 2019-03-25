Baseball
Monday
Opelousas Catholic at Breaux Bridge, Northwest at St. Martinville, Northside Christian at Episcopal of Acadiana, Beau Chene at Lafayette Christian, Catholic-NI at Westgate, Franklin at Abbeville, Sacred Heart at St. Edmund, Isidore Newman at Ascension Episcopal, Vermilion Catholic at Hanson Memorial
Tuesday
3-5A – Sam Houston at Acadiana, Lafayette at Sulphur, LaGrange at Comeaux, New Iberia at Barbe
4-4A – Northside at Rayne, Teurlings Catholic at St. Thomas More, Carencro at Westgate
5-4A – St. Martinville at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at Opelousas, Livonia at Cecilia
5-3A – Eunice at Church Point, Northwest at Crowley, Mamou at Iota, Pine Prairie at Port Barre
8-3A – Kaplan at Abbeville, False River at Berwick, Erath at North Vermilion, Patterson at David Thibodaux
6-2A – Lake Arthur at Welsh, Ville Platte at Notre Dame
7-2A – Jeanerette at Catholic-NI, West St. Mary at Delcambre
5-1A – Catholic-PC at West Feliciana, False River at Berwick, Madison Prep at Westminster Christian, Slaughter Community Charter at East Feliciana
7-1A – Gueydan at Centerville, Highland Baptist at Central Catholic, Lafayette Christian at Hanson
6-B – Bell City at Elizabeth, Lacassine at Fairview
7-C – Starks at Hackberry, Singer at Plainview
Wednesday
Rayne at Welsh, North Vermilion at Notre Dame, St. Mary’s at Opelousas, Berwick at Carencro, Iota at Crowley, Delcambre at Franklin, Northlake Christian at Belle Chasse, Opelousas Catholic at St. Thomas Aquinas
Thursday
3-5A – Acadiana at Lafayette, Comeaux at Sam Houston, Sulphur at New Iberia, Barbe at LaGrange
4-4A – Rayne at Northside, St. Thomas More at Teurlings Catholic, Westgate at Carencro
5-4A – Beau Chene at St. Martinville, Opelousas at Breaux Bridge, Cecilia at Livonia
5-3A – Northwest at Church Point, Eunice at Port Barre, Mamou at Iota
8-3A – North Vermilion at Abbeville, Berwick at Erath, Patterson at Kaplan
6-2A – Kinder at Ville Platte, Notre Dame at Lake Arthur
7-2A – Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at West St Mary, Franklin at Delcambre, Loreauville at Opelousas Catholic
5-1A – Dunham at Catholic-PC, Independence at False River, Loreauville at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at Grace Christian
7-1A – Hanson at Highland Baptist, Vermilion Catholic at Lafayette Christian
6-B – Elizabeth at Bell City, Fairview at Lacassine
7-C – Johnson Bayou at Northside Christian, Hackberry at Starks
Friday
Breaux Bridge at Ascension Episcopal, Avoyelles at Opelousas, Jennings at Church Point, Eunice at Westlake, Iota at Northside Christian, Vermilion Catholic at Gueydan, Hanson at Catholic-NI, Centerville at Franklin, Episcopal of Acadiana at Highland Baptist, Slaughter Community Charter at East Feliciana
Saturday
3-5A – Acadiana at Comeaux, Lafayette at New Iberia, Sam Houston at Barbe, LaGrange at Sulphur (Friday)
4-4A – Dunham at Teurlings
5-4A – Cecilia at Carencro, Livonia at Brusly, Terrebonne at St. Martinville
5-3A – Church Point at Northwest, Crowley at Iota, Port Barre at Eunice, Pine Prairie at Mamou
8-3A – Abbeville at North Vermilion, Erath at Berwick, Kaplan at Patterson
6-2A – St. Louis at Notre Dame, Kinder at St. Edmund
7-2A – Ascension at Jeanerette, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI
5-1A – Catholic-PC at Episcopal, Slaughter Community Charter at Kentwood, Grace Christian at Westminster Christian
6-B – Elizabeth at Florien
7-C – Johnson Bayou at Lacassine
Softball
Monday
Northside Christian at Eunice, Acadiana at Comeaux, Sam Houston at Lafayette, Sulphur at New Iberia, Northwest at Opelousas, Rayne at Iota, St. Martinville at David Thibodaux, Westminster Christian at Iowa, Franklin at Loreauville, Rapides at Lafayette Christian, Delcambre at West St. Mary, Vermilion Catholic at Hanson Memorial, Highland Baptist at Houma Christian
Tuesday
3-5A – Acadiana at Sulphur, Comeaux at Barbe, Sam Houston at New Iberia, Lafayette at LaGrange
5-4A – Cecilia at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, Opelousas at Livonia
4-4A – Northside at Carencro, St. Thomas More at Rayne, Teurlings Catholic at Westgate
8-3A – Abbeville at Kaplan, Patterson at Berwick, Erath at North Vermilion
5-3A – Iota at Church Point, Mamou at Crowley, Eunice at Pine Prairie, Port Barre at Northwest
7-2A – Jeanerette at Loreauville
6-2A – Ville Platte at Notre Dame
7-1A – Gueydan at Centerville, Central Catholic at Highland Baptist, Lafayette Christian at Hanson Memorial
5-1A – Westminster Christian at Opelousas Catholic, Slaughter Community Charter at Sacred Heart
4-1A – Merryville at St. Edmund
7-C – Starks at Hackberry, Singer at Northside Christian
Wednesday
Notre Dame at Alexandria, David Thibodaux at Beau Chene, Rayne at Breaux Bridge, Avoyelles at Carencro, Cecilia at Opelousas, Port Barre at Iota, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, Franklin at Delcambre, Centerville at Vermilion Catholic
Thursday
3-5A – Acadiana at Sam Houston, Sulphur at Barbe, Comeaux at LaGrange, Lafayette at New Iberia
5-4A – Catholic-NI at Beau Chene, Jewel Sumner at Livonia, Opelousas at Avoyelles
4-4A – Carencro at Rayne, Northside at Teurlings Catholic, Westgate at St. Thomas More
8-3A – St. Edmund at Abbeville, Berwick at Houma Christian, Erath at Kaplan, Eunice at Mamou, North Vermilion at Delcambre
5-3A – Church Point at Crowley, Church Point at Crowley, Iota at Port Barre, Pine Prairie at Northwest
7-2A – Ascension Episcopal at Franklin
6-2A – Notre Dame at Lake Arthur
7-1A – Centerville at Lafayette Christian, Vermilion Catholic at Gueydan, Hanson Memorial at Highland Baptist
5-1A – Catholic-PC at Westminster Christian, False River at Slaughter Community Charter, Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic
7-C – Northside Christian at Hackberry, Starks at Singer
Friday
Beau Chene at Northside Christian, Kaplan at E.D. White, North Vermilion at Notre Dame
Saturday
St. Edmund at Northside Christian, Vermilion Catholic at Breaux Bridge, Cecilia at Rayne, Opelousas Catholic at North Vermilion, Ascension Episcopal at Jeanerette, Centerville at Gueydan