CLASS 5A
1, Acadiana (1-0) beat Carencro 9-7
2, Brother Martin (0-0) did not play
3, Catholic-BR (1-0) beat Our Lady of Good Counsel, Md., 38-10
4, Zachary (1-0) beat West Feliciana 56-6
5, Ponchatoula (0-0) did not play
6, West Monroe (1-0) beat Sam Houston 53-0
7, John Curtis (0-0) did not play
8, Scotlandville (0-0) did not play
9, Ruston (0-1) lost to lost to Neville 27-24
10, Destrehan (0-0) did not play
Others receiving votes: Alexandria (1-0) beat Ferriday 65-8, Captain Shreve (1-0) beat North DeSoto 30-9, Byrd (1-0) beat Huntington 43-14, John Ehret (0-0) did not play, Jesuit (0-0) did not play, Rummel (0-0) did not play, Haughton (1-0) beat Red River 55-49, Woodlawn-BR (0-0) did not play, Airline (0-1) lost to Ouachita Parish 20-3, East St. John (0-0).
CLASS 4A
1, Karr (0-0) did not play
2, St. Thomas More (0-1) lost to Madison Prep 38-35
3, Neville (1-0) beat Ruston 27-24
4, Carencro (0-1) lost to Acadiana 9-7
5, Easton (0-0) did not play
6, Westgate (0-1) lost to Lafayette Christian 19-7
7, Northwood (0-1) lost to Benton 12-7
8, Vandebilt Catholic (0-0) did not play
9, Tioga (0-1) lost to Comeaux 21-20
10, Plaquemine (0-0) did not play
Others receiving votes: Assumption (0-0) did not play, North DeSoto (0-1) lost to Captain Shreve 30-9, Carver (0-0) did not play, Cecilia (0-1) lost to St. Martinville 48-41, Lakeshore (0-0) did not play, Leesville (1-0) beat Jennings 35-14, Eunice (0-1) lost to Opelousas Catholic 26-12, Huntington (0-1) lost to Byrd 43-14, Liberty (0-0) did not play.
CLASS 3A
1, DeLaSalle (0-0) did not play
2, University (1-0) beat Central-BR 39-7
3, Union Parish (1-0) beat Many 42-32
4, St. James (0-0) did not play
5, Lake Charles Prep (0-1) lost to Germantown, Ms., 40-26
6, Madison Prep (1-0) beat St. Thomas More 38-35
7, Jennings (0-1) lost to Leesville 35-14
8, Sterlington (1-0) beat Loyola Prep 42-14
9, Green Oaks (0-1) lost to Carroll 45-0
10, E.D. White (0-0) did not play
Others receiving votes: St. Martinville (1-0) beat Cecilia 48-41, Jena (1-0) won by forfeit over Rayville, Church Point (1-0) won by forfeit over Port Barre, Donaldsonville (0-0) did not play, Lutcher (0-0) did not play, Carroll (1-0) beat Green Oaks 45-0, Sumner (0-0) did not play, B.T. Washington-NO (0-0) did not play, Mansfield (1-0) beat Evangel 28-23.
CLASS 2A
1, Lafayette Christian (1-0) beat Westgate 19-7
2, Many (0-1) lost to Union Parish 42-32
3, Newman (0-0) did not play
4, Amite (0-0) did not play
5, Mangham (1-0) beat Oak Grove 27-23
6, Notre Dame (1-0) beat Southside 26-14
7, St. Charles (0-0) did not play
8, Loreauville (1-0) beat Erath 41-15
9, Dunham (1-0) beat Parkview Baptist 28-14
10, Kinder (1-0) beat Welsh 29-28
Others receiving votes: Catholic-NI (1-0) beat Vermilion Catholic 21-6, Ferriday (0-1) lost to Alexandria 65-8, North Caddo (1-0) beat Homer 26-25, Kentwood (0-0) did not play, General Trass (1-0) beat Richwood 54-20, Episcopal (0-0) did not play, Rosepine (1-0) beat Oberlin 49-0.
CLASS 1A
1, Calvary (1-0) beat Logansport 47-12
2, Oak Grove (0-1) lost to Mangham 27-23
3, Ouachita Christian (1-0) beat Southwood 40-0
4, Vermilion Catholic (0-1) lost to Catholic-NI 21-6
5, Southern Lab (0-0) did not play
6, Ascension Catholic (0-0) did not play
7, Riverside (0-0) did not play
8, Homer (0-1) lost to North Caddo 26-25
9, Grand Lake (1-0) beat Pickering 27-6
10, Haynesville (0-1) lost to North Webster 34-7
Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s (0-1) lost to Abbeville 43-23, East Iberville (0-0) did not play, Logansport (0-1) lost to Calvary 47-12, Catholic-PC (1-0) beat Livonia 48-16, St. Edmund (1-0) beat Oakdale 35-8, Sacred Heart-VP (1-0) won by forfeit over Ville Platte, Basile (1-0) won by forfeit over Lake Arthur, St. Frederick (1-0) beat Menard 35-10, West St. John (0-0) did not play, Central Catholic (0-0) did not play