A veteran group of three and four-year starters has helped the Ascension Episcopal baseball team to an 11-4 record with District 7-2A action scheduled to begin this week.
Senior first baseman Barrett Hebert and junior outfielder/pitcher Blaise Blancher are both four-year starters for coach Lonny Landry with Blancher, a Tulane commitment, having started since the eighth grade.
Hebert is hitting .561 with four doubles, a triple and 16 RBIs, while Blancher has a .359 average with five doubles, two triples, a home run and a team-high 21 runs scored.
"Barrett has been really good hitting in the three hole," Landry said of the Baton Rouge Community College commitment. "He's just a student of the game."
The left-handed Blancher has a 0.00 ERA with the bullpen's only save.
"Blaise is always good coming out of the bullpen because he has that killer instinct and bulldog mentality," said Landry, who has Blancher hitting fifth in the order.
"Blaise drives the ball to all parts of the park. Last week, he demolished the baseball."
Junior shortstop Austin Mills, a multi-sport standout and three-year starter, is hitting .400 from the leadoff spot with 20 runs scored and 11 stolen bases in 11 attempts.
"Austin is a big sparkplug," Landry said. "He's really aggressive. Defensively, he's been steady with big plays in big spots."
Catcher Andrew Lee, last year's District 7-2A MVP, moved up from the nine hole to clean-up this season where the LSU-E commitment is hitting .348 with four doubles and 23 RBIs.
Peyton Woodring (.387) has also had a hot bat while posting a 2-2 record on the mound with a 2.73 ERA.
The Blue Gators have plenty of pitching depth. The staff is led by LSU-E commitment Logan Overton (3-1, 2.00 ERA), Joseph Rice (2-1, 1.52 ERA) and Hayden Cormier (3-0, 0.40 ERA).
Rice, Cormier and Woodring have each started three games. Overton, whose fastball was clocked at 91 MPH last year, has recorded 24 strikeouts in 14 innings and started four games.
"If we had a playoff game we'd have to win, Logan would get the start," Landry said. "Anytime you have that velocity on the high school level, you're going to give yourself a good chance to come out on top."
The Blue Gators are No. 7 in the LHSAA's Division III power ratings with No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas coming to Youngsville for a pivotal non-district showdown on Saturday.
In 7-2A, Catholic-New Iberia and Loreauville are expected to contend with the Blue Gators, who were eliminated in the Division III quarterfinals last year by Lafayette Christian Academy.
"This is a special group of kids," Landry said. "It seems like I've been coaching them for six or seven years.
"I think every aspect of our game is clicking. We're where we thought we'd be."