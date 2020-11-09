We're now officially six week into high school football season, and the top teams in the Acadiana area held steady for the most part with only one new member of the Top 10. However, several teams will be put to the test this coming week, which includes a matchup between the undefeated St. Thomas More Cougars and Carencro Bears that the entire state will have their eyes on.
1. Acadiana Wreckin' Rams (5-0, 2-0 in district): The Wreckin' Rams couldn't find an opponent this past week, but they've got a premier matchup on deck for this week, as they'll be traveling to Baton Rouge this Saturday to take on Catholic-BR in a clash of 5A powers.
2. St. Thomas More Cougars (6-0, 3-0 in district): The Cougars remain perfect on the season but have one more hurdle to clear to win the district title, as they face their toughest test yet against fellow undefeated crosstown rival Carencro. The Cougars will be traveling to the Cro Dome in what's shaping up to be the Acadiana area's matchup of the year.
3. Carencro Bears (6-0, 2-0 in district): The Bears kept their perfect season alive in a blowout win over Abbeville, and we'll get to see what they're made of this Friday against the St. Thomas More Cougars. The Bears will get to host and have a chance to make a real statement in their quest for not only the district title, but for the No. 1 seed in 4A.
4. Lafayette Christian Knights (4-1, 2-0 in district): The Knights kept things rolling in a blowout victory this week in which they saw senior quarterback Ryan Roberts return. While they face a decent opponent this week in Rayne, the Knights haven't lost since the opener against Acadiana and don't appear in danger of losing again anytime soon.
5. Notre Dame Pioneers (5-1, 1-1 in district): The Pios got back in the win column in a big way this week, as they delivered a 48-14 route over Rayne in which their defense stepped up with several key turnovers. The Pios are solid on both sides of the ball and appear geared up for the stretch run.
6. Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators (5-0, 4-0 in district): The Blue Gators lost quarterback Cole Simon on their first drive this Friday against Franklin, but they still managed to pull off a 35-14 victory and keep their perfect season alive. It's unknown if Simon will be able to return this week against fellow undefeated Loreauville in what will be for the district title.
7. Lafayette High Mighty Lions (5-0, 4-0 in district): The Mighty Lions faced a scare this week from the Southside Sharks, but they held off a comeback attempt to remain perfect on the season. The Mighty Lions get a bye week this week before facing off against an old rival in the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams next week for the district title.
8. Vermilion Catholic Eagles (5-0, 3-0 in district): The Eagles and quarterback Drew Lege were unstoppable in a 55-20 district win over Centerville, as Lege threw for 506 and seven touchdowns. Their spread attack is firing on all cylinders and appears ready to make a deep playoff push.
9. Loreauville Tigers (6-0, 5-0 in district): Terry Martin's Loreauville Tigers weren't expected to be in contention for the district title much less undefeated, but they're 6-0 heading into a pivotal matchup against Ascension for the district title with twin brothers Calep and Collin Jacob leading the way.
10. Cecilia Bulldogs (5-1, 3-0 in district): The Bulldogs have been steadily churning out wins, and they've been the class of their district so far with a trio of commanding wins. However, they'll face their biggest test yet Friday night against 4-1 Livonia in what will be for the district title.
Others to watch: Church Point Bears (4-0, 2-0 in district), St. Martinville Tigers (5-1, 3-0 in district), Westgate Tigers (4-2, 1-1 in district), Eunice Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 in district)