District 3-5A Meet
BOYS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Barbe 160, 2. Lafayette High 97, 3. Sulphur 81.5, 4. Southside 65, 5. Acadiana 58.5, 6. Sam Houston 58, 7. New Iberia 54, 8. Comeaux 17.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Kaleb Blalock, SUL, 10.99; 2. Jamaal Levi, Barbe, 11.04; 3. Trysten Thrasher, LAF, 11.12; 4. Dylan Williams, SSIDE, 11.13.
200 – 1. Jy’traveous Eugene, ACA, 22.42; 2. Timothy Wilson, LAF, 22.57; 3. Jamaal Levi, Barbe, 22.79; 4. Kaleb Blalock, SUL, 23.00.
400 – 1. Tyler Sonniere, LAF, 51.36; 2. Michael Bertrand, SHOU, 51.75; 3. Nehemia Ceasar, SHOU. 51.78; 4. Aiden Porter, ACA, 52.36.
800 – 1. Hunter Landry, NISH, 2:09.54; 2. Nick Carrier, ACA, 2:12.37; 3. Grant Harris, LAF, 2:12.80; 4. Joseph Geier, Barbe 2:15.16.
1600 – 1. Brady Burguieres, Barbe, 4:49.97; 2. Connor Irvin, SSIDE, 4;49.99; 3. Jacob Gondron, LAF, 4:52.24; 4. Kason Comeaux, SUL, 4:58.39.
3200 – 1. Jacob Gondron, LAF, 11:00.75; 2. Joseph Geier, Barbe, 11:09.40; 3. Brady Burguieres, Barbe, 11:25.50; 4. Wyatt Stoute, LAF, 11:43.74.
110H – 1. Amire Ledet, NISH, 15.69; 2. Zakk Boullion, SUL. 15.78; 3. Kalix Robinson, COM, 17.29; 4. Hunter Kral, SHOU, 17.90.
300H – 1. Amire Ledet, NISH, 44.62; 2. Jayden Gradney, Barbe, 45.28; 3. Mason Faulke, SHOU, 46.29; 4. Kalix Robinson, COM, 47.28.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Acadiana (Kendrick Richard, Laterrance Welch, Jy Eugne, Braven Broussard), 43.27; 2. Barbe, 43.79; 3. Sulphur, 43.89; 4. Lafayette High 44.01.
4x200 – 1. Lafayette High (Timothy Wilson, Emery Taylor, Trysten Thrasher, Tyler Sonnier), 1:30.11; 2. Acadiana, 1:30.77; 3. Sulphur, 1:30.89; 4. Barbe,m 1:30.93.
4x400 – 1. Lafayette High (Emery Taylor, Jadon Joseph, Felicien Ntipouna, Tyler Sonnier), 3:39.77; 2. Sam Houstson, 3:40.26; 3. Sulphur, 3:43.87; 4. Barbe, 3:44.09.
4x800 – 1. Sam Houston (Ceasar, Bertrand, Kelly, Peloquin), 8:46.77; 2. Barbe, 8:51.88; 3. Lafayette High, 9:05.82; 4. Southside, 9:18.58.
FIELD EVENTS
HJ – 1. Kaleb Goodly, Barbe, 6-0; 2. Landon Baptise, SSIDE 5-10; 3. Bryce Mouton, Barbe, 35-10; 4. Kaleb Vizier, SUL, 5-6.
PV – 1. Kolby Reed, Barbe, 12-6; 2. Amiri Flugence, Barbe, 12-0; 3. Hayden Stelly, Comeaux, 10-6; 4. Rory Richard, SUL, 10-0.
LJ – 1. Amire Ledet, NISH, 20-2.5; 2. Edan Stagg, SSIDE, 19-7; 3. Dylan Sonnier, SSIDE, 19-4; 4. Amiri Flugence, Barbe, 18-11.5.
TJ – 1. Amire Ledet, NISH, 43-10.5; 2. Dylan Sonnier, SSIDE, 42-1; 3. Kennedy Piere, ACAD, 41-10; 4. Edan Stagg, SSIDE, 41-9.5.
SP – 1. Noah Nelson, Barbe, 45-8; 2. Payton Todd, Barbe, 41-2; 3. Caleb Harris, SUL, 38-10; 4. Cameron George, ACA, 38-4.
