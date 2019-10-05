ST. MARTINVILLE - On the first play from scrimmage Friday, Carencro junior halfback Kendrell Williams burst through the middle of the line and raced past the St. Martinville defense for a 70-yard touchdown.
It was a hint of things to come as Williams and Traylon Prejean, also a junior halfback, combined for seven touchdowns and 464 yards rushing in a 58-19 win for the Bears.
"I told my kids that any time you win on the road, it's special," Carencro coach Tony Courville said. "Any time you win on a Friday night, it's special.
"We're going to enjoy it, but we still have some things to work on. Now we're starting a new season with the district. I'm looking forward to next week (at Teurlings Catholic)."
The Tigers (2-3), ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, hung with the Bears for one quarter.
After a 60-yard run by Prejean and an 87-yard run by Williams put Carencro ahead 20-6, St. Martinville closed within seven points on a five-yard run by Mandrel Butler with 42.6 seconds left.
"I was very impressed with St. Martinville's team," Courville said. "They're going to rebound and do well the rest of the season."
The game was delayed 70 minutes after the first quarter because of repeated lightning strikes in the area.
"Last year, we went to Ouachita and had a 90-minute delay where it was pouring down raining," Courville said. "We try to learn from those things.
"When you go on the road, there's going to be various, different, adversarial things you're going to encounter so you have to go in there focused. During the delay, I told them that this is a chance for us to cool off a little bit. We refocused, got locked in, and came back out."
After the delay, the Bears (4-1) went right back to work. On the second play of the second quarter, Prejean ran 64 yards for his second touchdown.
"It's our veer," Courville said. "It's something we pride ourselves on doing well. The backs get the credit, but the offensive line is doing a helluva job. All 11 players on offense have a lot of pride with how we run the veer."
Prejean finished with 14 carries for 226 yards and five touchdowns, including a 12-yard reception, while Williams carried 13 times for 238 yards and two scores.
"They're both capable of going the distance any time," Courville said. "First of all, they're both special kids, talented athletes that can score like lightning in a bottle".
At the 9:12 mark of the second quarter, St. Martinville climbed within 27-19 on a 45-yard pass from Tanner Harrison to freshman receiver Harvey Broussard.
From there, however, the Bears reeled off 31 unanswered points.
Bailey Despanie returned the ensuing kickoff to the St. Martinville 29, which led to a 27-yard field goal by Jaron Royer.
Then on second-and-three from the 50, junior quarterback Tavion Faulk found Lucas Williams in single coverage for a backbreaking touchdown that staked the Bears to a 37-19 lead with 19.3 seconds remaining before halftime.
"We have Lucas and a few other guys out there," Courville said. "Because we run, run and run, it lulls defenses to sleep, gets them back on their heels, and then we're able to go with a play-action pass or a rollout."
Faulk, who completed 3 of his 5 passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns, did a masterful job of running Courville's option offense.
"As I told you, it's all 11 players but after the play is called, (Faulk) can pull the football at any time," the Carencro coach said. "Our linemen are making the proper calls, and our backs are using proper technique and hitting the holes full speed.
Harrison led St. Martinville with 92 yards rushing on 14 carries. The sophomore quarterback was hot early, completing 8 of his first 10 passes for 161 yards. He cooled as the game progressed but still managed to complete 14 of his 31 attempts for 265 yards.
Brian Wiltz caught nine of Harrison's passes for 108 yards and rushed for 12 yards on eight carries.
"Wiltz and Harrison are some very talented young men," Courville said. "What they were doing was trying to spread us out so they could get numbers out of the box and run their quarterback draw."