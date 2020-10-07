In a contest that would make offensive coaches smile while making defensive coaches frown, the Jennings Bulldogs defeated the Cecilia Bulldogs 59-49 in a non-district shootout at the Cecilia High School Football Stadium on Wednesday night.
The game, which was played on Wednesday night due to the threat of Hurricane Delta, featured 108 combined points with the two teams combining for close to 1,000 yards of total offense.
Cecilia head coach Dennis Skains, who certainly wasn't expecting to play Jennings on a Wednesday night earlier this week probably wasn't expecting his team to put up 49 points and over 450 yards of total offense against Jennings, the 9th-ranked team in the LSWA's Class 3A poll, and the Class 3A runner-up last season, in a defeat.
"I wasn't expecting that (points scored and yards gained by Cecilia), but obviously, they (Jennings) did a lot better job than we did," Skains said. "We wanted to play them. They were in The Dome last season and they have a real good chance to get there again this year. They're well-coached. They're disciplined. These are the type of team that we have to play to learn from and get better.
"Tonight, they got the better of us. We weren't disciplined enough at times to beat a great football team, so we've just got to get back to work and continue to improve."
Cecilia scored the first two touchdowns of the matchup, courtesy of two Alex Soileau touchdown passes with the first being a 26-yard scoring strike to Germonie Davis, and the second one being a 59-yard touchdown pass to Breagan Brasseaux to give them a quick 14-0 lead.
Jennings came back with 17-unanswered points, however, courtesy of two Jayden Lewis touchdown runs, followed by an Ian Mullen 41-yard field goal to give them a 17-14 lead at the 5:09 mark of the second quarter.
Cecilia grabbed the lead back with only 23 seconds remaining in the first half when Soileau connected, with Brasseaux on a long 73-yard touchdown pass, their second of the half, as well as Soileau's third scoring strike, giving them 21-17 advantage.
Jennings would not be denied the halftime lead, however, as they scored a touchdown on an 18-yard pass from Lawrence Willridge to Ja'Corien Palfrey on a drive that took only two plays, which gave them a 25-21 halftime lead.
Cecilia held Jennings star running back Trevor Etienne to under 30 rushing yards in the first half, but Lewis compiled 98 rushing yards and 69 receiving yards to take up the slack. Cecilia was paced by Soileau, who threw for over 200 yards and three touchdowns over the first 24:00, along with Brasseaux, who had over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
Etienne took up the slack in the second half, rushing for over 100 yards in the second half alone while scoring three total touchdowns, as Jennings could get no closer than ten points after Jennings scored on their initial possession of the second half.
"They're just special," Skains said of Jennings' rushing attack. "They don't run the same offense as Notre Dame, but it is similar, in that they're going to keep running it until they hit, and it's all because they have great athletes who are well-disciplined."
Offensively, Cecilia was able to put up well over 400 yards of total offense, including over 250 yards of passing offense and over 180 yards of rushing yards.
"I was happy with some of the things we did on offense, but we have to be better, defensively," Skains said. "We just have to be more consistent and more disciplined."
With the victory, Jennings improved to 2-0 on the season, while Cecilia dropped to 1-1.
"I love our team, and I know that this loss isn't going to define them," Skains said. "We have a chance to make a run in the playoffs, and I'm really excited about this team, but we just have to get better so that the next time we play a team the caliber of Jennings that we can be successful."