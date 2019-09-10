With a 19-14 victory at Central Catholic in Week 1, the Loreauville Tigers have already equaled their win total from last year.
Trailing 14-13 with 19.5 seconds remaining, the Tigers were faced with a fourth-and-7 at the Central Catholic 24-yard line.
Quarterback Calep Jacob then found his twin brother, sophomore receiver Collin Jacob, for the game-winning touchdown pass.
"We were lucky to win because we had to convert on fourth down," said Loreauville coach Terry Martin. "We practice the basic Hail Mary play that everybody does.
"The joke around here is that Calep always throws it to his brother, so it's kind of funny how it worked out. But he actually did the right thing."
Calep Jacob alternates at quarterback with senior Zy Alexander, who snagged an interception at midfield to clinch the win.
Alexander, who was 5-of-10 passing for 109 yards, completed an 82-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Logan Girouard. He also caught a 10-yard pass from Jacob.
"Calep overthrew Zy three times on plays that would have been touchdowns," Martin said. "He has never lacked confidence.
"He's an emotional, high-charged kid, so I'm not surprised he overthrew a few of them. The big thing is that he's learning to make the right reads."
Loreauville, which got 14 tackles from linebacker Bryan Patout, will host Erath (0-1) this week.
"Erath's quarterback (Luke LeBlanc) is as good as you can get — not only throwing but also game management," Martin said.
"If you give him enough time or don't line-up right, he'll pick you apart. Our secondary will have to play well."
LeBlanc threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-27 loss to Ascension Episcopal.
"Honestly, I'm proud of our guys for the most part," said Erath coach Eric LeBlanc. "Despite some injuries, we fought back and tied the game, but we came up short."
In the opener, Erath lost the services of all-district defensive back Lane Toups (broken leg), top lineman Austin Hebert (torn ACL) and starting receiver Ryan Richard (broken collarbone).
"Loreauville is more athletic than us," Eric LeBlanc said. "They match up well with us and will be able to do some things to give us fits. We'll have to do things right just to be able to hang with them."
SMSH's Wiltz electric in opener
Following an 11-carry, 237-yard performance in a 25-12 win over Cecilia in the season opener, St. Martinville senior Brian Wiltz Jr. is leading the area in rushing.
"That's just Brian being himself," St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen said. "He's a dynamic, explosive player, and we try to get him the ball in space as much as possible."
Wiltz, who accounted for three touchdowns, also caught four passes for 93 yards.
"Tanner Harrison did a good job of getting the ball in Brian's hands," DeRouen said. "Brian was able to do something different in every facet of the game.
"He had a keeper when he was at quarterback, a speed sweep, and then Tanner threw him one in the slot. He doesn't miss a beat. We just want to protect him from wear-and-tear because he's not a big body."
Harrison, a sophomore, threw for 101 yards and added 74 on the ground.
"We'll keep using the dual-quarterbacks with Tanner and Brian," the St. Martinville coach said. "It went great last week. That's our plan, and that's what we're going to go with.
"We ran for 300 yards and passed for 101. We want to keep that balance. We're not going to throw 50 times a game, but when we threw last week, we were really efficient."
St. Martinville travels to Lafayette High, which rolled to a 66-20 win over Jeanerette in Week 1.
"We played fast with a good start and built confidence as the game wore on," Lions coach Rob Pool said. "When adversity did hit, we handled it well."
Derezz Landry rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries for the Lions, who lost to St. Martinville 47-27 last year.
"St. Martinville is a physical, well-coached team that plays hard," Pool said. "(DeRouen) is a really good coach who understands what he wants from their personnel and puts them in the right spots.
"We'll have to know where Wiltz is on every play, and then we'll need to wrap up and gang-tackle. They can make plays, so we'll need to set the edge against their run game and make them complete some passes."