OPELOUSAS The Cecilia Bulldogs continue to make strides.

After suffering back-to-back losing seasons, Cecilia entered Thursday night's District 6-4A contest at Opelousas High having secured its first winning season since 2017 but was looking to surpass their win total from last season. Cecilia did just that with a 31-7 victory at Donald Gardner Stadium.

"I am unbelievably proud of them," fifth-year Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said. "These kids have come a long way from when they were freshman."

Cecilia's defense has been the team's strength as the Bulldogs have held five of six opponents to 13 points or less. Cecilia's defense was stout once again in the first half on Thursday.

The first five possessions for Opelousas High netted a mere 28 yards, one first down as the Tigers went 0-for-5 on third down and punted the ball five times. Of those five punts, four of them were either blocked or partially blocked.

"I am a defensive guy so I am proud of these guys and their effort tonight," Skains said. "They played well. They have been playing well all season and they have really bought into our system."

Cecilia (5-1, 3-0) did need a little time to get things going offensively.

The Bulldogs first possession ended with freshman wide receiver Trae Grogan being stripped of the football. The second possession had some promise as Cecilia got into the end zone but then Jaden Etienne sacked Alex Soileau on third down. The Bulldogs had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Braxton Hebert.

"We saw on film that they like to get the ball to their athletes out in space," Opelousas High first-year coach Jimmy Zachery said. "I told our defense if we were in the right position and tackled well we should be alright. We wanted to keep them in front of us and I think we did a good job with that."

Cecilia would score its first touchdown in the second quarter when Grogan blocked the punt and scooped it up for a 33-yard touchdown. After a high snap on Opelousas' ensuing possession gave Cecilia the ball inside the 10. Two plays later, Soileau powered his way for a three-yard touchdown.

"They took advantage of our spread set but we were supposed to motion our two receivers in to help protect but we just didn't block one guy," Zachery said. "We've got to correct that."

"We are very aggressive on special teams," Skains said. "That obviously helped us stay ahead when the offensive wasn't running the ball very well."

Opelousas (0-5, 0-2) would get on the board in the first half by taking advantage of a few Cecilia miscues.

After forcing the Tigers to punt for the fifth time, Bulldog return man Germonie Davis muffed the short kick and Opelousas' Traylon Demouchet recovered it in Bulldog territory.

Opelousas High went with a hurry-up offense to pick up back-to-back first downs with a 20-yard pass from Gibson to Khristian Jackson and then a 11-yard Gibson run. A few plays later, Gibson finished off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Cecilia opened the second half with a promising drive but ended with a turnover. Soileau threw to Germonie Davis but the ball bounced out of his hands and Opelousas High's Jontavious McGhee pulled down the interception. The Tigers though would turn right back over as Germoni Davis picked off Gibson and returned it back for a touchdown.

Cecilia later would dial up a halfback pass from Andrew Lewis to Grogan which got them 34 yards and the ball at the goal line, the Bulldogs scored with a one-yard run by Soileau.

As satisfied as Skains was with another victory, the Cecilia coach stated afterwards that his team will need to continue to improve.

"We've got to get better," said Skains, whose team will host Livonia next week. "As a head coach I don't think you are ever truly happy -- unless you win the last one then you're never really satisfied."