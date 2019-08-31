Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree
At Cajun Field
Thursday, Aug. 29
Cecilia 21, Lafayette14
Carencro 20, Breaux Bridge 0
Comeaux 21, Northside 6
Friday, Aug. 30
Notre Dame 21, Southside 14
Acadiana 27, Teurlings 13
St. Thomas More 19, St. Martinville 0
St. Landry Parish Jamboree
At Donald Gardner Stadium
Friday, Aug. 30
North Central 20, Eunice-JV 0
Northwest 22, Beau Chene 0
Port Barre 6, Opelousas 0
Joe Nagata Memorial Jamboree
At St. Edmund High
Friday, Aug. 30
Opelousas Catholic 21, Ascension Episcopal 7
Vermilion Catholic 9, St. Edmund 0
Eunice Jamboree
At Eunice High
Friday, Aug. 30
Eunice 14, Iota 7
Natchitoches Jamboree
At Northwestern State’s Harry Turpin Stadium
Friday, Aug. 30
Catholic-New Iberia 19, Natchitoches Central 0
Acadia-Vermilion Parish Jamboree
Thursday, Aug. 29
At Crowley High
Erath 14, Lake Arthur 7
North Vermilion 7, Crowley 0
Friday, Aug. 30
At Abbeville High
Kaplan 18, Rayne 0
Abbeville 7, Church Point 6
Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree
At Westgate High
Thursday, Aug. 29
Loreauville 20, Jeanerette 0
Friday, Aug. 30
Delcambre 13, Highland Baptist 7
Westgate 13, New Iberia 10
Catholic-Pointe Coupee Jamboree
At NRG Field-New Roads
Friday, Aug. 30
Lafayette Christian 20, Catholic-PC 0