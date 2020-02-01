LEBEAU — On paper, Friday night's District 5-1A matchup between Opelousas Catholic and North Central appeared tantalizing.
On Friday, North Central controlled the action from start-to-finish en route to an easy 97-52 win at home over the Vikings (18-5, 1-1). The two highly touted programs had split last year's series.
Last season, with Opelousas Catholic all-state guard Keon Coleman sidelined by an injury, North Central drubbed the Vikings 74-43 in LeBeau in their first matchup.
In the second meeting, Coleman returned to lead his club to an 80-77 win on its home court.
On Friday, 6-foot-5 center Nikembe Johnson scored six early points, and all-state forward Derrick Tezeno soared through the lane with a big jam to put the Hurricanes up 10-3 two minutes into the game.
Johnson, who finished with 15 points, sat out most of the second quarter after picking up his second foul, but Tezeno and sophomore Reginald Stoner combined for 22 points as the Hurricanes took a 49-30 lead at halftime.
"We had been waiting for this game for a year," Tezeno said. "We prepared for the moment and knew what we needed to do.
"We had been studying them for about a month now. We had six games of film on them so we had been studying their tendencies. We knew what to expect."
Tezeno tossed in 27 points for the Hurricanes (20-6, 3-0).
"Last year was a big loss for us," Tezeno said. "We wanted to come out and prove that we're still the No. 1 team in this district and the state. That was our goal."
Stoner, a 6-1 shooting guard, scored 28 points with 22 coming in the first half.
"He's one of the best at-the-rim finishers I've ever seen," North Central coach Rayvon Gray said of the sophomore.
"Sometimes we like to fall in love with the jump shot, but I told him that with him attacking the basket, I really feel no one in the state can stop him."
The Vikings ended the first quarter with a four-point play to trim the deficit to 24-16, but Stoner reeled off 15 points in the second to put the game out of the reach by halftime.
"My teammates were hyping me up to go to the goal, and I saw the cuts were wide open," Stoner said. "They were leaving the middle wide open."
North Central, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, has won eight straight after a loss to St. Thomas More in the Southside Coca-Cola Classic
"We knew it was going to be an exciting game," Gray said. "Opelousas Catholic is an exciting team with great players. We just wanted to come out and execute our game.
"Honestly, we expected to win this game. We're a great team, just like they're a great team."
Lionel Harrison hit a 3-pointer to end the first half and added another 3-pointer to open the scoring in the third quarter. Harrison finished with 16 points and four 3-pointers.
"This team is not a one-man army," Gray said. "They've been playing together since fifth and sixth grade. We know it's not a one-man show. If somebody goes out, we have multiple men who can step up and play.
"On any given night, we can have three or four guys in double figures. I feel like that's a luxury to have as a coach. These guys know where each other is going to be on the court. The chemistry is just there."
Tezeno is the conduit for much of North Central's chemistry.
"I love that kid," Gray said of the junior. "I love him. He makes our job as coaches very, very easy. He wants to be the leader of this team. He wants to be the best player on the court at all times so he's going to do whatever it takes to help his team win.
"He's so humble. But as you can see, whenever we need to bring that monster out of him, he can be there in that role."
Coleman scored nine points in the first quarter for the Vikings but watched from the bench for a substantial portion of the second and third because of foul trouble.
He still scored 18 points, but with Coleman out of the lineup, OC only had one field goal in the first seven minutes of the second quarter.
After the first quarter, the Vikings didn't help themselves at the free-throw line, either, making only 7 of 21.
Donovan Green added 14 points for OC, ranked third in Division IV.