SLIDELL — In so many ways, the 2019 Comeaux football team has refused to let its past define them, nor let its present limit them.
Start with the past. For so much of the last 10 years, the Spartans have been, at best, average. Four to five wins have been the norm.
Since 2009, the 2013 season is the only time Comeaux finished the year with a winning record, and it hadn’t won a postseason game in that span. In Doug Dotson’s four previous season as the program's head coach, the Spartans were 0-3 in the playoffs.
Then move to the present. Comeaux has just 40 players on its roster, a shockingly small number for Class 5A program. The school’s enrollment has taken a hit due to the creation of Southside High. The size of the football roster has gone down with it.
Has 2019 been any different? You could look at the No. 27 Spartans’ 5-5 record entering Friday’s first-round playoff game at No. 6 Slidell and assume not. But that doesn’t tell the full story. Comeaux bucked its reputation for inconsistency by winning three straight district games, including snapping an 11-game losing streak to New Iberia and laying 60 points on Southside in a statement victory.
Then Friday, coming off a loss to Barbe in the regular-season finale, this plucky Spartans team got off the mat again and shocked the state with a stunning blowout of an 8-2 team.
Comeaux beat Slidell 42-14 to win its first playoff game since 2009. The Spartans (6-5) scored four touchdowns off five turnovers, including a game-sealing pick-6 by Javien Etienne, and Eddie Flugence rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.
Ironically, the last time Comeaux won a playoff game, it did so as the No. 27 seed. The Spartans beat No. 6 Dutchtown 17-7 on Nov. 13, 2009.
The Spartans will host No. 11 Haughton in the second round.
“What’s special is we’ve got 40 kids on that sideline,” Dotson said. “We’ve been dealt all kind of adversity. Our school has shrunk by more than half. That’s a tribute to the fight in these guys. I can’t say enough about them.
“It only takes 11 guys on the field. We’ve been outnumbered everywhere we go. It looks kind of funny when you look over there. But that’s 40 kids that set a goal. We wanted to be the first ones to win a playoff game, and they did that.”
This was undoubtedly a team effort, but the Spartans would haven’t made history without Flugence, a senior who has Comeaux’s colors running through his veins. As an 8-year-old, he traveled with the Spartans to Dutchtown for their last playoff win.
“I was there then, and I’m here now,” Flugence said. “I’ve been a Comeaux fan for life.”
Comeaux leaned on Flugence when fullback Sharod Kelly went down with an ankle sprain in the first half. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Flugence was tenacious between the tackles, rushing for 74 yards on 13 carries in the first half.
“Coach always talks about ‘next man up,’” Flugence said. “If somebody goes down, we go into (their) position. I ran fullback last year, so I already got the flow of it. So I knew I was going to step in and contribute.”
Critically, with Comeaux leading 28-14, Flugence converted a fourth-and-2 run from the Spartans’ 43-yard line early in the fourth quarter.
“Coach Dotson looked at me and said, ‘What do you think?” said Spartans defensive coordinator Ben Mouton of the fourth-and-2 situation. “I said, ‘Coach, let’s go for it. If we can keep them off the field, that would be a win for us.’ So I think that helped. Hats off to our offense and our offensive line. Those guys played unbelievable tonight. Without them, I don’t know if we’re
That conversion extended a 13-play, 67-yard scoring drive, punctuated by Flugence’s 9-yard touchdown run.
“Eddie Flugence, my God,” Dotson said, trying to describe his tailback’s performance. “He’s just a stud. He’s what it’s all about.”
The Spartans burned seven minutes and 22 seconds off the clock on that drive, a theme throughout the night. Comeaux possessed the ball for 36 minutes and 24 seconds of the 48-minute game, due to largely because of turnovers.
Three of the five Slidell turnovers came on special teams, including a muffed punt in the third quarter. At that point in the game, the Tigers had all the momentum, having closed the first half with a touchdown and scoring on their first possession of the second half.
But the Spartans capitalized on the second special teams gaff, marching 50 yards and eight plays to go up 28-14. Quarterback Tre’ Harris sealed the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
“What happened to us last week happened to them this week,” Dotson said. “We had some turnovers on special teams (against Barbe) that really cost us. We worked very hard on that this week for that not to happen. I think our special teams was pretty big. We had a couple of really big turnovers.”
Harris, a Louisiana Tech commitment, hooked up with Malik Nabers for a pair of first-half touchdowns to help the Spartans build a 21-0 lead. Nabers finished the first half with five receptions for 79 yards.
As good as the offense was, Comeaux’s defense did its part. Slidell mustered just 190 total yards, as Spartans kept Tigers running back Harlan Dixon, another Louisiana Tech commitment, mostly in check.
“He’s phenomenal,” Mouton said of Dixon. “Everything he showed on film is exactly what he showed tonight. We were able to get it done just throwing different fronts and getting people to the football. The big emphasis all week was pursuing to the football and making sure he didn’t have those cutback lanes.
“I think what helped the most tonight was probably our offense. Our offense kept them off the field a good bit, and that allowed our defense to keep playing fresh and keep going out there fresh.”