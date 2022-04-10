The North Vermilion Patriots knew they were facing a top pitcher when the reigning Class 4A champions learned that LSU Eunice commitment Logan Overton was getting the start for Ascension Episcopal.
The Patriots' strategy, which was based on showing patience at the plate, paid off in a 9-1 non-district win in Youngsville.
"I thought we came out and played a pretty good game against a quality opponent," Patriots coach Jeremy Trahan said. "We faced a good arm in Overton.
"We grinded out some at-bats and drove his pitch count up early. We executed and did some things well to scratch some runs across and get him off the mound early."
The Patriots scored two runs in both the second and third inning off Overton. Two of the runs were earned. The Patriots (26-2) scored their first two runs without the benefit of a hit with the only ball put into play against Overton until the third inning coming on a sacrifice bunt by Braxton Savant.
North Vermilion (26-2) managed only two hits against Overton, who struck out six in three innings, but the Patriots took advantage of five walks, two hit batsmen and four errors.
"We started off the year facing lefty Jake Brown (junior LSU commitment) from Sulphur, so we knew what the velocity was going to look like from Overton," Patriots junior Tyson LeBlanc said.
"We knew what we had to do to work his pitch count and get him out of the game because we didn't want to see 90 mph the whole game. It helps us to not see that the whole game."
LeBlanc (7-0, 0.71 ERA) pitched a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts and four walks. Blaise Blancher broke up LeBlanc's shutout with a towering solo home run to right field in the seventh inning.
"I wasn't phased. I used to play with Blancher and he got a good piece of that ball. I tip my cap to him," said LeBlanc, who helped his cause with a double and a two-run homer.
LeBlanc, who bats third in the lineup, is hitting .476 with 35 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. Leadoff hitter/shortstop Lane Patin (.380, 18 SB), clean-up hitter John Touchet (.426, 0.00 ERA) Brandt Fontenot (.427, 18 SB), Camden Breaux (.337, 18 SB) and Cooper David (.309, 13 SB) have all been productive.
"Tyson was our number two starter at pitcher last year, but we're better defensively with him at second base," Trahan said. "We haven't had to throw him as much as last season."
The Patriots have great pitching depth with Aiden Leonard (6-0, 0.72 ERA), Allen Johnson (4-1, 2.50 ERA), Cole Veronie (5-1, 1.18 ERA), and Savant (two saves, 0.65 ERA) joining LeBlanc and Touchet, who went 11-0 last year but has pitched sparingly in his senior campaign due to minor injuries.
"It's a good luxury to have when four or five guys are capable of starting at any time," Trahan said.
"This was a big game for us. I thought we played well in all phases of the game. We've played consistently all year. We haven't really been up or down. I don't think we've hit how we're capable, but we've pitched well all season. That's what's carried us."
Overton and Carter Breaux each hit a double for Ascension Episcopal (19-5), which had its 10-game winning streak snapped with six games remaining in the regular season.
"Jeremy does a good job," Blue Gators coach Lonny Landry said of the North Vermilion coach. "They play solid. They play hard. They play the right way. It teaches you that you have to play clean baseball because they're going to play clean baseball."