DIS – 1. Payton Todd, Barbe, 128-6.5; 2. Ibrahim Alam, LAF, 126-5; 3. Brandon Daigle, SUL, 123-8; 4. Ryan Kimball, SSIDE, 116-11.
JAV – 1. Brandon Daigle, SUL, 162-1; 2. Drew Mitten, Barbe, 159-6; 3. Braxton Guilbeau, SSIDE, 151-4; 4. Noah Simon, Barbe, 144-1.
GIRLS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Lafayette High 188, 2. Barbe 155, 3. Sulphur 99, 4. New Iberia 42.5, 5. Southside 37, 6. Sam Houston 58, 7. New Iberia, 8. Comeaux 17.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Breyionce, LAF, 12.32; 2. Latavia Jack, Barbe, 12.44; 3. Azareya Hawthorne, SUL, 12.70; 4. Jordin Washington, NISH, 12.79.
200 – 1. Latavia Jack, Barbe, 25.66; 2. L’Oreal Paris, ACAD, 25.68; 3. Johanna Duplantis, LAF, 25.84, 4. Nyjah Fontenot, Barbe, 26.05.
400 – 1. Daija Bickham, LAF, 1:01.81; 2. Dana Shelton, SUL, 1:04.12; 3. Laila Sigure, NISH, 1:07.01; 4. Ashlyn Ellis, SSIDE, 1:08.31.
800 – 1. Chrysta Narcisse, LAF, 2:33.49; 2. Tanzania Barnes, LAF, 2:34.36; 3. Kinslie Badon, SUL, 2:37.59; 4. Jaylen Jeanbatiste, COM, 2:38.26.
1600 – 1. Keely Bolde, SSIDE, 5:57.13; 2. Madison Lightfoot, LAF, 6:02.92; 3. Jolie LeBlanc, LAF, 6:04.27; 4. Tra’liajahnae Jim, SHOU, 6:04.68.
3200 – 1. Emily Landry, LAF, 13:23.96; 2. Victoria LeBlanc, LAF, 13;47.56; 3. Londyn Livergood, Barbe, 13:47.95; 4. Kate Gill, SUL, 14:06.50.
100H – 1. Bridget Trahan, SUL, 15.82; 2. Brianna McZeal, SHOU, 16.39; 3. Macy Tate, SHOU, 17.55; 4. Madeline Brown, LAF, 17.99.
300H – 1. Courtney Wiltz, LAF, 47.80; 2. Bridget Trahan, SUL, 48.10; 3. Alyssia Bryant, Barbe, 51.93; 4. Ja’lizyanae, Jones, SSIDE, 52.39.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Barbe (Chambers, Fontenot, Williams, Jack), 49.04; 2. Sulphur, 51.85; 3. New Iberia, 52.36; 4. Sam Houston, 52.59.
4x200 – 1. Barbe (Chambers, Fontenot, Williams, Jack), 1:44.48; 2. Lafayette High, 1:44; 3. New Iberia, 1:498.60; 4. Sulphur, 1:50.71.
4x400 – 1. Lafayette High (Tanzania Barnes, Daija Bickham, Kennedy Brown, Chrysta Narcisse), 4:15.35; 2. Sulphur, 4:29.48; 3. Southside, 4:30.06; 4. New Iberia, 4:44.36.
4x800 – 1. Lafayette High (Jolie LeBlanc, Emily Landry, Victoria LeBlanc, Madison Lightfoot), 11:14.02; 2. Barbe, 11:41.07; 3. Sulphur, 11:56.96.
FIELD EVENTS
HJ – 1. Ariel Williams, Barbe, 5-3; 2. Destiny Hooper, LAF, 5-0; 3. Kelis Boutte, NISH, 4-10; 4. Jillian Howze, NISH, 4-8.
PV – 1. Johanna Duplantis, LAF, 11-6; 2. Katalina Dailey, Barbe, 10-6; 3. Chloe Adams, SUL, 9-0; 4. Bella Popiel, Barbe, 8-6.
LP – 1. Courtney Wiltz, LAF, 18-3.75; 2. Hannah Mouton, ACAD, 17-7; 3. Bridget Trahan, SUL, 16-5.25; 4. Destiny Hooper, LAF, 16-1.5.
TJ – 1. Ariel Williams, Barbe, 34-10; 2. Kennedy Brown, LAF, 34-10; 3. Kiara Guillory, Barbe, 34-8.5; 4. Karrington Eugene, SSIDE, 34-4.
