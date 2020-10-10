It wasn’t the original intention, but once the opportunity presented itself, declining wasn't an option.

As a result, two of the nation’s top veer offenses will square off at noon Sunday when the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams tackle the John Curtis Patriots at Joe Yenni Stadium in Metairie.

“We’ve been looking for a game,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “I just wanted to have the opportunity for our kids to play.”

The Rams were scheduled to host Sulphur in a District 3-5A contest Friday, but the storm erased the Golden Tors chance to play.

After already losing four games and staring at a five-game schedule, McCullough was talking to Holy Cross about potentially playing Sunday. When that fell through, John Curtis became an option.

“This is a weird year,” McCullough said. “ You don’t know when games are going to get canceled from COVID.

“You’ve just got to play when you can play. If you can get a game, you’ve got to give the kids an opportunity to play.”

Both teams will only get one true practice to prepare for the game. Of course, few defenses anywhere are more familiar with the veer and no coaching staffs know the in and outs of the scheme than Acadiana and John Curtis.

“I guess we’ll see Sunday,” McCullough laughed. “The only benefit of if is we’ve run it for years and our defense has seen it.

“They run a lot of the same stuff that we do – same formations and so on. We won’t get a bunch of time in preparation for it, but I guess it’s good news that we run the same offense.”

The classic showdown of veer attacks also features two units in transition after graduating three-year starters at quarterback.

“They run their quarterback some,” McCullough said. “He’s not a big guy but he’s fast. And they have two good running backs. Same type formations we run. They run a few different little things, but for the most part, it’s very similar to what we’re trying to do.”

Both teams are 1-0 in similar fashions. The Patriots beat Landry-Walker 28-0 after leading 7-0, before a scoring interception return iced the win.

Meanwhile, the Rams beat Lafayette Christian 21-0, powered by four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.

Despite struggling to get games, Acadiana scrimmaged West Monroe, opened with LCA and is now playing John Curtis.

“You’re not going to find much better competition than that,” McCullough said. “That’ll help to make this team better. The biggest deal is we want to be ready for week 11."

McCullough said the Rams missed too many assignments and suffered too many pre-snap penalties in the opener.

“I thought we actually got better on Monday and Tuesday in practice,” he said.

Two physical offenses also add to the intrigue of the matchup since the game is slated to start at noon.

“We cramped a little bit last week and we’re playing at noon,” McCullough said. “It’s probably going to be in the low-80s. We talked to our kids about hydrating over the next few days. Hopefully we can get a little work in.

“It’s a concern. It’s early in the year and our kids are going to have to do a good job with hydration. We’re also going to having some guys, if some guys do cramp up, that can go in and play.”

The two programs haven’t played in 40 years – 1979 and 1980 – with each team winning one. Since then, the Patriots have become the best program in the state’s history and one of the best nationally.

The Rams, meanwhile, has now won five state titles since 2006.

“I think some of them (players) know,” McCullough said. “The kids that know a little bit of the history of football in the state know. I’m sure some of our kids and some of their parents know.

“The ones that didn’t, I think they know who they are now.”