When looking at area scores from week one, a team that stood out in a big way were the Cecilia Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs opened up against Crowley and came away with 54 points in what was a complete team effort in all three phases of the game: offense, defense, and especially special teams.
While the running game was a key factor in their success, the Bulldogs aggressive approach on special teams resulted in three blocked punts in which they scored twice on special teams in their blowout victory over the Gents on opening night.
"I feel like it was a combination of Crowley's a little down and that we're pretty good," Bulldogs head coach Dennis Skains said. "We were opportunistic and blocked three punts and scored twice on special teams. This senior class and group have been very focused and locked in."
The Bulldogs plan to keep up an aggressive special teams approach under Skains with fake punts and onside kicks in order to keep teams on their toes and open things up in key situations.
"We're going to put people in compromising positions to give us better looks," Skains said. "Same thing with onside kicks, we do it in hopes that people will start to worry about it. It's something we'll do all season. Be aggressive, takes shots, and keep blocking punts."
While the Bulldogs normally use a sole workhorse running back, they've established a strong running back committee led by power runner Ridge Collins and speedster Germonie Davis along with others that mix in when needed.
"Our running game is done by committee," Skains said. "Our numbers are down, so with a lot of guys playing both ways, it's in a lot of guys' best interest to rotate them and keep them fresh. Ridge is violent runner with good speed, he's always looking for contact. Germonie's a speedster who can take it to the house at any moment. Breagan Brasseaux could hit a home run too and has really good speed, and you can throw the ball to them as well."
After a series of schedule shifting due to Hurricane Delta, the Bulldogs will host the Jennings Bulldogs on Wednesday in what appears to be a close matchup on paper.
"They (Jennings) are a really well-coached football team," Skains said. "Rusty (Phelps) does a great job over there. I feel like we matchup well with them, and they probably feel the same way. It should be a hard fought back and forth, fun high school football game. I feel like we're very similar skill and weapons wise."
While Jennings has talent on both sides of the ball, including Division I recruits Trevor Eitenne and Keenan Landry, Skains is confident his team can pull through.
"Our defense will have to be very sound," Skains said. "They (Jennings) run the veer and have two really good running backs. We'll have to play a really good football game to control the scoreboard. We'll have our hands full, and offensively we'll have to move the ball. We just have to finish and get seven, not three."