SP – 1. Reese Grossie, LAF, 36-9; 2. 2. McKenzie Davis, Barbe, 33-5; 3. Molly Lafargue, Barbe, 29-8; 4. Breegan Newble, SHOU, 29-1.
DIS – 1. Reese Grossie, LAF, 112-1; 2. Emily Fontenot, Barbe, 110-6.5; 3. Molly Lafargue, Barbe, 105-9.5; 4. Jahniya Brown, LAF, 96-3.
JAV – 1. Sarah David, barbe, 127-11; 2. McKenzie Davis, Barbe, 125-3; 3. Jolie Columbo, SHOU, 92-8; 4. Emma Thompson, SUL, 83-1.
District 6-4A Meet
GIRLS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Beau Chene 107, 2, Cecilia 104, 3. Breaux Bridge 76, 4, Opelousas 75, 5. Livonia 25.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Ja’niya Mouton, BBHS, 13.04; 2. Maya Jackson, OPEL, 13.43; 3. Ashanti Lastrapes, OPEL, 13.82; 4. Blayne Thibodeaux, BBHS, 13.82.
200 – 1. Ja’niya Mouton, BBHS, 27.33; 2. Riley Alexander, CEC, 28.47; 3. Ashanti Lastrapes, OPEL, 29.16; 4. Ja’Nya Williams, BBHS, 29.99.
400 – 1. Jacquel Williams, CEC, 1:06.55; 2. Nylia Butler, BC, 1:07.05; 3. Trinity Cheatham, BC, 1:077.77; 4. Madison Breaux, CEC, 1:08.31.
800 – 1. Mya Willis, OPEL, 2:46.0; 2 Ava Courville, BC, 2:48.74; 3. Zoe Broussard, BC, 2:49.98; 4. Maggie Chatman, LIV, 2:50.54.
1600 – 1. Madison Spears, LIV, 6:09.12; 2. Ava Courville, BC, 6:14.76; 3. Maggie Chatman, LIV, 6:15.40; 4. Zoe Broussard, BC, 6:30.76.
3200 – 1. Ava Courville, BC, 13:45.32; 2. Carrington Huval, CEC, 16:24.66; 3. Maggie Williamson, BC, 16:31.24; 4. Margaret Tauzin, CEC, 17:35.32.
100H – 1. Madison Flugence, BC, 18.09; 2. Janiya Arvie, OPEL, 18.68; 3. Jacquel Williams, CEC, 19.50; 4. Kendall Noel, CEC, 19.97.
300H – 1. Madison Flugence, BC, 50.80; 2. May Jackson, OPEL, 51.87; 3. Janiya Arvie, OPEL, 57.33; 4. Kendall Noel, CEC, 59.54..
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Cecilia (Belizaire, Calais, Gordon, Alexander), 52.59; 2. Breaux Bridge, 52.98; 3. Beau Chene, 57.71; 4. Opelousas, 58.81.
4x200 – 1. Cecilia (Belizaire, Noel, Gordon, Alexander), 1:52.70; 2. Breaux Bridge 1:56.14; 3. Beau Chene, 1:57.50; 4. Opelousas, 2:04.87.
4x400 – 1. Cecilia (Breaux, Belizaire, Gordon, Alexander), 4:33.81; 2. Beau Chene, 4:34.90; 3. Opelousas, 4:42.75; 4. Livonia, 5:05.58.
4x800 – 1. Livonia, 12:02.52; 2. Beau Chene, 12:24.94; 3. Cecilia, 13:05.06
FIELD EVENTS
HJ – 1. Jacquel Williams, CEC, 4-10; 2. Alannah Broussard, OPEL, 4-8; 3. Maggie Williamson, BC, 4-4; 4. Lindsey Doucet, BBHS, 4-2.
PV – 1. Lindsey Doucet, BBHS, 8-6; 2. Zoe Broussard, BC, 7-0; 3. Claire Doucet, BC, 6-0.
LJ – 1. Maya Jackson, OPEL, 16-7; 2. Madison Flugence, BC, 16-2; 3. Briana Mayon, BC, 15-5; 4. Jacquel Williams, CEC, 15-2.
TJ – 1. Maya Jackson, OPEL, 35-9; 2. Ja’niya Mouton, BBHS, 32-7; 4. Kia’vani Sonnier, BC, 26-3.
SP – 1. Journee Crutcher, BBHS, 30-10; 2. Gabrielle Champagne, CEC, 30-6; 3. Marion Journet, CEC, 27-10; 4. Madison Henderson, OPEL, 25-2.
