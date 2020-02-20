Lafayette girls basketball coach Tarunye Kanonu could sense the focus from her team hours before the No. 12 Lady Lions hosted No. 21 West Jefferson on Thursday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“When we came into the last period, athletic P.E., they were focused, and they immediately got to work,” Kanonu said. “So I knew they came ready to play.”
Seeking its first playoff win since 2012, Lafayette (25-8) wasted little time in putting together one of its most explosive offensive performances of the season. Eleven different Lady Lions scored and three finished in double figures, including 23 points from sophomore Jahniya Brown, during their 80-50 win against the Buccaneers.
It was not just Lafayette’s first playoff victory in eight years. It was the first time they had hosted a playoff game since that magical 2012 season, in which they went 35-0 and won a state championship for the first time in school history.
In Kanonu’s fifth year in charge, the Lady Lions took another step toward a return to prominence, doing so without a single senior. Lafayette will travel to No. 5 Ponchatoula (25-6) for the second round.
“It means everything,” Kanonu said of the milestone win. “Just the kids in general, they’re really good kids. They have really good chemistry. They have bond that’s unique. I’ve never seen a bond like this with each other. They put in hard work, so that really has made a difference in us developing and getting better.”
On Tuesday, the chemistry was evident. The Lady Lions built a 28-18 lead in the first quarter by harassing the Buccaneers (25-9) with full-court pressure. The bulk of Lafayette’s points came in the paint or off offensive rebounds.
“Coming into it, I told them we have to dominate on the boards,” Kanonu said. “That’s exactly what we did.”
Brown scored 10 in the period, while Breyionce George and Chrysta Narcisse chipped in six and five points, respectively.
“We played as a team,” Brown said. “We had no trouble. We weren’t fussing. We were all together.”
From there, Lafayette cruised, turning the 10-point lead into a 42-26 halftime advantage. West Jefferson scored first to open up the third quarter, but the deficit never grew smaller.
“It was a lot of mental mistakes by our girls,” said Buccaneers coach Patrick Smith. “We had some girls on the court that didn’t know where they belonged. A little bit here and there. We were still in the game, and we just gave it away at the end. We ran out of gas.”
The Lions outscored the worn-down Buccaneers team 21-8 in the final quarter, including 11 more points from Brown.
“She’s been a tremendous factor for us, not just on the defensive end but on the boards also,” Kanonu said of Brown. “I knew coming in she had to come in and have a good game, and she did.”
Narcissed finished with 14 points, George added 8 and Dayla Blackwell notched 10. The 80 points are the second most the Lady Lions have scored all year, trailing only the 86 points they put up against Delcambre on Dec. 26.
“It was a general team effort,” Kanonu said. “Everybody pitched in, from assists to scoring. Our defense really set the tone for that to be able to happen.”