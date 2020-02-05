Southside football coach Josh Fontenot has often talked about the “leap of faith” coaches and players made to transfer to the new school in Youngsville in 2017.
It meant waiting two years to play meaningful varsity games as a member of the LHSAA. It also meant entering the LHSAA as a Class 5A team in 2019.
It was an especially big ask of Fontenot’s senior class this past season. Imagine your entire high school football career boiling down to only 10 games of significance — more if the Sharks were lucky enough to qualify for the playoffs.
Connor Venetis is at least one senior who doesn’t regret his decision for a second. Perhaps he could have played varsity ball sooner at St. Thomas More, his first high school, but he bought into the idea of beginning something new.
“Me and my family really made a big decision going to the school,” Venetis said. “I’m just glad that I was part of the first graduating class and building something special over there for years to come.”
On the football field, things worked out just fine for Venetis. Not only did Southside exceed expectations by winning six regular season games and punching a ticket to the postseason in its first season, Venetis’ career didn’t end after a 55-21 loss at Airline in the first round of the playoffs.
On Wednesday, Venetis made history as the first Southside student-athlete to sign a National Letter of Intent. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end inked with the Lamar Cardinals, the Southland Conference program in Beaumont, Texas.
“It couldn’t have happened to a better kid,” Fontenot said. “He’s definitely earned it. Connor was one of the kids who took the leap of faith coming here and starting this thing up and actually gave up playing some varsity ball at another school for two years to be able to have that one chance to play varsity ball here. He definitely made the most of his opportunity.
“From start to finish, never once did Connor do anything to hurt himself or the team. It was always putting the team first. He went about his daily business in a very professional-like, very mature manner. We’re going to greatly miss him, but we could not be prouder of anybody than have him be the one who’s the first.”
Venetis proved to be one of the Acadiana area’s best tight ends in a pass-heavy offense, catching 23 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and earning first-team all-district honors.
As good as his hands are, Fontenot believes his best asset to the Cardinals, at least early on, will be as a blocker. Venetis said the Cardinals plan to use plenty of two tight end formations under new Lamar coach Blane Morgan, who was previously the quarterbacks coach at San Diego State.
“He’s going to be a physical blocker more than anything, kind of the same way we used him,” Fontenot said. “Everybody wants to use what they call an ‘H-back’ now. It’s just a fancy word for a fullback. They don’t want to say, but that’s Connor. He’s an H-back. You can put him motion. You can pull him. You can block guys straight down. So anything in the realm of blocking on the perimeter or blocking within the tackles, Connor is going to be able to do that and do that very well.
“His pass catching ability is very good. He has probably the best hands on our team, and that’s saying a lot because of some of the guys we had catching the ball. So as far as good hands, he’ll catch anything and everything. What Connor needs to improve the most in his route running and just some technical things of getting off the ball a little better — more routes — that he’ll get better at in college.”
Fontenot firmly believes Venetis is a “steal” for Lamar because, in his eyes, he has “untapped potential.”
With the Sharks, Venetis was a “jack of all trades,” Fontenot said. Along with working with the receivers, he needed to practice with the defense and the offensive line during parts of practice every day. Now, he can focus on just playing tight end.
Because Southside didn’t play a full schedule of games until just this past season — they were limited to junior varsity and varsity scrimmages the previous two seasons — Venetis hasn’t played as much football as other college-bound prospects. He’s also only 17 years old with room to grow physically, his coach said.
Moreover, Fontenot said Lamar is likely to put a priority on Venetis’s development because he has a part of the Morgan's first signing class.
“I think he was well-coached here,” Fontenot said. “It’s just he’s going to get a lot more individual attention than he got here and that he gets in high school, and that’s the case for a lot of these kids.”
Venetis received his first Division I offer from Southeastern Louisiana in September, but it fell through before he could make a decision. He also had interest from McNeese State and Northwestern State, but a trip to Lamar a couple of weekends ago sealed the deal for him.
“The facilities over there are amazing,” Venetis said. “For it being an FCS school, it really reminds me of UL. Like they have facilities to be in the Sun Belt in my opinion. The scheme they run — they’re coming from San Diego State — they run a lot two tight (end formations). So it will really give me a lot of potential playing time. I just really liked the coaches. They were awesome.”
Fontenot said several colleges visited Southside in the school’s second year of existence, and coaches were able to see film on Venetis from those junior varsity games and varsity scrimmages. But the opportunity to play in college didn’t feel real to Venetis until the spring and summer before his senior year. The step up in competition certainly helped his cause.
“When I left STM, (playing in college) was always back in the head, but I didn’t think it was possible from where I was,” Venetis said. “I’ve come a really long way from where I was freshman year, and I’m really thankful for what coach Fontenot has done for me and all the seniors. He’s really given us a great opportunity to succeed in life.”
Local Division I football signees
Signed on Wednesday
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More - Louisiana Tech
Tyreke Boyd, Comeaux - Nicholls State
Keontae Williams, Acadiana - Nicholls State
Luke Howard, St. Thomas More - McNeese State
Kendal Harmon, Crowley - Northwestern State
Princeton Malbrue, Lafayette Christian - Northwestern State
Ethan Howard, Cecilia - Southern
Connor Venetis, Southside - Lamar
Marques Mayo, Northwest — Lamar
Signed in December
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate - LSU
Trevonte Sylvester, Breaux Bridge - Houston
Tre' Harris, Comeaux - Louisiana Tech
C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame - Air Force
Errol Rogers, Lafayette Christian - UL
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia - UL
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana - Army
Dillan Monette, Acadiana - Army
Keydrain Calligan, Westgate - Louisiana-Monroe
Blayne Delahoussaye, Westgate - Southeastern
Zy Alexander, Loreauville - Southeastern
Logan Gabriel, Lafayette Christian - Northwestern State