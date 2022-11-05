LAKE CHARLES – Acadiana’s 35-31 win over Barbe Friday was one of the more unlikely outcomes the Wreckin’ Rams had this season.
Barbe was dominant both offensively and defensively the entire first half, taking a 24-14 advantage into halftime. As the second half began, Barbe stepped on the gas with a huge defensive stop to open the half followed by a touchdown drive that widened its lead to 31-14 – a score that remained until 1:03 was left in the third quarter.
“We didn’t play great in that first half,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “We had a couple turnovers and Barbe had an effective game plan. But I like to think we always believe we have a chance to win. We knew if we could get some stops, the game wasn’t out of reach.”
The Rams began mounting their comeback with two big throws downfield from Caden DiBetta on successive possessions that set up touchdown runs from Keven Williams and Ezekiel Hypolite, making the score 31-28. The Rams got the ball back with six minutes to play, but fumbled at midfield and gave it back to Barbe with 4:21 on the clock.
Barbe was one first down away from sealing the game, but the Rams defense forced a stop and gave the ball back to DiBetta with 2:34 to play in the game. On the final drive, DiBetta was 2 for 3 including a big 24-yard completion on fourth down to Landon Boudreaux deep in Barbe territory.
With 23 seconds on the clock, Williams ran his third touchdown of the night into the end zone and the Rams celebrated one of the most improbable comebacks they've ever had.
Williams finished with 207 yards rushing in the game.
“We always have a chance to win games,” McCullough said. “We made some plays and got a few stops and pulled it out. I am glad to see us have some fight. We fought for this one and it was good to get this win and get some momentum as we head to the playoffs.”
The Rams overcame four turnovers on the night and countless errant pitches that seemed to affect DiBetta’s confidence in the first half. But the sophomore quarterback never lost composure and McCullough said it was impressive to see DiBetta lead the Rams to a victory late.
“He had those turnovers in the first half and it was good to see the way he played in the second half,” McCullough said. “He made some big throws and he did what he had to do for us to win the game.”
McCullough said if the Rams want to accomplish their goal of winning a seventh state championship in school history, they must eliminate slow starts. McCullough said winning a game in the fashion they beat Barbe proves the Rams have resiliency and gives him some confidence they can make that postseason run Acadiana always seems destined for.
“Every game we have lost this season, we didn’t play a very good first half,” McCullough said. “We get behind by two scores and it puts a lot of pressure on us. But now, everybody is 0-0. When you win games like that, it gives you a little confidence, but we have to start the games better. If we do that, we have a chance to compete with anybody in the state.”