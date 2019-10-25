ABBEVILLE — Led by quarterback Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to defeat visiting Centerville 49-13 in a District 8-1A contest on Thursday.
Lege completed 9 of his 13 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. The junior also rushed for 47 yards on three carries with another score.
"We executed and did what we wanted to do," Lege said. "We knew they were going to come out in man-to-man coverage, and we were able to take advantage of it."
As he's done all season, Lege distributed the ball to a large number of receivers. Seven different Screamin' Eagles caught passes for VC (7-1, 3-0), which has won six straight since a Week 2 loss to Opelousas Catholic.
"It's awesome having so many targets," Lege said of his receiving corps. "I depend on everybody and know they're going to catch the ball. I have faith in all of them. I know they're going to do their job, and that makes it easier for me."
Centerville (6-2, 1-2), which dominated time of possession, took the opening kickoff and drove 66 yards in 16 plays to take a 7-0 lead.
Fullback Morty Frederick, who finished with 55 yards on 22 carries, scored on a 1-yard dive for the Bulldogs, who converted on fourth-down three times during the drive.
"The first half was a disappointment," said VC coach Kevin Fouquier, whose team led 15-7 at halftime. "We struggled a bit early. We had a couple of injuries before the game and had to make adjustments.
"I lost my middle linebacker, Jacques Touchet. I'm not sure what's going on there. Another starting inside linebacker, Josh Sagrera, had a stomach virus and was throwing up. But that wasn't the problem. The problem was that they out-physicaled us in the first half."
On the first possession of the second half, VC botched a fake punt on 4th-and-1 from its 42-yard line.
Centerville then drove the short field to come within 15-13 on a quarterback sneak by Braden Gaspard.
Less than a minute later, however, Lege hooked up with receiver Saul Dartez on 65-yard pass that was the first of five second-half scores for the Screamin' Eagles.
Lege set up one touchdown with a 46-yard keeper, a play that made his coach nervous.
"Don't make a habit out of it," was Fouquier's message to his star quarterback. "Play it safe and throw it."
With its Wing-T offense, Centerville held the football for almost 40 of 48 minutes and racked up 18 first downs, but the Bulldogs were limited to 2.76 yards per carry.
"Coming in, we wanted to control the ball to keep it out of their hands," said Centerville coach Mark Millet. "They're just a hard football team to stop. I mean, we're not the only ones who can't stop them. They have many weapons, a lot of different people they throw to and a lot of offensive specialization.
"I think they only had it twice in the second quarter, but they scored both times. We gave them the ball too many times with the blocked punt and just giving them the ball deep in our territory. You can't do that against them."
Millet was referring to a blocked punt late in the third quarter. On the play, Zachary Broussard scooped up the ball and returned it 25 yards to extend VC's lead to 29-13.
Moe Maxile led the Screamin' Eagles with 50 yards rushing on four attempts. John Robert Allums caught two passes for 81 yards and a score, and Camden Sellers also caught a short TD pass from Lege.
In the first half, a 54-yard completion from Lege to tight end Kyle Romero set up a short scoring run by fullback Andre LeBlanc