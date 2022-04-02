Balance and depth paced Teurlings Catholic to victory in the Doug Stewart Relays at TCHS on Friday.
Coach Brad Taylor's squad piled up 163 points. Rebels' rival St. Thomas More was next at 101 and Ascension Episcopal followed at 93.
"We've got quality," Taylor said. "What we've got to do is get healthy, get our legs under us a little bit. We have weary legs right now. We have a chance to get better."
The Rebels claimed the opening 4x800 relay in 8 minutes, 38.62 seconds and followed anchor Ethan Auzenne to a winning time of 45.34 in the 4x100.
Also, Alex Richard clocked a 44.52 win in the 300 hurdles Jude Greenman won the 1,600 in 4:55.91, and Cameron Kelley won the 3,200 in 10:11.01. Teammate Noah Bernard was next at 10:33.27.
"Cameron is one of our leaders," Taylor said. "He always runs well."
St. Thomas More won the 4x200 in 1:33.51 and took the 4x400 in 3:44.63. The Cougars' Richard Seymour threw 168-10 to win the javelin and was runner-up in the discus with a throw of 129-2. The Cougars also collected wins from Tripp Gossen in the 400 (52.76) and on Adam Guidry's 40-foot triple jump.
Landon Meche had a busy day for Ascension Episcopal. He won the 800 in a duel with Teurlings' William Robichaux (2:05.60 to 2:16.40), placed fourth in the 200 and surged from third to the lead as the 4x400 anchor.
Visiting St. Louis of Lake Charles dominated the girls' competition as expected, setting numerous meet records on the way to 219 points.
Genesis Bass was Outstanding Track Performer winning the 100 (12.47), placing second in the 200 and running on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays, while teammate Emma Freeman won the javelin and discus and was the shot put runner-up.
"They've won state two years in a row, and I think they can compete with anyone," Taylor said,
Teurlings countered with 129 points behind Lexi Guidry win in the 3,200 (12:13.40) and third place in the 800. Teurlings finished second in the 4x400 relay, and Angelle Dupuis was the 1,600 runner-up.
"We're pointing toward the district meet on the 20th," Taylor said.
Singleton sizzles
at Tabasco Relays
NEW IBERIA - Cecilia's Jayden Singleton took the Tabasco Relays as his own personal showcase on Friday, sweeping all four of his events in the meet hosted by New Iberia Senior High.
Singleton won both hurdle events, clocking a 14.66 in the 110 high hurdles and later adding a 39.94 in the 300 intermediates.
He didn't stop there, owning the long jump with a 21-4.5 long jump and including a 44-foot triple jump to his day's work.
Teammate Braxton Hebert won the pole vault a 11-0 for more Bulldog points along with shot put victor Kendrick Alexander (47-3).
Carencro's Bryce Campbell recorded a pair of wins, a 2;05.55 in the 800 and a 10:22.83 in the 3200, and the Bears won the 4x800 relay in 8:57.02.
Southside's Connor Irvin bounced back from an elbow injury to win the 1600 on 4:42.12 and place third in the 3200.
Acadiana won the 4x100 (43.77) and 4x400 (3:32.61) relays, while Breaux Bridge took the 4x200 (1:3.07) and got a 200 win from Jayklon Thomas (22.30).
Multiple winners spiced girls' competition as Lafayette High's Reece Grossie won the shot put (37-3) and discus (114-6) and Cecilia's Jacquel Williams took the triple jump (34-8.5), high jump (5-4) and 100 hurdles (17.13).