The Vermilion Catholic Eagles have gotten the job the past two weeks to kick off their playoff run, and they now find themselves a win away from the Division IV state championship game.
However, the Eagles will face their toughest opponent yet in defending Division IV champion Ouachita Christian - led by UL commit Hunter Herring at quarterback.
“We’re excited for the opportunity,” VC coach Broc Prejean said. “They (Ouachita Christian) are a team that always goes deep into the playoffs, so our guys are relishing the opportunity. We play similar styles. Their quarterback can run more than ours, but it’s two teams with rich tradition, and there’s a lot to like. It will be a tough matchup for both, but it’s good for the communities.”
After trailing at halftime last week to Riverside, senior quarterback Drew Lege led his squad back to a 33-20 victory, and he’s poised to go toe-to-toe with fellow senior quarterback Herring with the state finals on the line.
“The kid's played great,” Prejean said. “We absorbed early punches from Riverside and made big plays in the second half. I couldn’t be happier or more proud. Drew (Lege), Saul (Dartez) and Mikie (Bazar) made the most of their opportunities. We had to be patient and wait for them, but Drew and the guys have a knack for big plays. This week we look for Drew to be who he is and continue his amazing year.”
Loreauville hopes to stay hot
Things couldn’t have gotten off to a much smoother start for the Loreauville Tigers so far in the Class 2A playoffs.
The No. 3-seeded Tigers have cruised to victory the past two weeks and delivered a commanding 41-18 win last week over No. 14 Rosepine, and most of their points came in the second half thanks to a strong ground attack led by quarterback Calep Jacob and running back Chris Anthony.
“Rosepine really hurt us in the first half, but we played better in the second half,” Loreauville coach Terry Martin said. “At halftime it felt like we were getting killed, but we needed that. A little adversity is good in the long run. We started throwing more as the year went on, but last game we ran it better. We kept the same schemes and have gotten better up front and are running the ball better.”
The Tigers will face a strong No. 6 seed in Kinder this week, who Martin said could easily be one of the top 2-3 teams in 2A and that a more balanced approach on offense would be preferred.
“They (Kinder) are loaded,” Martin said. “We’ve been aware of them for a long time. They’re very well-coached and play a hard-nosed, physical brand of football. They have a different level of talent this year, and they’ll be the best we’ve faced so far. We’ll have to amp it up. Our focus has to be the best we’ve had all year.
"It’s just another game, but they’re the best we’ve seen, so we’ll have to be locked in mentally. I would like better balance, but we’re going to do whatever we need to do to win.”
Church Point wary of St. James
Ball control and strong defense have been a recipe for success for the Church Point Bears so far in their playoff push.
The No. 4-seeded Bears turned their defense up a notch last week on the road against Brusly, shutting them out and taking a 22-0 victory in which their running complemented the defense nicely by controlling the clock.
“I thought we came out and executed really well,” Bears coach John Craig Arceneaux said. “We did what we needed to do offensively and controlled the football. Anytime you can win 22-0 in the playoffs, you’re happy with that. We were able to control the football since they (Brusly) abandoned the run early on. Passing is not a strong point for them, so that gave us an opportunity to control the ball and control the clock.”
The Bears will have it much tougher this week in the quarterfinals, however, with the defending 3A state champions St. James coming to town for what promises to be a physical contest.
“They (St. James) are a big, athletic football team,” Arceneaux said. “It will be a challenge for us, but we’re going to be ready to show up and give it our best effort. They’re big and athletic on the defensive front, and they’ve got a receiver (Shazz Preston) with 30 Division I offers and are good at quarterback. They have several returning starters from last year’s championship team that present problems, but we’ll have this week to prepare and figure it out. They’re used to facing spread teams, so we’ll have to do a good job of being physical with them and knocking them off the football.”