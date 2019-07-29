Editor's note: This is the second preview in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next is the Kaplan Pirates.
WHAT WE KNOW
Kaplan coach Stephen “Tank” Lotief is seemingly always a little bit anxious about his team’s prospects entering any season.
And when you lose 16 seniors that helped the program win 42 games over four years, including three straight trips to the Class 3A semifinals, it’s easy to understand why Lotief might be worried about how his team will reload.
But Lotief is consistent about something else, regardless of returning personnel: His Pirates know how to win. The numbers don’t lie. Lotief has won 73 percent of his games in the nine years he’s been at the school.
Sure, they’ve been stopped one round short of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome three years in a row — last year’s loss to eventual-champion Eunice in muddy conditions was especially difficult for Lotief to swallow — but it’s hard to imagine the window has closed.
After all, the current senior class is responsible for 33 wins themselves, experiencing more playoff games than most teams in the state can claim. Some of Kaplan’s upperclassmen in 2019 will play on the line of scrimmage, always a source of pride for the Pirates. Among them are a pair of All-District performers: offensive tackle Gabriel Campbell and tight end Andre’ Gaspard.
Senior offensive guard Willis Gaspard, a 600-pound squatter, is the other returning starter on the offensive line, and All-District defensive linemen Austen Hebert will see time on offense. At the very least, Kaplan should be able to open lanes for their stable of rushers.
Despite losing its top two rushers from last year, Drake Abshire and Braylon Romero, senior quarterback Romin Bradley returns to lead the Pirates’ wing-slot attack. The Pirates will go as far as the 6-foot, 190-pounder can take them, Lotief said. Junior Mason Frick could continue to see time at quarterback, especially when Bradley has to play both ways.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
Replacing Abshire and Romero will certainly be difficult, as the two combined for more than 2,500 yards as seniors, but they aren’t the only the ball carriers who’ve graduated. Quintlan Cobb, the 300-pound defensive linemen who signed with UL, proved to be an unusual, but effective rushing option for the Pirates late last year.
So who Bradley will hand the ball to is among the bigger question marks for a team that runs the ball 90 percent of the time. Drake LeJeune is considered a returning starting tailback, and three-year starter Nathan Sistrunk will play in both the offensive and defensive backfields. Their durability is critical to Kaplan. Outside of LeJeune and Sistrunk, sophomore Orlando Roy and senior Kevin White are set to see carries.
To that end, lack of depth is a major area of concern for Lotief. Kaplan typically plays multiple players both ways, and that will continue to be the case in 2019. Lotief plans to play as many players as possible in the Pirates’ scrimmage and jamboree to find out who is capable of contributing. For a program that routinely reaches the third and fourth rounds of the playoffs, backups become necessary at some point.
HOW WE SEE IT
Lotief maintains that his team’s best defense is their offense, and if that’s the case, the Pirates should be just fine in 2019.
Certainly they’ve lost some talented players that fit Kaplan’s system perfectly, but Lotief and his staff develop players as well as any coaches in the area. If the Pirates can block, which it appears they’ll be able to do once again, they can possess the ball for extended periods of time and wear teams down.
Although it doesn’t feature Acadiana, whom the Pirates gave all it wanted in back-to-back years, Kaplan’s schedule is tricky.
Matchups with Church Point, Vermilion Catholic and Notre Dame will all present challenges in different forms during non-district play, and the league slate now features talented programs like St. Martinville and Crowley. Lotief expects every opponent to play their best game against the Pirates. Success tends to create a target on one’s back.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Oct. 18: versus St. Martinville
As reclassification has reshuffled the districts, St. Martinville joins the Pirates’ league. That means that a former Class 4A team that just came off of a perfect regular season is now on Kaplan’s already-difficult schedule.
It’d be hard to bet against Kaplan in district play, as it usually hits its stride in the second half of the season, but the Tigers provide stiff competition. When these two teams play in October, it should be classic smash-mouth football. Vincent DeRouen — who, like Lotief, coached at Northside once upon a time — prefers to win in the trenches.
COACHSPEAK
“I’m trying to change my culture and be a little more positive. We made it to the semifinals three years in a row. Name another team that did that. Notre Dame? OK, so you’re going to put me in the conversation with them? Catholic-New Iberia? You’re going to put me in the conversation with them? Hell, that’s pretty high standards. I don’t think Acadiana has even been to the semis three years in a row. So that’s pretty good, looking at it that way.” — Stephen "Tank" Lotief, Kaplan coach
NOTABLE NAMES
QB/DB Romin Bradley, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Lotief calls Bradley “one of the best athletes on the team,” and his combination of strength and speed make him a dangerous weapon in the Pirates’ backfield. He’s also one of the Pirates' hardest workers. The key for the senior quarterback, Lotief said, is making smart decisions with the football. But Lotief believes Kaplan will go as far as Bradley, who will also play in the secondary, can take them.
