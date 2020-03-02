When Broc Prejean was a student at UL in 2008, he ran into his baseball coach at Vermilion Catholic, Brad Topham, at an engagement party.
Topham had recently taken a coaching job at St. Thomas More and was curious if Prejean was interested in coaching football and baseball at STM.
Twelve years later, Prejean is still at STM working under two of the area's best, Cougars football coach Jim Hightower and baseball coach Gary Perkins.
"I walked into STM to help with football and baseball," Prejean said. "Two weeks later, I changed my major. That's kind of been the path.
"In terms of a landing spot to get a chance, I pretty much lucked out. There's probably not a better place to learn how to handle things than where I am."
But even with all the success the Cougars have had in football and baseball since Prejean joined those coaching staffs, including two state championships for each sport, he always had his eye on becoming a head coach.
Specifically, the 32-year-old wanted to coach at his alma mater. Now, the Abbeville resident will have that chance.
On Monday, VC announced it hired Prejean as its next head football coach. Prejean replaces Kevin Fouquier, who stepped down in January after leading the Screamin' Eagles to a 21-4 record in two seasons.
"I've always lived in Abbeville," said Prejean, who was on the Eagles' 2003 football team that won a Class 1A state title. "I've always been part of that community. It's really special place to me. I transferred to Mount Carmel in seventh grade, and I just absolutely fell in love with the whole community.
"So in getting into coach, it was always in the back of my mind and in my heart that, at some point, I wanted to be able to go back and give back. So I felt like I was ready, and the opportunity presented itself. I'm fortunate they chose the way they chose."
Prejean said, at the moment, he will just coach football at VC, and he plans to finish out the 2019-20 school year coaching the STM baseball team.
"Those kids are my guys, and that was kind of a make-or-break for me," Prejean said. "I had to have the opportunity to finish what I started with them. So I'll be here until May. The nice thing about living in Abbeville is I'll be right by school if there's anything if I can start moving on."
Prejean started out as the STM freshman football team's offensive coordinator before moving to the varsity staff, where he's served as a running backs and special teams coach.
He learned under the tutelage of Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie, wide receivers coach Lance Strother and offensive line coach David LeBlanc.
"Shane's been really kind about giving me opportunities to call plays for freshman and JV and those kind of things," Prejean said. "So it's been a really good situation."
Prejean said Hightower's consistency and commitment to education are the things he learned the most from the Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer.
"Jim is the same guy 12 years later that he was the first day I met him," Prejean said. "The message is always the same. It's always genuine, and it's always well-thought-out. He's just a super consistent person."
Prejean doesn't plan to change VC's offensive too much He will have one of the area's best quarterbacks returning for the 2020 season in rising senior Drew Lege.
"I think VC is in a good place offensively," Prejean said. "What they've been doing has been incredibly successful. In my mind, in seeing film and watching them, I think it's a mirror image of the reasons we do the things we do over here. I would say we're going to be very, very similar."
Prejean also intends to be at VC for a while. It's personal decision as much as professional one.
"It's a place I want to put my feet in the ground," Prejean said. "I live a half mile from the school. My whole family works together and operates a business a mile from the school. My godchild and my other niece both attend Mount Carmel. So there are a lot of personal reasons why I felt like it was just a really good fit. Those are all going to be very positive things in my life."