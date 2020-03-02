Acadiana baseball coach Clay Courtier said his team will rely on its pitching staff while some young position players gets accustomed to the varsity level.
"I lost my whole infield and the catcher," said Courtier, whose team went 25-11 in 2019.
Last season, the No. 8 Wreckin' Rams lost to No. 1 Barbe by identical 3-2 scores in a Class 5A quarterfinal best-of-three series in Lake Charles.
"There's a lot of differences from last year," Courtier said. "Like I said, we're trying to replace our whole infield and the biggest spot is catching.
"Beau Kirsch did just a tremendous job last year behind the plate. That's some difficult shoes to fill."
Kirsch stood out offensively, batting .452.
"Beau Kirsch is at LSU-E," Courtier said. "Cole Romero, who played shortstop, is also at LSU-E. Garrett Felix, our second baseman, is at Southern. He's doing extremely well at Southern."
Romero hit .492 last season, followed by Felix at .356.
With several new starters in the field, the Wreckin' Rams will count on an experienced pitching staff to shoulder the load.
"I like our pitching staff," Courtier said. "We only lost one from last year, Seth Trahan, who was our lefty. The rest are coming back, and I feel really good about our pitching staff."
Hard-throwing senior Kamson Saltzman, a Panola Junior College commitment, is considered the ace.
"Kamson Saltzman is our No. 1," Courtier said. "We also have Landon Guidry, who is another senior.
"Justin Bryce is a junior who pitched a lot in relief last year and did a really great job. We're looking for him to start this year — a little different role — and he's been really good."
Last week, Bryce tossed a no-hitter versus Catholic-New Iberia, and Guidry allowed only one run in seven innings vs. Notre Dame.
Evan Sogga threw a complete game in a 12-3 win over Kaplan on Saturday for the Rams, who are 3-2 on the year.
Another junior, UL commitment Ian Montz, will see more time on the mound once he gets healthy. In the meantime, Montz will focus playing center field.
"To be honest, Ian's elbow is still a little tender, so he hasn't pitched much yet," Courtier said. "We're going to wait on him a little bit.
"He brings experience and leadership to the table. He's been there before. He's done a tremendous job of showing leadership to these younger guys. Having his presence in the dugout is a great thing for us."
Montz frequently hits third in the lineup. Saltzman, stationed at third base when he's not pitching, hits clean-up.
"Ian and Hunter Sellers, a sophomore (designated hitter), have been swinging the bat pretty good," Courtier said.
Batting sixth in the order, Sellers recorded three hits and three RBIs in Acadiana's 11-6 win over Winnfield on Saturday.
"Of course, Cardell Thibodeaux started as a freshman for us last year," Courtier said. "His bat has been looking really good so far. The rest of the younger guys are just adjusting to high school pitching."
Thibodeaux, the leadoff hitter, slammed a solo home run in the season-opener vs. Teurlings Catholic and added five RBIs vs. Winnfield.
Right fielder-third baseman Tanner Crooks also hit a home run vs. Teurlings and went 2-for-5 with two doubles vs. Winnfield.
After close losses to Teurlings and Notre Dame, the Wreckin' Rams have reeled off three straight wins and scored 33 runs.
"I'm expecting us to get better every day," Courtier said. "Our first scrimmage of the year against St. Thomas More wasn't very good, but I feel like we've gotten better every time since then.
"That's all I can ask for with this young of a group. Our approach is for them to learn on the fly and get better every day."