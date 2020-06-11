In many ways, Acadiana High sophomore cornerback Laterrance Welch was just like most other high school students a month into the coronavirus shutdown.
He was wondering if or when the pandemic was going to allow students to return to school, as well as when he would get to see any of his teammates again.
Then one day, he received a call from South Alabama to give him his first Division I football scholarship offer.
Shortly thereafter, Virginia’s program offered the 6-1, 180-pound Rams’ defensive back.
Next up was Alabama with another offer.
“I cried,” Welch said of getting the offer from the Crimson Tide. “It was a dream come true.”
After all, how else could an unsuspecting 15-year-old kid be expected to respond after such an avalanche of attention.
Before April turned into May, Welch had over 20 scholarship offers from power-five schools … also from such programs as Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan State, Georgia and Oregon.
“He’s the most highly recruited player in the program’s history,” Acadiana defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold said.
“I didn’t expect it,” Welch said. “I never though all of those offers would come so soon. I thought I would get some offers, but I was thinking maybe during my junior year or my senior year.”
As it turned out, a high school film was released to coaches around the country by recruiting expert Kenyatta Watson.
“And it went viral,” Welch explained. “I’m on every coach’s chalkboard now.”
Another big reason for all the attention isn’t just how he looked on a highlight film, but who his competition was in those games.
“To LT’s credit, he can hang his hat on this,” Seibold said. “Walker he traveled with Brian Thomas the whole game … when we played Zachary, he traveled with Chris Hilton the whole game and when we played Destrehan in the Dome, he traveled with (Quincy) Brown. Those are three of the top receivers in the country next year.
“And LT held them total to like seven catches for like 80 yards and no touchdowns in the playoffs. He had them one-on-one the entire game and they didn’t do anything. I think that’s a big part of it. He was able to hold his own against the best guys, so they know he’s talented enough to do that.”
Only a sophomore, Welch learned the value of film study at an early age.
“I watch film and see where their weaknesses are,” he said.
On one, he noticed the receiver “had a bad attitude” and exploited that. For another one, he “didn’t like hands on him, so I jammed him.
“All the coaches that offered me liked my size and liked the way I hustle. I bring it every game.”
Welch’s aggressive style was a perfect fit for Seibold’s philosophy.
“A lot of those guys because of their length and athleticism, a lot of teams let them get off the line of scrimmage,” Seibold said. “We don’t play that way. He has the length and he’s good enough with his hands that he gets up on them and give them problems at the line of scrimmage.
“He’s the perfect guy to do that because of his length. He got in those guys’ faces. He didn’t back down from them and they didn’t do a whole lot.”
It didn’t take very long for the Rams’ coaches to notice Welch’s potential either.
“We saw it early,” Seibold said. “It was obvious that he had some tools that could be worked with. He was a starter for us from day one in the spring as a sophomore. We had one day of competition and it was clear after day one that he was a starter.”
Making that even more impressive is the fact that Welch grew up playing running back and wide receiver and came to Acadiana thinking he was going to be a running back.
“He’s got good ball skills,” Seibold added. “He’s just kind of that guy that if you put a ball out there, he’s going to be able to play. It might not be pretty, but he’s the best guy out there. You put a basketball down, nothing he does might be pretty, but he’s the best guy out there. He’s just got a baller-type of mentality.
“He’s smart, he’s humble and he’s a great kid. He’s got everything you want.”
None of that means, Welch doesn’t still have a lot to prove, however.
For one, he had knee surgery Wednesday to repair a meniscus due to an offseason injury in May. He’ll be out three to five months, which could cost him the majority of the regular season.
“I’m not worried about it,” Welch said. “I know my teammates can hold things down without me.”
Seibold said the prognosis is good for his recovery because “it’s not an ACL” and “they didn’t have to remove any of it. They were able to just re-attach it.”
Moreover, Welch knows he’s still got plenty of room for improvement, including focusing on his upper body strength while rehabbing his knee.
“I still need to work on my hips and I need to get faster,” Welch said. “I’m already fast for my size, but I’m going to work on my speed.”
Being out for a while will also afford Welch the opportunity to create a plan for whittling down his multitude of offers before making a verbal commitment “about this time next year” is his current working plan.
“I’m going to get a feel for their campus,” Welch said. “Then I’m going to look at things like how many offers they’re giving at my position in my class and how many commitments in my class. I’m going to be looking into answers to questions like that.”
Almost like he had it all planned out from the start.