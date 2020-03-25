Boys
Division I, District 2
First Team
Julian Alansari, Lafayette, Sr.
Marlon Jones, Acadiana, Sr.
Cameron Trahan, Acadiana, Sr.
Matt Walsh, Sulphur, Sr.
Cadenley Francois, Barbe, Jr.
Jacques Comeaux, Lafayette, Sr.
Chandler Pumford, Lafayette, Sr.
Landon Benoit, Acadiana, Sr.
Jacob Schnaars, Lafayette, Jr.
Gavin Higginbotham, Sulphur, Sr.
Peyton Foreman, Southside, Soph.
Tanner Massey, Sulphur, Sr.
Second Team
Daniel Hector, Lafayette, Sr.
Bailey Hebert, Acadiana, Soph.
Rob Campbell, Lafayette, Sr.
Landon Miller, Southside, Soph.
Kaleb Lirette, Sulphur, Soph.
Mason Sutter, Southside, Soph.
Drew Bennett, Barbe, Sr.
Tyler Fritz, Acadiana, Sr.
Nathan Veillon, Acadiana, Sr.
Cole Theriot, Lafayette, Sr.
Landon Arnold, Barbe, Sr.
Cade O’Neal, Sulphur, Jr.
Kevin Martinez, New Iberia, Soph.
Gabe Doucet, Acadiana, Sr.
Honorable Mention
ACA - Brayan Ortez, Erickson Flores, Christopher Escobar-Montoya, Jesus Martinez; BAR - Austin Vanover, Hudson Hoffpauir, Zane Rulon, Austin Dang; SSIDE - Gavin Domingue, Jacob Romero, Will Tidwell; LAF - Khaleel Ouedraogo, Todd LeJeune, Will Wood, Jackson Brooks; NISH - Koa Lyman, Christian Orellana, Richard Perez; SUL - Tyler Vincent
Overall Most Valuable Player: Matthew Carter, Comeaux
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Julian Alansari, Lafayette
Defensive Co-Most Valuable Players: Tanner Massey, Sulphur; Chandler Pumford, Sulphur
Coach of the Year: Jerry Carter, Comeaux
Division II, District 3
First Team
Adrian Eaglin, Beau Chene, Sr.
Devin Auzenne, Beau Chene, Soph.
Kaleb Davis, Beau Chene, Sr.
Devon Boast, Beau Chene, Sr.
Grant Smith, Beau Chene, Sr.
Hector Cerros, Carencro, Sr.
Patrick Maloney, St. Thomas More, Sr.
Kade Theunissen, St. Thomas More, Sr.
Townes Wallace, St. Thomas More, Soph.
Matt Andrus, St. Thomas More, Sr.
Jack Maloney, St. Thomas More, Soph.
Chris Mekins, Sam Houston, Sr.
Conner Scott, Westgate, Sr.
Draymond Bouyaseng, Westgate, Sr.
Second Team
Bryson Noel, Beau Chene, Jr.
Sam Sorrel, Beau Chene, Sr.
Trey Whaley, Beau Chene, Soph.
Braxton, Stoot, Beau Chene, Sr.
Jackob Kleyla, St. Thomas More, Soph.
Graham Gaudet, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Rhett Kibbe, St. Thomas More, Soph.
Ethan Breaux, St. Thomas More, Fr.
Alex Slater, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Courtland Williams, St. Thomas More, Fr.
Cade Whitman, Sam Houston, Jr.
Mark Conner, Sam Houston, Jr.
Holden Builliard, Westgate, Sr.
Gannon Tauzin, Westgate, Sr.
Demanthus White, Westgate, Jr.
Honorable Mention
BC - Mark Breaux, Cade Barker, Quinly Malbrough; CAR - Maddex Leger, Connor Romero, Edgar Padron; STM - Ethan Mowell, J.P. Koury, Grant Gauthier, D.C. Stemmens; SH - Aaron Miller, Rafa Vara; WEST - Conner Tourney, Justin Souphanthalop, Kenery Touriac
Overall Most Valuable Player: Adrian Eagle, Beau Chene
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Patrick Maloney, St. Thomas More
Offensive Most Valuable Player Player: Conner Scott, Westgate
Coach of the Year: Mark Hiller, St. Thomas More
Division III, District 3
First Team
Corey Borel, Erath, Sr.
