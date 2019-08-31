ACA.jamboreefriday.041.090119
Buy Now

Acadiana students cheer from the stands as their team takes on Teurlings during the Kiwanis High School Football Jamboree Friday, August 30, 2019, at Cajunfield in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree

At Cajun Field

Thursday, Aug. 29

Cecilia 21, Lafayette14

Carencro 20, Breaux Bridge 0

Comeaux 21, Northside 6

Friday, Aug. 30

Notre Dame 21, Southside 14

Acadiana 27, Teurlings 13

St. Thomas More 19, St. Martinville 0

St. Landry Parish Jamboree

At Donald Gardner Stadium

Friday, Aug. 30

North Central 20, Eunice-JV 0

Northwest 22, Beau Chene 0

Port Barre 6, Opelousas 0

Joe Nagata Memorial Jamboree

At St. Edmund High

Friday, Aug. 30

Opelousas Catholic 21, Ascension Episcopal 7

Vermilion Catholic 9, St. Edmund 0

Eunice Jamboree

At Eunice High

Friday, Aug. 30

Eunice 14, Iota 7

Natchitoches Jamboree

At Northwestern State’s Harry Turpin Stadium

Friday, Aug. 30

Catholic-New Iberia 19, Natchitoches Central 0

Acadia-Vermilion Parish Jamboree

Thursday, Aug. 29

At Crowley High

Erath 14, Lake Arthur 7

North Vermilion 7, Crowley 0

Friday, Aug. 30

At Abbeville High

Kaplan 18, Rayne 0

Abbeville 7, Church Point 6

Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree

At Westgate High

Thursday, Aug. 29

Loreauville 20, Jeanerette 0

Friday, Aug. 30

Delcambre 13, Highland Baptist 7

Westgate 13, New Iberia 10

Catholic-Pointe Coupee Jamboree

At NRG Field-New Roads

Friday, Aug. 30

Lafayette Christian 20, Catholic-PC 0

Email James Bewers at jbewers@theadvocate.com

View comments