DIS – 1. Victoria Weber, CEC, 101-7.5; 2. Journee Crutcher, BBHS, 87-7; 3. Gabrielle Champagne, CEC, 75-10; 4. Kim Thibodeaux, OPEL, 70-0.
JAV – 1. Journee Crutcher, BBHS, 99-10; 2. Kinzli Zenon, CEC, 87-7; 3. Sienna Stelly, CEC, 69-6; 4. Amari Gordon, BBHS, 64-3.
BOYS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Cecilia 156, 2. Beau Chene 108, 3. Opelousas 84, 4. Breaux Bridge 36, 5. Livonia 10.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Dondric Sampy, CEC, 11.40; 2. Russell Wheeler, BC, 11.58; 3. Cameron Livings, CEC, 11.63; 4. Jacoby McNeil, OPEL, 11.67.
200 – 1. Christopher Speech, BC, 23.18; 2. Cameron Livings, CEC, 23.90; 3. Trae Grogan, CEC, 23.98; 4. Treylin Jones, BC, 24.78.
400 – 1. Jontavious McGhee, OPEL, 52.78; 2. Angelo Neveu, BBHS, 52.98; 3. Nicholas Thomassee, BC, 54.00; 4. Avontez Ledet, CEC, 54.02.
800 – 1. David Ramirez, BC, 2:16.35; 2. Mekhi Milton, BC, 2:16.94; 3. Martin Guillory, OPEL, 2:16.94; 4. Kade Lalonde, CEC, 2:20.30.
1600 – 1. Martin Guillory, OPEL, 4:54.40; 2. Mekhi Milton, BC, 4:58.35; 3. David Ramirez, BC, 5:18.24; 4. Kade Lalonde, CEC, 5:21.34.
3200 – 1. Martin Guillory, OPEL, 11:01.25; 2. David Ramirez, BC, 1:44.91; 3. Joseph Chautin, BC, 12:06.23; 4. Braxton Hebert, CEC, 13:03.78
110H – 1. Andrew Lewis, CEC, 15.80; 2. Jayden Singleton, CEC, 15.96; 3. Peyton Comeaux, BC, 20.08; 4. Jaden Batiste, BC, 20.13.
300H – 1. Jayden Singleton, CEC, 41.59; 2. Andrew Lewis, CEC, 42.43; 3. Elliot Washington, OPEL, 48.74; 4. Peyton Comeaux, BC, 50.18.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Cecilia (Brasseaux, Livings, Milson, Sampy), 43.70; 2. Beau Chene, 44.97; 3. Breaux Bridge, 45.65; 4. Livonia, 46.10.
4x200 – 1. Cecilia (Laneaux, Milson, Livings, Sampy), 1:30.20; 2. Breaux Bridge 1:34.48; 3. Beau Chene, 1:34.53; 4. Livonia, 1:44.33.
4x400 – 1. Opelousas (Jontavious McGhee, Jackson, JonQuarious McGhee, Guillory), 3:38.87; 2. Beau Chene, 3:41.02; 3. Cecilkila, 3:43.07; 4. Breaux Bridge, 3:59.78.
4x800 – 1. Beau Chene (Chautin, Newman, Ramirez, Milton), 9:20.59; 2. Cecilia, 9:32.14; 3. Livonia, 10:01.57; 4. Breaux Bridge, 11:02.66.
FIELD EVENTS
HJ – 1. Andrew Lewis, CEC, 6-5; 2. Jon’Quarious McGhee, OPEL, 6-2; 3. Kylan Williams, OPEL, 6-0; 4. Angelo Neveu, BBHS, 5-10.
PV – 1. Nicholas Thomassee, BC, 12-0; 2. Braxton Hebert, CEC, 9-0; 3. Michael Simon, CEC, 7-0; 4. Ethan Arean, BC, 6-0.
LJ – 1. Andrew Lewis, CEC, 23-10; 2. Jon’Quarious McGhee, OPEL, 21-10; 3. Jayden Singleton, CEC, 21-7; 4. Jontavious McGhee, OPEL, 21-3.
TJ – 1. Jontavious McGhee, OPEL, 43-2; 2. Jayden Singleton, CEC, 42-10; 3. Trae Grogan, CEC, 42-8; 4. Treylin Jones, BC, 41-0.
