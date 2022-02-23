In her first two seasons of varsity basketball, Lafayette High’s Chrysta Narcisse established herself as one of area’s premier scorers.
But Narcisse admits, she wanted to be known as more than just a scorer.
More importantly, she wanted to be recognized as an all-around basketball player, but most importantly a champion.
So after countless discussions with her coaches, mentors and father, Narcisse decided it was time to change her role from a scorer – without sacrificing her ability to score – to being more of a playmaker that got her teammates involved more.
“I have scoring ability and I have defense, but I wanted to become a complete player,” said Narcisse, whose No. 3 Lady Lions host No. 11 Southwood at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 5A quarterfinals. “As a guard, I wanted to add playmaker and make my team better.”
While Narcisse remains among the Lady Lions’ leading scorers at 15.2 points, the impact of her role change has been noticeable as Lafayette High (28-4) is once again a threat to win Class 5A.
“Chrysta is phenomenal,” Lady Lions head coach Tarunye Kanonu said. “She is extremely consistent both offensively and defensively. She has really grown into her role in terms of being well-balanced. She has really improved, and she has done a great job of incorporating her teammates.”
And it’s a role Narcisse admits she loves.
“It’s a role that I’ve grown to love,” Narcisse said. “I’m still able to score, but it is even better to be able to watch my teammates get buckets. It’s great seeing all of us eat.”
Narcisse, along with senior Jahniya Brown (13.1 pts, 7 rebs) and Breyionce George (12.4 pts, 4 rebs) have the Lady Lions on the brink of a return trip to the non-select state tournament in Hammond.
“The season has gone pretty well,” said Narcisse, who is also averaging five rebounds, three assists and five steals a game. “But we’re focused on one thing and that’s ending the season with a ring on our finger.”
Narcisse, whose first love was soccer a sport she began at the age of 3, didn’t begin playing basketball until sixth grade.
“It was a very hard decision to give up soccer,” said Narcisse, who elected to no longer play travel soccer going into her freshman year. “At the time, I was better at soccer than I was at basketball. I stopped playing because I wanted to focus on one sport and that was basketball.
Narcisse, who has 4.0 GPA and has scored a 24 on the ACT, has begun to generate interest from colleges for basketball. Narcisse has offers from UL, UL Monroe, La Salle, Northwestern State, Dillard, New Orleans, College of Charleston, Morehead, Lamar and Grambling State.
“I’ve been enjoying the recruiting process,” Narcisse said. “But I didn’t want to be thinking about recruiting during the season, because I really wanted to focus on the season.”
Whoever Narcisse signs with, Kanonu said they’ll be getting someone “who knows when to turn it up.”
“We find out every time she steps onto the floor,” Kanonu said. “She is someone who gives you everything she has in big games, practice and during the offseason. With Chrysta, what you see on gameday is what we get on the daily with her. We know what she is capable of, and the sky is the limit for her.”
Narcisse said her goal is to sign somewhere that provides her the opportunity to do what she loves in playing basketball and get a degree.
“I want to play basketball and let it take me as far as it is capable,” Narcisse said. “If that’s only as far as college, that’s fine. If it’s overseas or even to the league (WNBA) that’s fine also. Wherever it ends up being, I just want to get to my best in the sport I love.”
But first, Narcisse wants the Lady Lions to secure the jewelry.
“We have one goal and that’s to get a ring on our finger,” Narcisse said. “We must have watched that film from last year’s loss 10 times. There’s nothing we can do about that other than turn it into motivation for this year. That’s been the fuel for us.”