CROWLEY - The Notre Dame Pioneers began their 2021 postseason march on a high note on Friday night, defeating the St. Thomas Aquinas Falcons 42-7 in Crowley.
After taking an early 21-0 lead, and then totaling 21 unanswered points to end the game, second-seeded Notre Dame, who drew a bye last week, cruised to a quarterfinal-round win in the Division III state playoffs.
The win was the fourth straight for the Pioneers, who have also won six of their last seven.
Below, let's take a look at five takeaways from Notre Dame's convincing victory on Friday night.
Defense strong
Notre Dame held a talented St. Thomas Aquinas team to only seven points, and that one touchdown was on a double-pass, before keeping them off of the scoreboard the rest of the way.
"The defense really played well," said Notre Dame head coach Lewis Cook. "We led at halftime, 28-7, and we knew they were going to onside kick to begin the second half. We worked on defending that, and yet they still got it and drove down to our 5-yard line before our defense made a big stand.
"If they score there, it could have been a different game," said Cook. "But our defense made some big plays, and they've done that the entire season."
Experts always say that defense wins playoff games and championships. If that's the case, Notre Dame is certainly a prime contender.
Running game rolling
The Pioneers ground game, which is traditionally as good as any in the state, was outstanding on Friday night, putting up well over 200 yards and five touchdowns, including two rushing touchdowns by Lucas Simon and Thomas Mech, and another by Jake Brouillette, who eclipsed 100 rushing yards.
"We're blessed with three guys (Simon, Meche, and Brouliette) that can run the ball," said Cook. "Having that kind of depth allows us to keep all of them fresh.
"We got lucky with Jake, who was a cornerback at the beginning of the year," said Cook. "We had an injury at the position in our season-opener against Northside, so we moved Jake there and it's made us a better football team."
Notre Dame has always been able to run the ball and this year is no exception, with three backs capable of carrying the load.
O-line the key
Of course, no rushing attack can have success without a solid offensive, and the Notre Dame offensive line was stellar against St. Thomas Aquinas, paving the way for those five rushing scores, including two in excess of 60 yards.
"That group has really grown and developed," said Cook of his offensive line. "Last year, none of our linemen played with the game on the line.
"I thought we had a chance to have a pretty good line, but the lack of experience was a concern," said Cook. "They've really gotten better all season."
Playoff Tradition
Notre Dame has had a lot of playoff success, winning six state titles in the school's illustrious history, while also finishing as the state runner-up on seven other occasions.
"I think tradition is a big key to current success," said Cook. "You have to go into a game thinking you're going to win, and that's something I think our kids have developed over the years.
"Playoff football is just different," said Cook. "Most winning programs understand that."
St. Charles again
With the win, the Pioneers will next play host to third-seeded St. Charles in the semifinals.
"We're already thinking about them (St. Charles)," chuckled Cook. "You want to take it one game at a time, but you also can't help but think about the bigger picture.
"At this point in the season, you're happy to win, but you can't help but immediately think about the next game as well," said Cook. "That's all a part of the excitement of playing in the playoffs."
Notre Dame, who is now 9-2 on the season, will certainly have their hands full against St. Charles next week, but if they play well in all facets of the game like they did in their impressive win over St. Thomas Aquinas, then they'll have a good shot at advancing into the Division III state title game, which is scheduled for Dec. 4 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.