SP – 1. Kendrick Alexander, CEC, 45-7; 2. Josh Malbrough, BC, 43-9; 3. Landen Guidry, BBHS, 43-5; 4. Gabriel LeBlanc, BBHS, 41-7.
DIS – 1. Christian Murphy, OPEL, 124-3.5; 2. Blake Stevens, CEC, 105-0; 3. Landen Guidry, BBHS, 103.5; 4. Storm Williams, CEC, 99-4.5.
JAV – 1. Storm Williams, CEC, 133-7; 2. Kennedy Livings, CEC, 122-10; 3. Damon Thompson, OPEL, 122-2; 4. Ashton Marks, BC, 102-6.
District 6-3A Meet
GIRLS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Crowley, 147; 2. Kaplan 145, 3. Abbeville, 89, 4. St. Martinville, 74, Erath, 46, 6. David Thibodaux STEM, 38;
RUNNING EVENTS
100 - Gloryyona Walker, Abbeville, 13.12; 2. Ramyiah Malcombe, Abbeville, 13.15; 3. Jmya Jones, St. Martinville, 13.70; 4. Jayah James, David Thibodaux, 13.87;
200 - 1. Ramyia Malcombe, Abbeville, 26.98; 2. Makaya Damon, Crowley, 28.07; 3. Emma Hebert, Crowley, 29.04; 4. Jayah James, David Thibodaux, 29.44
100H- 1. Jmya Jones, St. Martinville, 18.08; 2. Janya Davis, St. Martinville, 18.25; 3. Tajah Greene, Abbeville, 20.81; 4. Gabby Brown, Kaplan, 21.34;
300H - 1. Janya Davis, St. Martinville, 54.05; 2. Maryah Harrington, Kaplan, 56.26; 3. Jmya Jones, St. Martinville, 57.24; 4. Khali Crooms, Abbeville, 1:02.23
400 - 1. Morgan Comeaux, Kaplan, 1:06.68; 2. Malaya Gable, Crowley, 1:07.24; 3. Jordan Bias, Crowley, 1:07.93; 4. Bailey Pommier, Kaplan, 1:10.30;
800 - 1. Makaya Damon, Crowley, 2:38.92; 2. Morgan Comeaux, Kaplan, 2:51.16; 3. Jada Quibodeaux, Erath, 3:11.78; 4. Ellen LeBouef, Kaplan, 3:15.44;
1600 - 1. Grace French, David Thibodaux, 6:07.27; 2. Katie Romero, Kaplan, 7:04.57; 3. Bailey Stelly, Kaplan, 7:07.34; 4. Bre Bright, Erath, 8:05.14;
3200 - 1. Grace French, David Thibodaux, 13:37.26; 2. Katie Romero, Kaplan, 16:03; 3. Bailey Stelly, Kaplan, 16:11.74;
RELAYS
4x100 - 1. Abbeville (Ramyiah Malcombe, Quinisha Campbell, Lyla Fletcher, Gloryyona Walker), 50.66; 2. Crowley, 53.05; 3. St. Martinville, 55.38; 4. Kaplan, 56.24;
4x200 - 1. Abbeville (Malcombe, Tajah Greene, Fletcher, Walker), 1:52.98; 2 Crowley, 1:52.98; 3. Kaplan, 2:01.04; 4. Erath, 2:01.87;
4x400 - 1. Crowley (Jordan Bias, Malaya Gable, Maleigh Grant, Makaya Damon), 4:31.58; 2. Abbeville, 5:08.24; 3. Kaplan 5:17.00;
4x800 - 1 Kaplan (Katie Romero, Caroline LeMaire, Hannah Carlson, Zoe Dartez), 13:07.84; 2. Erath, 13:51.10.
