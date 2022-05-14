SULPHUR — No. 15 seed South Terrebonne capped its Cinderella run through the baseball playoffs with a dramatic 7-6, extra-inning win over top-seeded North Vermilion in the Class 4A championship game on Saturday at McMurry Park.
With the Gators leading 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh, North Vermilion's Tyson LeBlanc hit an inside-the-park home run to tie the game and send it into extra innings.
South Terrebonne answered in the top of the eighth on a triple to right by Jackson Martin to score Shea Pitre.
The Gators from lower Terrebonne Parish got the final three outs to celebrate their first state baseball title. South Terrebonne's campus and surrounding homes were severely damaged by Hurricane Ida.
“That was a battle," Patriots coach Jeremy Trahan said. “There were two good teams out there. South Terrebonne was tough. They had to overcome a lot. They were practicing at 7 at night with kids driving in from all over. They started school at (noon) with block scheduling.
"I can’t imagine doing all that. They were good enough to be a top-five seed. They lost a lot early because of their circumstances.”
South Terrebonne’s Shea Pitre launched the first pitch of the game over the left field fence.
North Vermilion (38-3) tied the game in the second inning on a double by Braxton Savant to score Dylan Naquin and took a 2-1 lead in the third when LeBlanc doubled and scored on a John Touchet single.
The Gators (20-15) tied the game again in the fifth inning when Drew Pitre walked and scored on a single by Jackson Martin.
The Patriots seemingly seized control by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth. LeBlanc and Touchet scored on a throwing error and Brandt Fontenot on a balk to put North Vermilion ahead 5-2.
"We played well defensively and came back with the three run-inning,” Trahan said.
But South Terrebonne came back with four runs in the seventh to take the lead. Dale John singled in a run and Drake Detillier hit a three-run triple and give the Gators a 6-5 lead.
Bryce Lajaunie picked up the win in relief for South Terrebonne.
Trahan said his seniors left a legacy of winning. The Patriots won the Class 4A state title last season.
“They changed the face of the program,” he said. “They win it all last year and won 38 games this year. Today they played their butts off and left it on the field. We didn’t lay an egg. They’ve worked and done everything the right way all year long. Sometimes in life things don’t go your way. That’s the lesson to take away from today.”