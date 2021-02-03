The long-awaited decision from Opelousas Catholic two-sport star Keon Coleman finally arrived Wednesday morning.
Coleman, a four-star wide receiver recruit who also excels on the basketball court, was looking for a college home in which he could play both sports, and he was able to land with Michigan State.
Coleman had close to 40 offers and his final decision was between Michigan State and Tulane.
“Michigan State didn’t stop recruiting me,” Coleman said. “I went through this process, ended up committing to Kansas. They were still recruiting me every single day making me feel like I could be a big factor in their game plan for the future. I ended up a few days ago I was going to go to Tulane, but then Michigan State. They came in even harder, so it was only right to flip and go green.
“Last night we talked it over and made everything final. It was this morning when I woke up, it was Michigan State."
Coleman developed into one of the most explosive receivers in the area and was still able to produce big numbers in his senior season despite a reduced number of games.
“I’m ready to get in and start working now,” Coleman said. “(Michigan State) needed a receiver in this 2021 class to come in and produce as a freshman, and I like to be a big factor in offenses, so I feel I can come in and contribute and be a piece to the puzzle they’re missing.”
Coleman is also hoping to make an impact on the basketball court in East Lansing.
“They need somebody to come in and score the ball, and that’s my job,” Coleman said. “I could come in and do that, I could facilitate, I can do whatever you need me to do. When I see them this season, they’re lacking an extra scorer, an extra ball handler, so I plan on coming in and giving them that piece to the puzzle they’re missing.”
Meanwhile, Carencro had three players sign Division I scholarships in UL signee Kendrell Williams, Tulane signee Bailey Despanie, who signed in December, and Southern signee John Miller.
“I’m very proud, like a father,” Carencro coach Tony Courville said. “Obviously those guys are like sons to me, and this coaching staff is very happy for them and their families, and I said earlier that it’s a life-changing opportunity for them. Obviously to go on and continue their education and to play a sport that they’ve grown up in all their life and continue to play football, it’s a dream come true for them. These guys are blessed to have this opportunity.”
Williams has been committed to the Cajuns since the summer and decided to wait to sign until February once Carencro completed their playoff run along with a fellow UL signee in Acadiana defensive end Cameron George, who committed in September.
"We were able to get through a lot of ups and downs (at Carencro),” Williams said. “Being able to achieve our goals was a very exciting thing to do, and I’m very excited to carry that on to the Ragin’ Cajuns. I plan to catch the ball, run the ball, block, I’ll even tackle if they need me to."
Others signing Division I scholarships included Northwest wide receiver Keshaun Lazard (Lamar) and New Iberia running back Tyse Fusilier (Grambling).
“I’m very excited for the opportunity,” Lazard said. “I just want to make the best of my four years, five years at Lamar University. My first goal is to experience the college life, then the next day I’m going to get in the weight room and start grinding. I want to be the best wide receiver to come through Lamar University. I want to show them what I can do and what Keshaun Lazard from Opelousas, Louisiana, can do."
The amount of talent in the Acadiana area was exceptional this season with four state championship teams and 14 area players signing Division I scholarships.
“This area has a tremendous sense of pride,” Courville said. “Obviously we had four schools that won championships, but we had some other teams that went deep in the playoffs. There’s some good football players in the Acadiana area, and they’ve got some good coaching. I’m not patting myself on the back, I’m just saying that I believe these kids got to get developed, and that’s in the youth leagues to the middle schools to the high schools. I believe there’s a lot of good coaching going on.”