Hau Lam, Abbeville, Jr.
Dane Cessac, North Vermilion, Jr.
Grant Touchet, North Vermilion, Sr.
Darian Duhon, North Vermilion, Sr.
Lane Patin, North Vermilion, Soph.
Colin LeMaire, North Vermilion, Jr.
Anthony Gaspard, North Vermilion, Soph.
Cooper Guidry, Kaplan, Jr.
Noah Brown, Kaplan, Sr.
Drew Winch, Kaplan, Sr.
Ivan Appleton, St. Louis Catholic, Jr.
Payton Byrley, St. Louis Catholic, Jr.
Clay Gaskin, St. Louis Catholic, Sr.
Adyn Gaughan, St. Louis Catholic, Jr.
Riley Fontenot, St. Louis Catholic, Soph.
Second Team
Jack Richard, Erath, Sr.
Drew Braly, Erath, Jr.
Khalil Landry, Abbeville, Sr.
Brent Doucet, North Vermilion, Soph.
Dante Boudreaux, North Vermilion, Soph.
John Carter, North Vermilion, Soph.
Conner Goldsmith, North Vermilion, Sr.
Jayce Lemboes, North Vermilion, Sr.
Peyton Ford, Kaplan, Jr.
Drake Garner, Kaplan, Jr.
Thaddeus Logan, St. Louis Catholic, Jr.
Parris Reale, St. Louis Catholic, Jr.
Dru Montet, St. Louis Catholic, Jr.
Austin Hennigan, St. Louis Catholic, Sr.
Honorable Mention
KAP - Hayden Gaspard, Britt Bass, Rhen Renfrow, Nathan Sistrunk, Treyton Schexnider, Andrew Mire, Kevin White; NV - Dylan Trahan, Ronnie Pitre; ERA - Noah Terpenning, Tyler Duval, Dylan Duhon; ABB - Cuong Nguyen; SLC - Grant Manuel, Ethan Hebert, Aidan Primeaux, Alex Darbonne, Matthew Burnham
Overall Most Valuable Player: Lane Patin, North Vermilion
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Dane Cessac, North Vermilion
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Clay Gaskin, St. Louis Catholic
Coach of the Year: Nick Gigliotti, North Vermilion
Division III, District 4
First Team
Beau Weber, Cecilia, Sr.
Chaz Badeaux, Cecilia, Sr.
Hayden Benoit, David Thibodaux, Sr.
Rodrigo Santamaria, David Thibodaux, Jr.
Matthew Hackett, Teurlings Catholic, Sr.
Luke Enescu, Teurlings Catholic, Jr.
Layne Gonzales, Teurlings Catholic, Soph.
Alec Latiolas, St. Martinville, Sr.
Chandler Dore, St. Martinville, Sr.
Gavin Speakman, David Thibodaux, Jr.
Max Pesacreta, David Thibodaux, Jr.
Ian Judice, Teurlings Catholic, Sr.
Second Team
Miguel Hernandez, Opelousas, Jr.
Damien Theriot, St. Martinville, Sr.
Lochlan Harmon, Cecilia, Soph.
Nick Pontiff, Cecilia, Soph.
Jude Thibodeaux, David Thibodaux, Sr.
Jose Espinoza, David Thibodaux, Sr.
Stanton Sisk, David Thibodaux, Sr.
Dylan Credeur, Teurlings Catholic, Jr.
Caden LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic, Fr.
Landon Boudreaux, Teurlings Catholic, Jr.
Blake Olivier, St. Martinville, Jr.
Beau Broussard, St. Martinville, Sr.
Honorable Mention
DT - Tristian Kindt, Pierce Dugas, Tanner Landry, Andrew Long; OHS - Dru Davis, Daviontra Arvie; TC - Mason Wild, Christian Boutte, Connor Dore; SMSH - Alexis Maza, Jace Champagne, Kalei Champagne, Kane Mitchell, Dylan Douet; CEC - Tre Davis, Koen Helaire
Overall Most Valuable Player: Ian Judice, Teurlings Catholic
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Max Pesacreta, David Thibodaux
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Gavin Speakman, David Thibodaux
Coach of the Year: Derek Menard, David Thibodaux
Division IV, District 3
First Team
Jack Guidry, Episcopal of Acadiana, Sr.
