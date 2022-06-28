This year's Acadiana All-Metro softball team.
Outstanding player
Corine Poncho, Notre Dame, Sr. — Another year and another softball state championship was earned by the Notre Dame Pioneers, who have proven to be quite the offensive juggernaut in recent seasons. Poncho established herself as a key cog to the Pioneers' offensive threat as she made life for opposing pitchers extremely difficult. In her senior campaign, Poncho merely picked up from where she finished with what Pioneers coach Dale Serie said was both a state and national best 32 home runs. In addition to the 30-plus home runs, Poncho had seven doubles and 71 RBIS.
First team pitchers
Ashley Little, Opelousas Catholic, Fr. — The final result wasn't what Little and her Vikings teammates wanted as they finished as the Division IV state runner-up in losing to Calvary. Nevertheless, it was a banner season for both the team and Little. Little was sensational this past season, going 20-2 with a 1.68 ERA. She also struck out 182 batters in 141 innings of work.
Ava Prejean, St. Thomas More, Jr. — Prejean established herself as one of the top pitchers in the state this past season, as she excelled both in the circle and in the batter’s box. Prejean, who helped lead the Cougars to the Division II semifinals, went 12-4 with a 2.91 ERA and struck out struck out 150 batters in 102 1/3 innings. Offensively, she batted .400 with two home runs, six doubles and 21 RBIs.
Caroline Vienne, Eunice, Sr. — Vienne was instrumental in the Bobcats’ success this past season, as she helped the team reach the Class 4A semifinals where it fell to North DeSoto. Vienne, who was 22-7 in the circle, finished with a 3.10 ERA and 103 strikeouts in her final prep softball season.
Lexi Gautreaux, Beau Chene, So. — Gautreaux established herself as one of the top pitchers in the area this past season, as she helped lead the Gators to the Class 4A semifinals. Gautreaux went 20-5 overall with a 3.21 ERA in 113.1 innings pitched.
First team catcher
Maci Bergeron, Notre Dame, Sr. — Bergeron continued to be everything people thought she'd be in her senior season. As one of the team's offensive catalysts, Bergeron helped lead the Pioneers to another Division III state championship. Bergeron is an elite hitter and forced opposing pitchers to be overly cautious when facing her. Nevertheless, Bergeron, who will continue her career at LSU, finished with a .459 average with 16 home runs, 12 doubles and 51 RBIs.
First team infielders
Abigail Savoy, Notre Dame, Sr. — Savoy has proven to be a consistent threat in the Pioneers' lineup since she arrived at Notre Dame four years. Savoy is one of the more talented hitters the area has seen and in her final campaign didn't disappoint. Savoy, an LSU signee, helped secure another state title for the Pioneers as she finished with a .566 average, with 24 home runs, 13 doubles and 81 RBIs.
Kennedy Marceaux, Kaplan, So. — Marceaux was instrumental in helping the Pirates reach the Class 3A quarterfinals this past season. Marceaux, who was named the District 6-3A MVP this past season, finished the year hitting .683 with 22 home runs, 21 doubles, four triples and 71 RBIs.
Gabby Mitchell, Eunice, Jr. — Eunice made an impressive run to the state softball tournament where its quest to play for the Class 4A championship fell short when they were defeated in the semifinals by North DeSoto. Mitchell, a first baseman for the Bobcats, was the District 4-4A MVP after hitting .535 with 16 home runs, nine doubles, nine triples, 60 RBIs and 53 runs.
First team outfielders
Malayna Daigle, Iota, Fr. — Daigle was one of the key bats in the Bulldogs' lineup this past season. Daigle hit .477 with 10 home runs, 12 doubles, four triples, 43 RBIs and stole 24 of 26 bases en route to helping Iota reach the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Lauryn Packard, Kaplan, Sr. — The Pirates fell just short of their goal of reaching the state softball tournament in Sulphur, losing in the quarterfinals by Sterlington. Packard was a key contributor for the Pirates as she hit .358 with 12 home runs, five doubles and 35 RBIs in her final prep softball season.
Ari Townsend, St. Thomas More, Jr. — Townsend was a vital part of a Cougars program that reached the Division II finals where it was defeated Division II state runner-up Haynes Academy. Townsend finished with a .481 average with four doubles, a triple, 21 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.
First team utility players
Gabbie Stutes, St. Thomas More, Jr. — Stutes enjoyed a solid season this past year, as she helped the Cougars reach the Division II semifinals. Stutes finished with a .454 batting average and six home runs. Stutes also recorded 13 doubles, seven triples, 14 stolen bases and 43 RBIs en route to being named the District 5-4A MVP.
Briley LeBeouf, Kaplan, So. — LeBeouf was a threat both in the circle and in the batter's box for the Pirates in her second season of varsity softball. LeBeouf, who helped lead the Pirates to the Class 3A quarterfinals where they were defeated by Sterlington, hit .394 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles and 44 RBIs. In the circle, LeBeouf went 22-4 with and struck out 89 with a 3.75 ERA.
Samantha Daniels, Port Barre, So. — To say the Red Devils had a great season this past year would be an understatement. Port Barre finished as the Class 2A state runner-up and Daniels was a large reason why. Daniels was the engine that drove the Red Devils from both the batter's box and in the circle. Offensively, Daniels hit .484 with six home runs and 46 RBIs. In the circle she finished 8-1 with a 2.38 ERA.
Sage Champagne, Cecilia, Sr. — Champagne had hoped to lead the Bulldogs to the state softball tournament, but unfortunately they ran into the eventual Class 3A state champions North DeSoto in the quarterfinals. Champagne, who was the District 6-4A MVP, hit .485 with seven home runs, 11 doubles, two triples and 38 RBIs.
Kamrie Breaux, Northside Christian, Sr. — Breaux was among the top hitters in the Acadiana area this past season, as she helped lead Northside Christian to a state runner-up in Division V. Breaux finished her senior campaign hitting .631 with seven home runs, 12 doubles, three triples, four stolen bases and 53 RBIs.
Second team
P – Kailey Dwyer, Acadiana, So.
P – Karlie Soileau, St. Edmund, Sr.
P – Morgan Malveaux, David Thibodaux, Fr.
P - Ashton Duhon, North Vermilion, Jr.
C – Kirsten Lalonde, Beau Chene, Jr.
IF – Vyctorhea Romero, Teurlings, Sr.
IF – Jailah Rideau, Beau Chene, Fr.
IF – Callie Maitre, Notre Dame, Sr.
IF – Madison Jolie Lenderman, Acadiana, Sr.
OF – Maddie Murrell, Notre Dame, Sr.
OF – Jaci Gary, Southside, Fr.
OF – Alyssa Davis, Port Barre, Jr.
UT – Macy Dailey, Church Point, So.
UT – Kylie Welch, Iota, Sr.
UT – Ramsi Menard, Southside, Sr.
UT – Mia Smith, Teurlings, Fr.
UT – Kennedy Kelly, North Vermilion, Jr.
Coach of the year
Jacques Soileau, Port Barre — When Soileau took the job two years ago to become the coach of the Red Devils, he did so with one thing in mind: Return Port Barre to among the elite. After a first season that he felt ended prematurely when they were defeated in the second round, Soileau was confident the Red Devils would use it as a learning experience. Apparently, he was right as the Red Devils went 26-6 this past season and finished as the Class 2A state runner-up after losing 3-0 to top-seeded Many. It was the sixth time in the program's history that the Red Devils have finished as a state runner-up.