FIELD RESULTS
PV - 1.Maryah Harrington, Kaplan, 8-6; 2. Corrine Harrington, Kaplan, 6-0;
JAV - 1. Jayah James, David Thibodaux, 94-1; 2. Kayle Meaux, Crowely, 80-0; 3. Spiritual Guidry, Crowley, 75-10; 4. Trynidi Hebert, Erathm 61-1;
TJ - 1. Anajae Kneeland, Crowley 32-6; 2. Dycie Touchet, Crowley, 30-9; 3. Treniah Amos, St. Martinville, 29-9; 4. Ava Langlinais, Erath, 28-11;
LJ - 1. Dycie Touchet, St. Martinville, Crowley 15-0; 2. Anajae Kneeland, Crowley, 14-10; 3. Jaida Lacombe, Kaplan, 14-7; 4. Treniah Amos, St. Martinville, 14-6;
DIS - Marlesha Batiste, Abbeville, 82-3; 2. Noble Hebert, Kaplan, 80-2; 3. ZArria Williams, St. Martinville, 78-0; 4. Ava Langlinais, Erath, 77-7;
SP - 1. Zarria Williams, St. Martinville, 31-1; Kaylee Meaux, Crowley 31-0; 3. Bailee Bessard, Abbeville, 30-7; 4. Alexia Bell, Abbeville, 29-8;
HJ- 1. Dycie Touchet, Crowley, 4-10; 2. Sophia Fontenot, Crowley, 4-8; 3. Ellen LeBouef, Kaplan, 4-0; 4. Noble Hebert, Kaplan, 4-0;
BOYS
STANDINGS
1. St. Martinville, 134; 2. Erath, 125.5; 3. Abbeville, 119; 4. Kaplan, 75; 5. Crowley, 73.50; 6. David Thibodaux STEM, 46;
RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1. Kavian Trice, Abbeville, 11.53; 2. Nalen St. Julien, Abbeville, 11.67; 3. Mandrel Butler, St. Martinville, 11.67; 4. Jace Hebert, Kaplan, 11.76;
200 - 1. Omar Butler, Crowley, 23.29; 2. Kavian Trice, Abbeville, 23.30; 3. Nalen St. Julien, Abbeville, 23.75; 4. Jose Valezuela, Erath, 23.97;
400 - 1 Gabriel Clement, Kaplan, 52.21; 2. CamRon Scott, Crowley, 54.21; 3. Braylon Jones, St. Martinville, 52.74; 4. Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 55.37;
110H - 1. Rashad Cormier, Abbeville, 16.27; 2. Xavier Kately, St. Martinville, 17.55; 3. Chase Hernandez, David Thibodaux, 17.73; 4. Jayton Stutes, Erath, 18.0
300H - 1. Rashad Cormier, Abbeville, 40.14; 2. Xavier Kately, St. Martinville,, 42.72; 3. Chase Hernandez, David Thibodaux, 44.54; 4. Christian Pillette, Erath, 45.39;
800 - 1. Jason LeBlanc, Erath, 2:07.50; 2. Joel Allen, Erath, 2:10.46; 3. Kaleb White, Kaplan, 2:14.60; 4. Jackson Jarrett, David Thibodaux;
1600 - 1. Jason LeBlanc, Erath, 4:41.60; 2. Joel Allen, Erath, 4:44.77; 3. Eli Melton, David Thibodaux, 5:14.23; 4. Gage Smith, Kaplan 5:17.67
RELAYS
4x100 - 1. Abbeville (Kavian Trice, Brendon Shelvin, Rashad Cormier, Nalen St. Julien) 43.96; 2. St. Martinville, 44.63; 3. Crowley, 44.94; 4. Erath, 47.03;
4x200 - 1. Crowley (Marks Jonkeyvan, Travantre Ben, Tyron Goodley, Omar Butler), 1:31.92;
4x400 - 1. St. Martinville (Harvey Broussard, Jaylin Clay, Xavier Kately, Braylon Jones), 3:39.53; 2. Crowley, 3:41.20; 3. Kaplan, 3:44.62; 4. Erath, 3:51.11;
4x800 - 1. Erath (Evan Spaziante, Joel Allen, Dax Boudreaux, Jason LeBlanc), 9:02.27; 2. Kaplan, 9:09.55; 3. David Thibodaux, 9:18.94; 4. Abbeville, 9:59.22.
