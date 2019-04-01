Baseball
Tuesday
3-5A – Barbe at Acadiana, Comeaux at Lafayette, Sulphur at Sam Houston, New Iberia at LaGrange
5-4A – Cecilia at Beau Chene, Livonia at Breaux Bridge, St. Martinville at Opelousas
4-4A – Carencro at Rayne, Northside at St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic at Westgate
8-3A – Kaplan at Berwick, Erath at Patterson, David Thibodaux at North Vermilion
5-3A – Church Point at Iota, Crowley at Mamou, Pine Prairie at Eunice, Port Barre at Northwest
7-2A – Ascension Episcopal at Franklin, Loreauville at Catholic-New Iberia, West St. Mary at Jeanerette
6-2A – Kinder at Lake Arthur, Welsh at Notre Dame
7-1A – Lafayette Christian at Centerville, Hanson Memorial at Central Catholic, Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic
5-1A – Slaughter Community Charter at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Sacred Heart at False River, Opelousas Catholic at Westminster Christian
4-1A – Oberlin at Grand Lake, Merryville at South Cameron
7-C – Singer at Johnson Bayou, Northside Christian at Starks
6-B – Fairview at Elizabeth, Episcopal of Acadiana at Lacassine, Bell City at Plainview
Wednesday
Opelousas at St. Martinville, Oakdale at Mamou, Lake Arthur at Delcambre
Softball
Tuesday
3-5A – Acadiana at Lafayette, Barbe at New Iberia, Comeaux at Sulphur, Sam Houston at LaGrange
4-4A – Beau Chene at Rayne, Westgate at Carencro, St. Thomas More at Teurlings Catholic
8-3A – Berwick at Patterson
5-3A – Mamou at Church Point, Crowley at Port Barre, Northwest at Eunice, Iota at Pine Prairie
7-2A – Delcambre at Catholic-New Iberia, Jeanerette at Franklin
6-2A – Kinder at Lake Arthur, Welsh at Notre Dame
7-1A – Highland Baptist at Centerville, Hanson Memorial at Central Catholic, Lafayette Christian at Vermilion Catholic
5-1A – Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Sacred Heart at False River, Westminster Christian at Slaughter Community Charter
4-1A – Grand Lake at St. Edmund, Merryville at South Cameron
7-C – Hackberry at Singer, Northside Christian at Starks
Wednesday
Avoyelles at Breaux Bridge, Carencro at David Thibodaux, Cecilia at Teurlings Catholic, Livonia at St. Martinville, Opelousas Catholic at Opelousas, Erath at Crowley, Catholic-New Iberia at Loreauville