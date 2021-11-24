As the final scoring updates came across social media on Friday, showing that No. 18 Parkway had upset No. 2 Captain Shreve 30-23 in the Class 5A regional, many people were surprised.
Acadiana High head coach Matt McCullough, however, was not among the people surprised by the outcome.
“No, I wasn’t really surprised,” McCullough said. “They had played earlier in the year and Parkway was leading at halftime. There was a crazy third quarter and Captain-Shreve was able to pull it out. But I knew it would be a good football game.”
McCullough and the No. 5-seeded Rams will look to avoid suffering a similar fate as Captain-Shreve when they travel to face Parkway at 7 p.m. on Friday in the quarterfinals.
“Parkway is very explosive offensively,” McCullough said. “They have a couple of guys who are really good athletes. Offensively, they spread it out and try to get the ball in the hands of their athletes in space.”
Among the dangerous playmakers on the Panthers’ (8-4) team are running backs/slot receivers Rontavious Richmond and Jaylan White. Richmond rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns against Captain-Shreve, while White had 208 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
“They both play a lot of running back and slot receiver,” McCullough said. “(Richmond) moves around everywhere. We have faced some teams this year both in district and in pre-district who were really good offensively. Teams who had guys that were explosive, so the key is just making sure we tackle.”
Defensively, the Rams (10-2) have been solid all season. Acadiana has made points hard to come by for opposing offenses, allowing 20 or more points only twice this season. Headlining the defensive attack for the Rams have been defensive lineman Kaden Anderson, linebacker Jerimiah Brown and safety Desmond Chaisson.
“Those guys have been our leaders defensively all season,” McCullough said. “All three of them have played great football all year. I don’t know if I’d say there has been any one thing that has been a strength, but we have been playing very well as a unit.
"It is always good when the defensive line can get pressure, but I also feel that we have been really good at the second level and on the backend in the secondary. So, the key to our success defensively I feel has been a combination of playing well at all three levels.”
With their sights set on advancing to the Class 5A semifinals, the Rams are going to have to continue to excel at the basics if they are going to continue to advance in the postseason.
“We have to continue to line up correctly, read the keys and tackle,” McCullough said. “It is hard to play defense if you don’t line up correctly. For us to be successful Friday and moving forward, we have to continue to play well. We can’t blow assignments and miss tackles.”
There's a postseason history between these two programs.
In 2013, Acadiana set numerous state finals records with a 77-41 win over Parkway in the state championship game.
Two years later, the Wreckin' Rams suffered one of the program's rare blowout losses with a 55-28 loss at Parkway in the state regional round.