FIELD EVENTS
TJ- 1 . Tyron Goodley, Crowley, 42-3; 2. Xavier Kately, St. Martinville, 39-6; 3. Tyrein Domino, Crowley, 38-10; 4. Braylon Jones, St. Martinville, 38-4;
JAV - 1. Johnathan Matthews, Abbeville, 132-8; 2. Daniel Dartez, Abbeville, 131-0; 3. Calbe Judice, David Thibodaux, 120-5; 4. Andre Okelly-Farrell, David Thibodaux, 120-5;
HJ- 1. Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville, 6-0; 2. Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville, 6-0; 3. Tyler Cherry, Abbeville, 5-8; 4. Christian Pillette, Erath, 5-4;
PV - 1. Kamren Earnest, Erath, 9-0; 2. Nathan Touchet, Erath, 8-0;
DIS - 1. Orlando Roy, Kaplan, 123-4; 2. Javin Griffin, St. Martinville, 118-4; 3. Te’Zarron Stewart, Abbeville, 116-6; 4. Ahman DeRouen, St. Martinville, 116-4;
LJ - 1. Tryon Goodley, Crowley, 20-11.5; 2. Jaylin Clay, St. Martinville, 19-10; 3. Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville, 19-1; 4. Daniel Dartez, Abbeville, 17-0;
SP - 1. Quinton Butler, St. Martinville, 47-3; 2. Javin Griffin, St. Martinville, 45-4; 3. Kavin Comeaux, Kaplan, 42-5; 4. Te’Zerron Stewart, Abbeville, 41-3;
District 5-1A Meet
BOYS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Westminster Christian 180, 2. St. Edmund 154, 3. Opelousas Catholic 82, 4. North Central 71, 5. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 46, 6. Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 12.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Matthew Langlois, CPC, 11.65; 2. Easten Coleman, St. Ed’s, 11.88; 3. Parker Janes, WCA, 11.96; 4. Caleb Rubin, OC, 12.40.
200 – 1. Matthew Langlois, CPC, 23.36; 2. Parker Janes, WCA, 24.22; 3. Kaleb George, St. Ed’s; 25.13; 4. Christopher Rideau, NC, 25.30.
400 – 1. Kevin Wiltz, OC, 56.72; 2. Gus Brown, St. Ed’s, 56.89; 3. Landon Frey, CPC, 57.31; 4. Jesse Johnson, SHVP, 58.51.
800 – 1. Nicholas Olivier, WCA, 2:16.98; 2. Drew Knott, WCA, 2:18.66; 3. Travis Williams, NC, 2:23.64; 4. Dominic Prudhomme, St. Ed’s, 2:25.71.
1600 – 1. Nicholas Olivier, WCA, 5:16.17; 2. Brandon Lanclos, WCA, 5:31.13; 3. Ryan Morel, CPC, 5:34.24; 4. Jesse Johnson, SHV P, 5:39.37.
3200 – 1. Nicholas Olivier, WCA, 11:50.17; 2. Owen Melancon, WCA, 12:01.24; 3. Ryan Morel, CPC, 12:05.55; 4. Blake Summerlin, St. Ed’s, 14:24.07.
110H – 1. Tyler Dejean, WCA, 17.59; 2. Jamarey Cane, NC, 17.64; 3. Justin Landry, St. Ed’s, 18.88; 4. Kieran Davis, St. Ed’s, 19.78.
300H – 1. Jamarey Cane, NC, 41.49; 2. Tyler Dejean, WCA, 43.91; 3. Gavin Whittington, WCA, 47.34; 4. Easten Coleman, St. Ed’s, 48.18.
RELAYS
4x100 – St. Edmund, 45.63; 2. North Central, 45.74; 3. Opelousas Catholic, 47.76; 4. Westminster, 51.80.
4x200 – 1. St. Edmund, 1:37.56; 2. Westminster 1:38.67; 3. North Central, 1:43.34; 4. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 1:45.89.
4x400 – 1. St. Edmund, 3:50.82; 2. North Central, 3:54.58; 3. Westminster, 3:54.78.
FIELD EVENTS
HJ – 1. Kamron Leviere, OC, 5-6; 2. Keon Coleman, OC, 5-6; 3. Luke Trahan, St. Ed’s, 5-4; 4. Tyler Dejean, WCA, 5-4.
LJ – 1. Keon Coleman, OC, 20-0; 2. Kamron Leviere, OC, 19-5; 3. McKennis Savoy, NC, 19-3; 4. Alex Fontenot, St. Ed’s, 19-3.
TJ – 1. Keon Coleman, OC, 48-8; 2. Alex Fontenot, St. Ed’s, 39-2.5; 3. McKennis Savoy, NC, 38-11.5; 4. Tyler Dejean, WCA, 36-10.
PV – 1. Drew Knott, WCA, 8-5; 2. Gus Brown, St. Ed’s, 8-5; 3. Dylan Miller, St. Ed’s, 8-0; 4. Arden Sonnier, WCA, 7-0.
DIS – 1. Patrick Clarkston, WCA, 98-3; 2. Connor Diaz, St. Ed’s, 97-11; 3. Evan Bergeron, WCA, 90-6; 4. Matthew Semien, OC, 90-3.
