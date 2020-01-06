Kevin Fouquier, who tallied a 21-4 record in two seasons as Vermilion Catholic's football coach, has resigned, he confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate on Monday.
Fouquier took over as the Screamin' Eagles' headman in January 2018 when Brady Thomas stepped down after one season in charge. Before becoming VC's head coach, Fouquier had served as the Eagles' defensive coordinator for five of the previous six years as a CECP-certified coach.
Fouquier explained that family was at the heart of his decision to leave VC. He's rejoining the company by whom he was previously employed, American Pollution Control Corp., and is stepping away from high school football entirely for the time being.
"It's strictly for my family," Fouquier said. "It's an opportunity to go back with the company I was with before, American Pollution (AMPOL). It was strictly a family decision. It had nothing to do with VC."
Under Fouquier, the Eagles posted double-digit wins in both season, including a trip to the Division IV semifinals in 2018. Fouquier believes next year's team has a chance to be even stronger, especially with All-Metro quarterback Drew Lege returning for his senior year.
"If I would still be there, I'd think we'd have a chance to be undefeated next year in the regular season and make a good run in the playoffs again," Fouquier said. "They've got a good team coming back. So for the next person, the cupboard is not bare."
Fouquier coached on the college level for several years, including as UL's defensive coordinator for four seasons under Rickey Bustle.
"Always at the end of the year, you sit back, and I was going to take the holidays to reevaluate and everything and see what was out there," Fouquier said. "They had a couple of companies that had reached out. It just panned out. It was a very tough decision because when VC talks about VC family, it's not just talk. It is. It's a true family atmosphere. That's why I said the only high school that I would coach at would be VC."