CLASS 5A

1, Acadiana (1-0) beat Carencro 9-7

2, Brother Martin (0-0) did not play

3, Catholic-BR (1-0) beat Our Lady of Good Counsel, Md., 38-10

4, Zachary (1-0) beat West Feliciana 56-6

5, Ponchatoula (0-0) did not play

6, West Monroe (1-0) beat Sam Houston 53-0

7, John Curtis (0-0) did not play

8, Scotlandville (0-0) did not play

9, Ruston (0-1) lost to lost to Neville 27-24

10, Destrehan (0-0) did not play

Others receiving votes: Alexandria (1-0) beat Ferriday 65-8, Captain Shreve (1-0) beat North DeSoto 30-9, Byrd (1-0) beat Huntington 43-14, John Ehret (0-0) did not play, Jesuit (0-0) did not play, Rummel (0-0) did not play, Haughton (1-0) beat Red River 55-49, Woodlawn-BR (0-0) did not play, Airline (0-1) lost to Ouachita Parish 20-3, East St. John (0-0).

CLASS 4A

1, Karr (0-0) did not play

2, St. Thomas More (0-1) lost to Madison Prep 38-35

3, Neville (1-0) beat Ruston 27-24

4, Carencro (0-1) lost to Acadiana 9-7

5, Easton (0-0) did not play

6, Westgate (0-1) lost to Lafayette Christian 19-7

7, Northwood (0-1) lost to Benton 12-7

8, Vandebilt Catholic (0-0) did not play

9, Tioga (0-1) lost to Comeaux 21-20

10, Plaquemine (0-0) did not play

Others receiving votes: Assumption (0-0) did not play, North DeSoto (0-1) lost to Captain Shreve 30-9, Carver (0-0) did not play, Cecilia (0-1) lost to St. Martinville 48-41, Lakeshore (0-0) did not play, Leesville (1-0) beat Jennings 35-14, Eunice (0-1) lost to Opelousas Catholic 26-12, Huntington (0-1) lost to Byrd 43-14, Liberty (0-0) did not play.

CLASS 3A

1, DeLaSalle (0-0) did not play

2, University (1-0) beat Central-BR 39-7

3, Union Parish (1-0) beat Many 42-32

4, St. James (0-0) did not play

5, Lake Charles Prep (0-1) lost to Germantown, Ms., 40-26

6, Madison Prep (1-0) beat St. Thomas More 38-35

7, Jennings (0-1) lost to Leesville 35-14

8, Sterlington (1-0) beat Loyola Prep 42-14

9, Green Oaks (0-1) lost to Carroll 45-0

10, E.D. White (0-0) did not play

Others receiving votes: St. Martinville (1-0) beat Cecilia 48-41, Jena (1-0) won by forfeit over Rayville, Church Point (1-0) won by forfeit over Port Barre, Donaldsonville (0-0) did not play, Lutcher (0-0) did not play, Carroll (1-0) beat Green Oaks 45-0, Sumner (0-0) did not play, B.T. Washington-NO (0-0) did not play, Mansfield (1-0) beat Evangel 28-23.

CLASS 2A

1, Lafayette Christian (1-0) beat Westgate 19-7

2, Many (0-1) lost to Union Parish 42-32

3, Newman (0-0) did not play

4, Amite (0-0) did not play

5, Mangham (1-0) beat Oak Grove 27-23

6, Notre Dame (1-0) beat Southside 26-14

7, St. Charles (0-0) did not play

8, Loreauville (1-0) beat Erath 41-15

9, Dunham (1-0) beat Parkview Baptist 28-14

10, Kinder (1-0) beat Welsh 29-28

Others receiving votes: Catholic-NI (1-0) beat Vermilion Catholic 21-6, Ferriday (0-1) lost to Alexandria 65-8, North Caddo (1-0) beat Homer 26-25, Kentwood (0-0) did not play, General Trass (1-0) beat Richwood 54-20, Episcopal (0-0) did not play, Rosepine (1-0) beat Oberlin 49-0.

CLASS 1A

1, Calvary (1-0) beat Logansport 47-12

2, Oak Grove (0-1) lost to Mangham 27-23

3, Ouachita Christian (1-0) beat Southwood 40-0

4, Vermilion Catholic (0-1) lost to Catholic-NI 21-6

5, Southern Lab (0-0) did not play

6, Ascension Catholic (0-0) did not play

7, Riverside (0-0) did not play

8, Homer (0-1) lost to North Caddo 26-25

9, Grand Lake (1-0) beat Pickering 27-6

10, Haynesville (0-1) lost to North Webster 34-7

Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s (0-1) lost to Abbeville 43-23, East Iberville (0-0) did not play, Logansport (0-1) lost to Calvary 47-12, Catholic-PC (1-0) beat Livonia 48-16, St. Edmund (1-0) beat Oakdale 35-8, Sacred Heart-VP (1-0) won by forfeit over Ville Platte, Basile (1-0) won by forfeit over Lake Arthur, St. Frederick (1-0) beat Menard 35-10, West St. John (0-0) did not play, Central Catholic (0-0) did not play