Felix Joseph, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.
Ben Tarantino, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.
JP Theriot, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.
Ian Allam, Episcopal of Acadiana, Fr.
Jett Aube, Lafayette Christian, Sr.
Adam Sabbaghian, Episcopal of Acadiana, Jr.
Hunter Champagne, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.
Noah Labruyere, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.
Christian Herpin, Episcopa of Acadiana, Jr.
Thomas Morris, Catholic-New Iberia, Jr.
Gavin Painter, Lafayette Christian, Sr.
Second Team
William McCraine, Ascension Episcopal, Sr.
Seth Broussard, Westminster Christian
Collin Pooler, Episcopal of Acadiana, Sr.
Sawyer Gibbs, Episcopal of Acadiana, 8th
William Ponthie, Notre Dame, Sr.
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.
Jason Van Duzee, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.
Evan Lipari, Episcopal of Acadiana, 8th
Louis Davies, Lafayette Christian, Jr.
Alex Altmann, Ascension Episcopal, Jr.
Overall Most Valuable Player: Ben Tarantino, Catholic-New Iberia
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Adam Sabbaghian, Episcopal of Acadiana
Defensive Most Valuable Player: JP Theriot, Catholic-New Iberia
Coach of the Year: Adam Glover, Episcopal of Acadiana
Girls
Division I, District 2
First Team
Isabelle Smith, Acadiana
Lillie Young, Acadiana
Khloe Leleux, Acadiana
Chloe Camel, Barbe
Mallory Lebleu, Barbe
Avery Harrison, Comeaux
Annnie Gallet, Comeaux
Olivia Johnlouis, Comeaux
Jacie Crochet, Lafayette
Elizabeth Rabalais, Lafayette
Faith Chauvin, Lafayette
Morgan Price, Lafayette
Abby Douet, Southside
Madison Dronet, Southside
Trinity Verduzco, Southside
Avery Mannina, Southside
Breanna Verdine, Sulphur
Elizabeth Boyles, Sulphur
Second Team
Remi Rosbury, Acadiana
Hardie Babineaux, Acadiana
Emma Fournerat, Barbe
Gracie Winzens, Comeaux
Olivia Stanford, Comeaux
Hannah Smith, Comeaux
Jaiden Dugas, Comeaux
Madeleine Brignac, Lafayette
Danni Gallet, Lafayette
Sofia Moran, New Iberia
Ashley Manning, Southside
Kristian Large, Southside
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Isabelle Smith, Acadiana
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Madison Dronet, Southside
Coach of the Year: Julio Paiz, Lafayette
Division II, District 3
First Team
Emily Sonnier, Teurlings Catholic, Sr.
Camryn Chretien, Teurlings Catholic, Sr.
Brooke Daigle, Teurlings Catholic, Sr.
Lauryn Starwood, Teurlings Catholic, Sr.
Grace Rachel, Teurlings Catholic, Fr.
Riley Leblanc, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Raegan Latiolais, St. Thomas More, Soph.
Mary-Ainsley Alack, St. Thomas More, Fr.
Kate O’Neal, St. Thomas More, Soph.
Avery Quoyeser, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Lexie Cheramie, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Anne-Marie Alack, St. Thomas More, Sr.
Olivia Chisolm, Sam Houston, Sr.
Paityn Gautreaux, St. Thomas More, Sr.
Second Team
Ramie Hackett, Teurlings Catholic, Soph.
Paige Broussard, Teurlings Catholic, Sr.
Morgan Brasseaux, Teurlings Catholic, Sr.
Isabella Guilbeau, Teurlings Catholic, Sr.
Lexi Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, Soph.
Mary-Elise Quoyeser, St. Thomas More, Fr.
Hailey Gannon, St. Thomas More, Soph.
Harper Skrasek, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Erin Bednarz, St. Thomas More, Sr.
Amelie Echeverria, St. Thomas More, Jr.
Morgan Menard, Carencro
Cameryn Broussard, Carencro, Fr.
Julianna Dardeau, Sam Houston, Jr.
Kylie Arnaud, Opelousas, Sr.
