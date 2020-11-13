KENNER — When the final horn sounded on Ascension Episcopal’s season, the Blue Gators shed some tears, but there were plenty of reasons to look toward a hopeful future.
The eighth-seeded Blue Gators graduate one senior starter after a 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 semifinals loss to No. 4 Sacred Heart at the Pontchartrain Center on Friday.
“We had moments this season when not many people thought that we would get here,” coach Jill Braun said. “Coming in as the eighth seed and upsetting the No. 1 seed, we knew Sacred Heart would be tough. I’m super proud of their effort. When your starting setter goes out with a dislocated shoulder, and they still kept fighting, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
After upsetting top-seeded Parkview Baptist just 24 hours earlier, the Blue Gators (17-9) were in a battle with Sacred Heart down 17-16 in the first set. That’s when freshman setter Kira Braun dislocated her shoulder. The Cardinals took control from there for a 25-22 victory.
Braun returned in the second set as the Blue Gators pushed the Cardinals again before falling 25-23. Braun left the match in the third set as Sacred Heart closed the sweep.
Junior Abby Hall led the Blue Gators with 11 kills and 23 digs. Braun had 21 assists and three blocks while freshman Lola Blancher added 29 digs. Junior Emma Caswell had seven kills and three blocks.