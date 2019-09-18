SCOTT — Krista Richard didn’t need to be informed. She knew exactly where the Lafayette Christian volleyball team stands among the best high school volleyball teams in Louisiana.
According to DIGS Volleyball Network’s latest state ranking, LCA sits at seventh after the second week of the season having moved up one spot from where it stood in the preseason and after Week 1.
Four of the six teams currently ahead of them are defending state champions. Cabrini, the top-ranked team, was the runner-up in Division II in 2018. Before losing in the semifinals last year, No. 6 Pope John Paul II had won four straight state championships.
Then there’s the Lady Knights. Last season, LCA made their second trip to the state tournament in three years under coach Bryan Barrett and reached the semifinals for the first time. LCA lost a five-set thriller to eventual Division V champion Country Day.
If the semifinal trip was a sign of things to come, the Lady Knights are already getting their due respect early in the 2019 season.
“It’s an honor honestly, and we’re really proud to be here,” said Richard, an assistant coach under Barrett. “This program has been building up for a while now. It’s my first year here, so coming into it, stepping into that, I think we’re just happy to be there. We still have room to grow, so we know we haven’t peaked at that seventh spot. So we’re going one game at a time, hoping to build up from here.”
Sure, LCA had to replace a versatile senior leader in Myca Broussard and is moving up to Division IV, but virtually the entire team returns. As of Tuesday’s straight-sets win against Acadiana (25-19, 25-16, 25-22), the Lady Knights had only played five matches, but they had won them all. That included a five-set road victory against perennial Division II power St. Thomas More.
LCA also sits at No. 1 in the LHSAA’s Division IV power ranking released Tuesday morning.
“I don’t know if it was a confidence booster so much,” Richard said of the win against STM. “I think we were confident going into it, but we knew how good they were also. So to have that battle going back and forth, the energy in the gym was great. The energy the kids walked out with was great. Those are the games you want to be in.”
The returning talent is certainly aiding the fast start. LCA features four senior contributors in Kourie Calloway, Kierra Washington, Samantha Gilmore and Lex Ardoin. Calloway and Washington are the team’s leading hitters, having combined for 92 kills on the season. Gilmore leads the team with 76 assists, including 19 against Acadiana.
Ardoin is third on the team in digs with 70, trailing only Calloway’s 77 and Washington’s 74.
The senior leadership meshes well with the talent LCA has in its underclassmen. Juniors Libby Tanner, Abigail Thomas and Jordan Lavergne and sophomores Peyton Castro and Kaytlin Washington are among them.
Broussard’s leadership qualities have been the hardest thing to replace, Richard said.
“She played with a lot of heart, and she was definitely a leader on the court,” Richard said. “They had been used to her doing that. So we had new people that had to step into it this year, and I think they’ve done a great job filling that spot.”
The addition of Richard has bolstered what was already a solid coaching staff with Barrett and assistant coach Jennifer Gardner. Richard, a Colorado native, was previously an assistant under longtime Episcopal of Acadiana coach Ursula Quoyeser and coaches club volleyball for Acadian Juniors.
Richard and Gardner coach the team when Barrett has to miss a handful of matches, like Tuesday’s match at Acadiana, because of his full-time role as a firefighter.
“It’s been really exciting,” Richard said. “Me and Bryan have coached together with club. He’s been talking to me for a couple years trying to get me (to join his staff at LCA) because my kids go to school at LCA anyway. So coming into it, I knew that it was a positive environment I wanted to be a part of. We have a great coaching staff that was here already, so getting to join into it was just awesome.”