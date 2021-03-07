ST. MARTINVILLE — After nearly two decades, St. Martinville is back at the LHSAA boys state basketball tournament.
St. Martinville is going for a third straight upset of a higher seed when the No. 11 Tigers tangle with No. 2 Wossman in the 3A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Cajundome.
The Tigers (22-11), who have won nine straight dating to a January loss to North Central, ousted No. 6 Ville Platte and No. 3 Sophie B. Wright on the road last week.
In the win at Wright, senior guard Andrew Savoy drilled a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
"They tied the game with a big-time bank shot, and we called a timeout and huddled," Savoy said. "Coach (Ihmaru) Jones said we needed a bucket.
"After the timeout, I noticed they were double-teaming Jalen Mitchell because he had been hot. I got open and he passed the ball to me."
This is St. Martinville's first state tournament appearance since 2002 when Darrel Mitchell Jr. led the program to the 4A state title.
"It was the best feeling of my life, knowing that it had been 19 years since St. Martinville had made it to the Top 28," Savoy said. "I made the shot to get us there, which was a great feeling."
Savoy said the team hasn't been fazed by going on the road and taking on higher-seeded squads.
"We look at the seedings, but we know what we have as good a squad," he said. "As long as we go into the game and execute, we feel like we can win.
"Last year, we made it to the quarterfinals. That was some of our first experience in the playoffs and in that type of atmosphere. I think that experience helped us with our senior year. We're more poised in big-time situations."
In 2020, Wossman ended the Tigers' seasson in the quarterfinals by a 65-49 margin.
"Knowing that they're a bigger team, we need to box out and do a lot of little things," Savoy said of Wossman.
"We need to limit them to one shot, don't let them get easy put-back layups or second-chance points. Those types of things. Keep the game close and hopefully come out with a win in the end."
Sophie B. Wright was determined not to let the Tigers' top offensive threat, 6-foot-5 senior Datayvious Gabriel, single-handedly pull off the upset.
"They were running a box-and-one and double-teaming me," said Gabriel, who scored six points. "My teammates stepped up. They played real good. I did my job going after loose balls and playing defense. I did get some buckets in crunch time."
Gabriel is excited about playing the semifinal in Lafayette.
"I feel like the whole city of St. Martinville is going to come out," he said. It feels good, but we still have work to do."
Mitchell scored for 23 points in the quarterfinal win.
"I knew I had to step up big-time," Mitchell said. "In the first half, I don't know if I had jitters or what, but in the second half, I got into a zone.
"It's an unreal feeling to make the Top 28, but we're not done yet. Wossman is very physical. They play good defense. It's going to be a challenge."
Coach Jones said Wossman (25-2) has won its three playoff games by an average of 37 points.
"They've been going through opponents easily," he said. "It's going to be a battle. They have a high-profile guard in Devonte Austin, who is averaging 24 points per game. We're going to have to take that down a notch."
"Their defense is good. This morning, I looked at the film from when we played them last year, and their defense was good. They do a good job of making adjustments. They lost 10 or 11 seniors from last year. They reloaded."
Jones emphasized the rebounding factor against the Wildcats.
"We can't let Wossman get offensive rebounds," he said. "On the film I watched, they have four guys attacking the offensive glass. We have to block them out. We have to secure defensive rebounds. They don't necessarily have tall guys, but they're strong. They don't mind mixing it up inside."