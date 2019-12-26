NEW IBERIA — Over the past three years, the Westgate Tigers have reached the state tournament twice and the Class 4A quarterfinals once.
Last year, coach Oliver Winston's team appeared on the verge of making a third straight trip to the Top 28.
The Tigers led by 11 points midway through the third quarter in the Class 4A quarterfinals but were eliminated 67-63 by third-seeded Breaux Bridge, which went on to win its first state title.
Those last three Westgate teams included a trio of four-year starters — guard Mar'keyvrick Eddie, forward Ron Madison and center Keith Lopez — who are now playing college football.
As a senior, Eddie averaged 18 points and six assists, while Lopez averaged 10 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocks.
"You don't replace them," Winston said. "I've never been a big believer in replacing somebody because they're all unique within themselves, and those three kids did a phenomenal job for all those years they were at Westgate.
"Those seniors from last year started four years. Now it comes down to who is going to be the young one that's going to step up and do the things that are needed. It's those next group of guys who have to step up and create their own legacy."
Winston is happy to get one more season from 6-foot-2 senior guard Keydrain Calligan, who recently signed to play football at Louisiana-Monroe.
Calligan, who was named honorable-mention all-state last year, also plans to play college basketball.
In a 67-59 loss to Zachary last week, Calligan scored 15 points. After being limited to two points in the first half, he exploded for 10 in the third quarter.
"Keydrain has had some good moments," Winston said. "He's also had some moments where you can tell that he hasn't been in the gym.
"That's understandable because we do this every year. All my guys usually play football, so we're accustomed to it. We're just a little bit younger than we've been in the past so we'll have to work hard."
Westgate won its first five games before dropping its next five.
"It's been a slow start," said Winston, whose team won 22 games last season. "It's going to take us a little while to get back in basketball shape.
"We're struggling to score, which is understandable because we haven't had a lot of practice time. We'll just have to learn on the run and try to do the best we can."
Two Tigers to watch are 5-foot-10 guard Derryon Sam and 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Danny Lewis, who was named second-team all-district athlete in football.
Against Zachary, Sam led all scorers with 18 points.
"The Sam kid is good," Winston said. "He's a senior who shoots the ball really well. We're just kind of feeling it out, seeing who can play what role right now.
"I have young guys that I'm excited about, such as Danny Lewis. Hopefully, they'll continue to develop. We have to work on the young ones. I'm excited about a couple of them that can shoot the ball, but they don't have the experience."
Daniel Herron, Davondra Butler and JaQuailan Allen could also be impact players. Herron had two 3-pointers vs. Zachary, while Butler scored 15 last year versus Welsh in the Sunkist Shootout.
"I want to see effort," their coach said. "If we give 100% effort, then I think good things will happen. That's what we're working on right now.
"We're going to make mistakes, which is okay, but if that effort is there then I think good things happen to you in the end."