JAV – 1. Clay Miller, St. Ed’s, 123-1; 2. Matthew Semien, OC, 116-2; 3. Bryant Moore, WCA, 111-7; 4. Ian Dupre, St. Ed’s, 106-4.
SP – 1. Evan Bergeron, WCA, 40-1.5; 2. Kieran Davis, St. Ed’s, 38-8; 3. Patrick Clarkston, WCA, 38-8; 4. Connor Diaz, St. Ed’s, 36-2.
GIRLS
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Westminster Christian 192, 2. St. Edmund 87, 3. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 80, 4. North Central 67, 5. Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 51, 6. Opelousas Catholic 4.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Troyanna Pichon, CPC, 13.28; 2. Carly Cloud, SHVP, 13.95; 3. Caroline Lalonde, WCA, 14.08; 4. Ellie Manuel, St. Ed’s, 14.15.
200 – 1. Troyanna Pichon, CPC, 27.18; 2. Caroline Lalonde, WCA, 29.67; 3. Gracie McCauley, SHVP, 29.96; 4. Ranisha Price, CPC, 31.83.
400 – 1. Caroline Lalonde, WCA, 1:07.12; 2. Betchina Amy, WCA, 1:07.66; 3. Brianna Folgeman, NC, 1:14.21; 4. Cameron Cane, NC, 1:20.67.
800 – 1. Ellisyn Davis, WCA, 2:39.93; 2. Betchina Amy, WCA, 2:40.77; 3. Ya’jaia Goudeau, NC, 2:55.54; 4. Emily Soileau, SHVP, 3:08.58.
1600 – 1 Ellisyn Davis, WCA, 5:56.36; 2. Layla Clement, CPC, 6:17.09; 3. Ya’jaia Goudeau, NC, 6:31.45; 4. Reese Morrison, CPC, 7:17.76.
3200 – 1. Ellisyn Davis, WCA, 13:12.03; 2. Layla Clement, CPC, 13:39.18; 3. Lindsey Lanclos, WCA, 15:38.35.
100H – 1. Destiny Davis, NC, 19.83; 2. Carly Cloud, SHVP, 20.13; 3. Anna Chapman, St. Ed’s, 20.74; 4. Tori Fontenot, SHVP, 21.15.
300H – 1. Destiny Davis, NC, 53.97; 2. Alyiah Bobb, WCA, 57.31; 3. Carly Cloud, SHVP, 58.24; 4. Julia Zaunbrecher, St. Ed’s, 1:00.34.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Westminster, 54.97; 2. Sacred Heart-VP, 57.51; 3. St. Edmund, 57.54; 4. North Central, 59.68.
4x200 – 1. Westminster, 1:59.44; 2. North Central, 2:11.36.
4x400 – 1. Westminster, 4:46.67; 2. North Central, 5:12.58.
FIELD EVENTS
HJ – 1. Ellie Manuel, St. Ed’s, 4-6; 2. Teagan Champagne, WCA, 4-2; Alyiah Bobb, WCA, 4-0.
LJ – 1. Allie Moreau, CPC, 15-6.25; 2. Aaliyah Arvie, WCA, 14-10; 3. Troyanna Pichon, CPC, 13-5.25; 4. Julia Zaunbrecher, St. Ed’s, 12-0.5; 5. Greta Miller, St. Ed’s, 10-9.5.
TJ – 1. Allie Moreau, CPC, 32-0; 2. Lauren Webre, CPC, 31-3.5; 3. Savannah Devillier, St. Ed’s, 29-0.
PV – 1. Allison Sparks, WCA, 6-0.
DIS – 1. Laney LeBlanc, WCA, 96-3; 2. Madison Comeau, St. Ed’s, 92-7; 3. Helen Brown, St. Ed’s, 77-10; 4. Destiny Clark, WCA, 75-3.
JAV – 1. Mary Beth Lafleur, St. Ed’s, 115-9; 2. Emma Bacilla, WCA, 112-7; 3. Ellie Manuel, St. Ed’s, 108-8; 4. Teagan Champagne, WCA, 88-10.
SP – 1. Destiny Clarkston, WCA, 33-3.5; 2. Anna Chapman, St. Ed’s, 31-3.5; 3. Alice Brown, St. Ed’s, 26-8; 4. Sydnie Beard, WCA, 26-8.