Overall Most Valuable Player: Reagan Latiolais, St. Thomas More
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Emily Sonnier, St. Thomas More
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Lauryn Starwood, Teurlings Catholic
Coach of the Year: Daniel Underwood, St. Thomas More
Division III, District 4
First Team
Hannah Carter, Cecilia, Sr.
Jacie Landry, Cecilia, Sr.
Alaina Dartez, North Vermilion, Sr.
Ashlyn Duhon, North Vermilion, Jr.
Whisper Reyes, Erath, Sr.
Madison Chaney, David Thibodaux, Sr.
Lea Thomas, David Thibodaux, Sr.
Nadia Spain, David Thibodaux, Sr.
Alexis Bonin, St. Martinville, Jr.
Chloe Viator, St. Martinville, Fr.
Katherine Jester, St. Louis Catholic, Sr.
Blake Alley, St. Louis Catholic, Sr.
Anne Helms, St. Louis Catholic, Sr.
Abigail Fontenot, St. Louis Catholic, Sr.
Madeline Stickell, St. Louis Catholic, Sr.
Emma Oertling, St. Louis Catholic, Jr.
Second Team
Gabby Bauman, Cecilia, Sr.
Mia Latiolais, Cecilia, Sr.
Madison Breaux, Cecilia, Jr.
Cayla Carney, North Vermilion, Fr.
Emily Watson, North Vermilion, Fr.
Kylie Gaspard, North Vermilion, Soph.
Aubreigh Benintende, St. Martinville, Sr.
Keajah Malveaux, St. Martinville, Sr.
McKenzie Knight, David Thibodaux, Sr.
Keely Rainey, David Thibodaux, Soph.
Ramonae Sonnier, Washington-Marion, Jr.
Anna Broussard, St. Louis Catholic, Sr.
Sarah Upshaw, St. Louis Catholic, Jr.
Kya Duhon, St. Louis Catholic, Jr.
Emily LaBiche, St. Louis Catholic, Sr.
Ahni Mire, Abbeville, Sr.
Anna Anderson, Erath, Jr.
Rilee Grace Stutes, Erath, Sr.
Honorable Mention
WM - MacKenzie Harvey; NV - Morgan Broussard, Kaylie Trahan; SMSH - Morgan Boudreaux, Alanyna Chaisson, Mackenzie Theriot; CEC - Victoria Webster, Mary-Madeline Guidry; DT - Madison Anderson; SLC - Ashleigh Tassin, Julia Dore’, Sarah Adams, Gretchen Hanley; ABB - Alana Dunn; ERA - Bella Ritchey, Madeline Hebert
Overall Most Valuable Player: Katherine Jester, St. Louis Catholic
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Blake Alley, St. Louis Catholic
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Alaina Dartez, North Vermilion
Coach of the Year: Jason Oertling, St. Louis Catholic
Division IV, District 3
First Team
Mackay Suire, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.
Camille Blanchard, Ascension Episcopal, Jr.
Ashlyn Broussard, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.
Anna Broussard, Catholic-New Iberia, Soph.
Aline Malek, Episcopal of Acadiana, Jr.
Anna-Kathryn Charbonnet, Ascension Episcopal, Jr.
Cameron Hebert, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.
Taylor Guillotte, Episcopal of Acadiana, Soph.
Ardun Frantzen Episcopal of Acadiana, Jr.
Tyler Lissard, Catholic-New Iberia, Sr.
Adele Mooney, Ascension Episcopal, Soph.
Second Team
Rosie Hade, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.
Emily Gisclair, Vermilion Catholic, Sr.
Terralyn Calais, Catholic-New Iberia, Soph.
Kiera Green, Catholic-New Iberia, Fr.
Anna Baguet, Catholic-New Iberia, Soph.
Samantha Gilmore, Lafayette Christian, Sr.
Maddie Breaux, Episcopal of Acadiana, Soph.
Christiaan Thibodeaux, Episcopal of Acadiana, Sr.
Piper Leger, Episcopal of Acadiana, Soph.
Avery LeBlanc, Ascension Episcopal, Soph.
Overall Most Valuable Player: Anna Broussard, Catholic-New Iberia
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Camille Blanchard, Ascension Episcopal
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Ashlyn Broussard, Catholic-New Iberia
Coach of the Year: Stefan Norris, Catholic-New Iberia