DB/RB Nathan Sistrunk, 5-8, 183, Sr.
Sistrunk, a three-year starter, could end up seeing time at a number of spots — defensive back, linebacker and multiple positions in the offensive backfield. He’s an intelligent player capable of grasping multiple responsibilities. He also wrestles for the Pirates, meaning that he has the competitive spirit Lotief loves.
DL/OL Austen Hebert, 5-11, 232, Sr.
Hebert could see time on the offensive line, but the returning All-District performer is certainly the best the Pirates offer on the defensive line. Hebert will team up with 300-pound defensive tackle Gabriel Broussard, who has some starting experience. The rest of the front seven, outside of linebacker Rhen Renfrow, is inexperienced, so Hebert will be relied upon.
RB/LB Drake Lejeune, 6-0, 180, Jr.
Lejeune saw time in the backfield early in the 2018 season, but by the playoffs, he was starting at inside linebacker. So there’s no question the 6-foot, 180-pounder has the athleticism to be a difference maker on either side of the ball. But he’ll enter the 2019 season among the more experienced ball carriers, so his role on offense will be just as critical, if not more so.
OL/DL Gabriel Campbell, 5-10, 247, Sr.
A first-team All-District performer last season, Campbell is one of two returning starters on the Pirates’ offensive line, along with Willis Gaspard. Toughness is certainly not a question with Campbell. As Lotief said, Campbell will “knock you down and help you up.” Expect Kaplan to run behind him plenty.
Head coach: Stephen “Tank” Lotief
Record: 133-66, 84-31 at Kaplan
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 Franklin
13 NORTH VERMILION
20 Church Point
27 VERMILION CATHOLIC
October
4 Notre Dame
11 Erath*
18 ST. MARTINVILLE*
25 Crowley*
November
1 ABBEVILLE*
8 LAKE ARTHUR
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 10-4
Lost ACADIANA 27-20
Beat WELSH 18-7
Lost Church Point 30-24
Beat Kinder 39-9
Lost NOTRE DAME 20-6
Beat Abbeville 42-30
Beat Berwick 38-33
Beat ERATH 28-14
Beat North Vermilion 28-27
Beat PATTERSON 51-28
Playoffs
Beat JENNINGS 28-13
Beat CROWLEY 35-6
Beat LAKE CHARLES COLLEGE PREP 22-12
Lost Eunice 19-0
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 10-4
2017: 10-4
2016: 13-1
2015: 9-4
2014: 8-4
Key losses: RB Drake Abshire, DL Quintlan Cobb, LB Logan Roy, RB Braylon Romero, OL Michael Lotief
Base offense: Wing slot
Base defense: 3-4
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Kobe Bates (5-10, 173, Sr.)*
TE Andre’ Gaspard (6-0, 190, Sr.)*
OT Gabriel Campbell (5-10, 247, Sr.)*
OG Willis Gaspard (5-9, 255, Sr.)*
C Kavan Desormeaux (5-9, 180, Sr.)
OG Kavin Comeaux (5-10, 200, Jr.)
OT Brennan Kass (5-10, 280, Jr.)
QB Romin Bradley (6-0, 190, Sr.)*
RB Orlando Roy (5-10, 182, Soph.)
RB Drake Lejeune (6-0, 180, Jr.)
RB Kevin White (5-10, 174, Sr.)
Defense
DE Austen Hebert (5-11, 232, Sr.)*
DT Gabriel Broussard (6-4, 300, Sr.)*
DE Cameron Mire (5-9, 190, Jr.)
LB Rhen Renfrow (6-0, 197, Jr.)*
LB Jacazian Steward (5-9, 175, Sr.)
LB Ethan Weygand (5-8, 175, Jr.)
LB Cam’Ron Mouton (5-9, 171, Soph.)
DB Treyton Schexnayder (5-8, 158, Jr.)
DB Nathan Sistrunk (5-8, 183, Sr.)*
DB Mason Frick (5-8, 180, Jr.)*
DB Romin Bradley (6-0, 190, Sr.)
*--denotes returning starter