Comeaux’s Javier Harson kicked a go-ahead 27-yard field goal over Lafayette High Friday night with 5:49 to go in the game and the Spartans defense – led by senior Zylon Paul – closed the 31-29 win out. Here’s how it went down:
What happened
After Lafayette High converted a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead, Comeaux coach Eric Holden said he told his team not to panic.
“I told them don’t worry about one score,” Holden said. “I knew we could do it. I knew we were prepared and I knew we could get it done.”
Comeaux’s Sean Malveaux led his team down the field and within field range. Javier Harson lined up the 27-yard field goal and booted it through.
The Comeaux defense then took the field and ended the Mighty Lions’ attempt at a comeback. Zylon Paul had two key stops in the backfield on the final possession and the Spartans ran the clock out on offense, ending the game in victory formation.
Back and forth
Lafayette High held a 21-14 lead at halftime and, if not for a costly Comeaux turnover, the game would probably have been tied. Comeaux did tie the game heading into the fourth quarter on a Treyven Paddio 3-yard touchdown run.
Paddio ended the night 73 yards rushing and a score while Sean Malveaux threw for 278 yards. Alex Linzer did have one catch on the night – a 74-yard touchdown – but Holden said he was pleased to see the Spartans enjoy a team win.
“Everyone told me we couldn’t win a football game if (Linzer) didn’t catch every football,” Holden said. “He had one catch tonight – and it was a big one.
“Then everyone else caught balls and we ran balls. Paddio was spectacular and our quarterback was lights out. Sean took control of this game and ran it like a seasoned vet.”
Defensive dominance
It wasn’t just Zylon Paul who stepped up on defense. Tawasky Williams had several key stops late in the fourt quarter and the defensive front didn’t allow much from the Lafayette running game. Holden gave all the credit to his coaching staff for the endless hours of work and preparation.
“I cannot say enough about this coaching staff,” Holden said “For three weeks in a row, this defense as prepared as any defense I’ve ever coached, and they are playing tremendous football. Our coaching staff is doing an outstanding job.”
Emotions running high
The Comeaux post game celebration was more emotional than a Spartans celebration has been in quite some time. Holden credited God first, but also credited his players for taking part in what he said he feels is something special.
“God has blessed us, and the kids are buying in,” Holden said. “Change isn’t easy and these kids are doing something that even a lot of adults have trouble doing: changing how they view the world and how things should be done. They are abandoning the old ways and adopting new ones and that isn’t always easy. They’re growing by leaps and bounds and that is what I am so proud of.”