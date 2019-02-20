The story of the Teurlings Catholic girls soccer team’s first state championship in seven years is one of reliability and efficiency.
Because throughout Wednesday’s Division III state championship at UL Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex, a 3-0 Teurlings victory, second-seeded Lady Rebels (21-2-3) absorbed pressure from top-seeded Vandebilt Catholic. So much pressure that Teurlings junior goalkeeper Lauryn Starwood, the game’s Most Outstanding Player, finished with 13 saves.
But there’s little reason to doubt Starwood’s ability, even against a powerhouse like the Lady Terriers, making its four straight state final appearance. With the help of a stellar backline made up of two juniors and two seniors, she entered the match with 16 clean sheets to her name.
“We had a lot of pressure,” Starwood said, “but we just kept our composure, got the ball out and didn’t let them score.”
While Starwood starred on one end, the Lady Rebels made the most of their limited amount of scoring chances.
Teurlings netted three of their six shots on goal to down Vandebilt (20-5-4) and win its first state championship since 2012. The Lady Rebels have now beaten the Lady Terriers three of the four times the two teams have met in a state final, as Teurlings repeated as Division II champions in 2011 and 2012.
The Lady Rebels weren’t just efficient on offense; they were opportunistic, using set piece to score their first two goals.
Stutter-stepping as she approached a free kick in the 10th minute, Teurlings senior Julia Colette deposited a shot over the Vandebilt keeper’s head for a 1-0 lead.
“I saw them lining up, and I knew everybody was nervous about the first (few) minutes of the game,” Colette said. “So I tried (stutter stepping) a little bit. It kind of worked.”
The goal subverted the run of play, as the Lady Terriers dominated possession early.
“It was huge because Vandebilt put us under pressure for the first 20 minutes,” Lapeyrouse said of grabbing the early lead. “I feel like we couldn’t get out of our end. But to give our girls credit, we battled. We didn’t break. Lauryn had to make some big saves.”
Awarded a corner kick 11 minutes into the second half, Colette exhibit her lethal accuracy off free kicks again, finding junior Emily Sonnier for a header and a 2-0 lead.
“I just find the ‘6’ and hopefully somebody gets their head on it,” Colette said.
Twelve minutes later, senior Kaitlyn Poirrier found Camryn Chretien on a diagonal run to the box, and Chretien’s shot tipped off the Lady Terrier goalkeeper’s hands and rolled into the net.
By then, it seemed as if the Lady Rebels could party like it’s 2012, but Lapeyrouse had his reservations.
“We knew it was going to be a physical match and that Vandebilt was never going to give up,” Lapeyrouse said. “We were up by a couple of goals, and they’re still pressing and I’m worried. If they score, the momentum changes. But we were able to handle that.”
“If Lauryn had a bad game, they could have beat us 3-0,” Lapeyrouse said. “It’s just soccer. That’s the way it is. But we’ll take it.”
Could Teurlings repeat as it did earlier this decade? Lapeyrouse has plenty reasons to be optimistic.
“We lose four seniors that are good seniors, but our core is the junior class,” Lapeyrouse said. “We’ve got a couple of freshmen coming up that play club (soccer) year around. So I’m excited about next year, too.”